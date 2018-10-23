Books by Bihar leaders or on politicians are suddenly hitting the market ahead of 2019 parliamentary elections.

In the already spiteful electoral atmosphere, they are being churned out by leaders of BJP, JD(U) and RJD either to turn the gaze on the misdeeds of their political rivals or position their unique selling proposition (USP) before the voters.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar is set to have a compilation—‘Sansad Mein Vikas Ki Batein’, released by deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narain Singh on Tuesday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav has decided to pen ‘Nitish-Modi Leela’ in response to the book ‘Lalu Leela’ authored by deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

While the book containing Kumar’s engagements in Parliament on ‘vikas’ (development) will be underlining his unwavering commitment, since his parliamentary days, to the cause of development, the book by Yadav is likely to be political pot boiler.

Yadav made no bones about the yet to be published ‘Nitish-Modi Leela’ when he said, “I will give a befitting reply to the book, authored by Sushil Kumar Modi, through my book which will expose them.”

The deputy CM had set the ball rolling when he came out with a book ‘Lalu Leela’, documenting the ‘benami’ land deals allegedly linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and his family, on October 11.

The 200-page book is a compilation of Modi’s 40 press conferences that he had held in 2017 to expose Prasad and his family, forcing Kumar to sever ties with the Grand Alliance on the issue of corruption, one of the three Cs on which the JD (U) chief has maintained an unequivocal stance. Crime and communalism constitute the other two.

Sushil Kumar Modi, a petitioner in the infamous fodder scam case, has also written ‘Chara Chor: Khazana Chor’ much to the discomfiture of Lalu Prasad’s family.

His relentless attack on RJD’s first family, as part of his expose in the alleged land-for-hotels scam, had put off Tej Pratap Yadav so much that he threatened to barge in the marriage ceremony of Modi’s son to teach him a lesson. Later, Yadav withdrew his threat.

However, the spat continues. Dismissing reports of purported difference with his younger brother and former deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as the handiwork of “opponents”, he said “in reality, there is a chasm between the CM and deputy CM. They cannot see eye to eye.”

Hinting that there would be enough ‘spice’ and food for thought, he said, “Don’t worry I will hand over the first copies of my book to journalists.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 00:08 IST