Book review: Varaha - Hunnic Migration to Hind by Amit Singh

By Apurva Singh History often remembers the destroyers of kingdoms but forgets the makers of dynasties, much like Shahi, India’s native bulwark, who single handed bore the brunt of Ghaznavid until they were vanquished and faded into the hills of Kangra. For too long, the White Huns, or Hephthalites, have been cast in the former role—a destructive force that contributed to the fall of the Gupta Empire. However, a groundbreaking new work, Varaha: Hunnic Migration to Hind by Amit Singh, meticulously traces a far more fascinating and enduring legacy: the White Huns as the foundational source of a dynasty that guarded India’s frontier for over half a millennium. The book's ambitious narrative begins in the steppes of Inner Asia, meticulously detailing the Hunnic (Xiongnu) migration westward to the Altai Mountains and their eventual dominion over Transoxiana.

The book’s central, and most compelling, thesis is the establishment of a direct genealogical and political lineage. The author presents compelling evidence that the Turki Shahis—the very rulers who held the strategic "Gate of India" in Kabul and Gandhara—were not merely predecessors to the White Huns but were in fact descended from them. This reframing is revolutionary. It means the Hunnic legacy was not one of brief, violent interruption, but of sustained statecraft.

From this foundation, the book builds another critical connection: the Hindu Shahi dynasty, celebrated in Indian history as the last great bastion against early Islamic armies, directly descended from the Turki Shahis. This uninterrupted thread—from White Hun conquerors to the Buddhist Turki Shahis and finally to the staunchly Hindu Shahi kings—reveals a remarkable story of acculturation, resilience, and an unbroken duty to defend the subcontinent’s northwestern passes.

The book masterfully guides the reader through this epic saga. It begins with the White Huns consolidating power, establishing the Turki Shahi line, and becoming masters of the frontier. It then charts their evolution, detailing how this dynasty gradually shed its Central Asian roots, embracing first Buddhism and later, under the Hindu Shahis, becoming devout patrons of Hinduism. They minted coins adorned with Hindu deities, built magnificent temples, and created a syncretic culture that stood as a powerful, indigenous symbol of Indian power.

The core of the book’s revolutionary argument lies in its presentation of architectural, numismatic, and archaeological evidence to chart this group’s incredible evolution. The author connects the dots across continents and centuries to show how these steppe nomads, once established in Bactria and Gandhara, gradually shed their nomadic identity. They adopted the trappings of settled kingship, first founding the Buddhist Turki Shahi dynasty and, later, the Hindu Shahi dynasty. The coins they minted—shifting from Hunnic to Gupta-style deities—and the temples they built provide a silent but powerful testimony to this profound cultural synthesis.

The narrative gains a profound and personal dimension from the author's own groundbreaking discovery. Through meticulous research into land records and genealogical studies, the author uncovers his own White Hunnic roots as a Varaha, tracing his lineage directly back to the very geography and communities shaped by the Indian Hunnic diaspora. This personal connection is not merely a footnote; it illuminates the hidden pathways of how vanquished people disappeared from official histories yet endured in the cultural and genetic memory of the land. The author’s journey from historian to descendant adds a unique layer of passion and authority to the work, transforming it into a rediscovery of a lost inheritance.

In conclusion, the book is more than a history; it is a recovery of a lost legacy. It argues convincingly that the White Huns were not just raiders but the originators of a line of kings who defined and defended India’s frontier for centuries. By connecting these dots, the book gives the White Huns a permanent place in the Indian historical narrative, not as outsiders, but as the ancestors of the heroes who fought to the very end in the hills of Kangra. It is an essential read for anyone seeking to understand the complex, layered, and often forgotten truths of India’s past.