Boost in coal sector to give fillip to India's economy: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal plays a key role in the country's economy and a boost in the sector will give a fillip to the Indian economy.
Launching a single-window clearance system for the coal sector, Shah also said that the move was an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing transparency and transformation in India's coal sector.
"Coal sector plays a key role in our economy, a boost in the coal sector will directly boost India's economy. This platform will further our efforts by bringing huge investment and creating employment," he said.
The home minister said the single-window clearance system will ensure the process of obtaining clearances smooth for operationalisation of coal mines.
Shah said this was yet another manifestation of the prime minister's commitment towards bringing the transparency and transformation in India's coal sector.
He also congratulated Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi for his efforts to boost the sector.
Shah said that the country has reached a position where the coal sector can be the biggest contributor towards the target of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.
He said despite having the world's fourth-largest coal reserves, India is importing coal and this is not right for the country.
Presently, about 19 major approval or clearances are required before starting a coal mine in the country.
In the absence of a unified platform for grant of clearances, the companies were required to approach different departments leading to delay in operationalisation of coal mines, Joshi said.
Now, the complete process will be facilitated through the single-window clearance portal in a phased way.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chief guest this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox