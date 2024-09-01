Border Guard Bangladesh tightens security along border with India

Dhaka: Bangladeshi authorities have enhanced security along the border with India to prevent any illegal movement across the frontier, according to an official. Indo-Bangladesh land crossing at Birmur (File Photo)

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) public relations officer Shariful Islam said in a brief message, “BGB has stepped up security to prevent illegal movement.” The paramilitary force also asked the public to provide information about people illegally crossing the border on two mobile phone numbers.

“The move was made as many people are trying to flee to India through the border across the country. BGB has taken the measure so that no one can leave Bangladesh across the border,” Islam told HT.

Last week, BGB personnel detained AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, a retired judge of the appellate division of the Supreme Court, while he was allegedly fleeing to India through the border in the Sylhet sector.

Last month, police in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya recovered the body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna in Jaintia Hills district, which borders Bangladesh.

Since former premier Sheikh Hasina stepped down in the face of student-led protests and fled to India on August 5, there have been several instances of leaders and activists of her Awami League party trying to flee to neighbouring India. Awami League leaders have also been beaten to death, and some were sent to jail in different criminal cases.

Bangladesh and India share a 4,096 km border. The killing of Bangladeshi citizens in firing by Indian security forces has been raised by Dhaka as a security concern.