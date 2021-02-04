Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda
- This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday came down heavily on the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and opposition Congress in Kerala, saying they were ideologically bankrupt and compete with each other in corruption and scandals.
Talking to the media at the state capital, Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to kick start the party’s campaign for the assembly elections, said both were thick friends in West Bengal and in Kerala they were sworn enemies and it exposed their double standard and ideological bankruptcy. Kerala and four other states are expected to go to polls in April-May.
“They are two sides of the same coin. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is struggling with gold smuggling and corruption cases, a sex scandal accused Oommen Chandy has been projected as the leader by the Congress. People have lost faith in both and they will go for an alternative this time,” he said. When the media pointed out that BJP national vice-president A P Abdullhakutty’s name also figured in the solar scandal he said investigative agencies were free to probe all angles.
He said the CM has lost credibility and was not fit to continue in power. “Of late he has been attacking constitutional bodies like the CAG to hide his omissions and commissions. Involvement of his office in the gold smuggling case invited enough embarrassment for Malayalies world over. The role of more ministers will come to light as investigation progresses,” he said. He said central agencies came to the state after the CM invited them and it was unfair to criticise them now.
This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. Also a former Union health minister he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19. “It is sad that the state is the epicentre of the pandemic now. The government’s inept handling vitiated the situation. It was after publicity and it resulted in a surge,” he said adding despite strong health infrastructure the state failed to live up to its expectations. He said during the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018 he was the Union health minister but this time the state failed to heed repeated warnings of the Union government and paid a heavy price.
He also ridiculed the Congress plan to rake up the Sabarimala issue. He said during the agitation three year ago, party leader Rahul Gandhi never supported it and BJP workers took the maximum brunt leading to the agitation. He said since the issue was before the apex court the Union government’s options were limited. At the height of the agitation, both Prime Minister Modi and then party chief Amit Shah had promised that the Centre will do everything to assuage hurt feelings of believers. On Thursday Nadda will go to Thrissur where he will address a public rally in the evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next
- In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda
- This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government fends off global clamour on farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coins worth ₹14.86 lakh missing from Union Bank in Odisha, staff under scanner
- Police officials said Santosh Kumar, who joined as branch manager on January 21, detected the discrepancy. Kumar lodged an FIR at Paradip Lock police station against two former bank managers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed: EAM S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Saudi Arabia to set up joint working groups on defence and security
- The Saudi side thanked India for standing by Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, including facilitating travel of Indian healthcare professionals to the country, and looked forward to supply of India-made Covid-19 vaccines, the external affairs ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai file plea in top court to quash FIRs
- The Congress leader's petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What’s the value of a tree? Age multiplied by ₹74.5k: SC panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN govt fortifies places with Jaya link ahead of Sasikala’s arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials
- Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to order probe into violence during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox