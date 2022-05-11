Book on PM Modi to become ‘Gita’ for people in politics: Amit Shah on ‘Modi@20’

NEW DELHI: To understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years of political leadership, it is crucial to study three decades of his early struggle, union home minister Amit Shah said during the launch of the book, Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery’, in New Delhi today.

The book, revolving around PM Modi’s work in politics and governance, was released by vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. It is a compilation of chapters written by domain experts, PM Modi’s cabinet colleagues and major personalities.

“This book will rise up to become equivalent to ‘Gita’ for those who believe in the path of building a complete persona and those who are in the field of social work and politics,” Amit Shah said.

He said PM Modi’s 3 decades of early struggle inculcated the strength to understand crucial problems while making policies for everyone.

He further talked about Modi’s feat in the next 20 years. “He became the chief minister (of Gujarat) without having any prior experience of contesting elections. It is a matter of great achievement to be re-elected as chief minister again and again with such experience,” he said.

Lauding the ‘Beti Bachao’ initiative taken up by Modi during his chief ministerial tenure, Shah said Gujarat’s primary education has come up as a model for the country. He further said Modi came at a time when the government was considered to have a “policy paralysis”. “He (Modi) gathered several resources to study policy making within eight years,” Shah said.

Shah expressed hope for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said it gave a “thrust” to increase strength among students. “Previous education policies had faced controversies but the current policy introduced by PM Modi was never contested anywhere in the country or the world,” he said.

It is impossible to find such politicians whose family members are not known, said the union minister. He said Modi doesn’t make policies hastily but showcases commitment to implement them despite several resistances. “Modi government doesn’t make decisions to look good among people, rather it makes decisions for the good of the people,” he said.

During the event, Naidu complimented the authors of the book for their “incisive analysis and cogent presentation”. “The book is a rare compilation that gives the readers a ringside view of the evolution of one of the most popular journey of 20 years,” he said.