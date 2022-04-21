Boris Johnson India visit live updates: UK prime minister lands in Ahmedabad for two-day trip
- Boris Johnson in India Live Updates: On day 1, the UK prime minister will be in Gujarat where he is set to announce investments in science and technology collaborations. He will meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to begin his long-pending trip to India that was delayed due to the pandemic. Johnson is on a two-day visit to India during which he will focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine.
On the first day, Johnson will be in Gujarat, where he is set to announce investments in science and technology collaborations. On Friday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and hold talks on economic, security and defence ties.
The UK prime minister hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony worth over £1 billion in areas including software engineering and health.
He also aims to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, maintained that Britain wants to “provide alternative options for defense procurement and energy for India to diversify its supply chains away from Russia” without lecturing the government “on what course of action was best for them.”
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 21 Apr 2022 09:39 AM
UK PM signals visa flexibility with India
Ahead of his visit, Johnson signalled he is ready to offer more visas to India in return for a free-trade deal after Britain's exit from the European Union, Reuters reported. "I have always been in favour of talented people coming to this country," the UK prime minister said. "We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people in our economy. We need to have a progressive approach and we will."
-
Thu, 21 Apr 2022 09:38 AM
Boris Johnson to hear India's stand on Ukraine conflict, not give lecture
The Ukraine crisis will figure in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s engagements during his two-day visit though the focus will be on keeping the Indo-Pacific free from coercion and giving a push to a bilateral free trade pact. Read more
-
Thu, 21 Apr 2022 09:25 AM
Boris Johnson lands in Ahmedabad
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is on a 2-day visit to India. He was welcomed by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at Ahmedabad airport.