Boy killed in Andhra, several injured in Telangana on Diwali

An 11-year-old boy was killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, and 60 persons suffered burns and eye injuries in Telangana’s Hyderabad during Diwali celebrations on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Bandar taluk sub-inspector, G Vasu, said the boy, identified as Vemuri Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, was bursting crackers in front of his house at Naveen Mittal Colony of Machilipatnam town while his parents were watching television inside the house.

The boy lit a rocket, which fell on the bunch of crackers placed there. All the crackers caught fire, and one of them fell on the fuel tank of a scooter adjacent to his house, which exploded with a loud sound.

“The fire engulfed the boy, and by the time the parents came out of the house on hearing the sound of firecrackers and the explosion of the scooter, Rao suffered 70 per cent burns,” the SI said.

With the help of the neighbours, the parents rushed him to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), where he succumbed later in the evening, the SI said.

In Hyderabad, at least 28 persons sustained burn and eye injuries while bursting firecrackers on Monday.

According to authorities at Osmania General Hospital, as many as 18 persons were treated for burn injuries of various degrees.

“The condition of one of them, who sustained 95 per cent burn injuries, is critical. The rest of the individuals were provided treatment for minor burn injuries, mostly to their hands, in the hospital’s outpatient department,” Osmania General Hospital superintendent Dr G Nagender said.

At the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital near Mehdipatnam, at least ten patients with burn injuries in their eyes were treated.

“We have admitted four people as in-patients and are performing surgeries on them. A 10-year-old boy received a serious injury to his eye and might lose his vision,” hospital civil surgeon Dr Najabi Begum said.

By Tuesday afternoon, 40 more cases were reported at Sarojini Hospital, but all of them were treated as outpatients, the hospital authorities said.

