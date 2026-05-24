Book Box: The death of the author?

Dear Reader, The Ghost in the Wires

Like many writers, I have become obsessed with AI. Give me a piece of recent writing and my brain begins to whir, trying to spot the ghost in the wires.

I scan text for AI ‘tells’: the notorious em dash, the rule of three (”Not A. Not B. Just C.”), and the tell-tale words that AI loves like “delve,” “tapestry,” and “quiet”—the quiet grief of adult friendships, the quiet erasing, the quiet…..

There go the individual voices with their quirks, the little roadside dhabas serving aloo parathas, butter chicken and noodles. Instead, everywhere you have the smart, sleek franchises of large language models, with their uber-readability and their short, snappy sentences.

Storytellers have predicted this. Go back in time, for instance, to 1953, to sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov’s short story, “The Monkey’s Finger.” Here, an LLM-like monkey who has been fed the world’s greatest texts demonstrates how it can do better than the writer, who is then pressured by his publisher to change the ending of his story.

In The Great Automatic Grammatizator by Roald Dahl, engineer Adolph Knipe invents an LLM-like Grammatizator which is fed “plots,” “tropes,” and “styles of writing,” and then programmed to come up with different stories. By the conclusion, “half of all the novels and stories published in the English language were produced by Adolph Knipe upon the great automatic grammatizator.”

Last year, Nnedi Okorafor, the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Nigerian American writer, published Death of the Author. It tells the story of Zelu, a disabled Nigerian American writer in her early thirties. In another thread, we have the story of a universe of robots. I loved the book for the way it looks at the nature of storytelling as it moves between these two threads, one human and one machine, looking for a solution and finding one in a surprise twist.

Where Asimov and Dahl feared the machine would replace us, Okorafor imagines possible solutions.