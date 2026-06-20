BPSC announces 70th CCE results, Shraddha Pandey emerges topper; exam had led to protests last year

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday released the final result of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The result was announced by BPSC chairman Ravi Manubhai Parmar in a press conference.

20,034 candidates appeared for the BPSC CCE examination. (Photo for representation)(Hindustan Times)

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Shraddha Pandey emerged as the topper of the exam with 593 marks, while Shashank Gaurav and Ayush Bijoy scored 592 marks each, securing second and the third spot, respectively, Navbharat Times reported.

While the examination was conduced for 2,035 seats, a total of 5,401 candidates were called for the interviews. 20,034 candidates appeared for the examination.

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The 70th CCE exam began on December 2024, while the mains (written) examination was held from April 25 to April 30, 2025 across 32 exam centres across Patna. The mains result was declared on December 16, 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} The CCE was under intense scrutiny due to allegations of a paper leak. The Bihar government had dismissed the claims, but ordered a re-examination for over 12,000 candidates who took the exam at a centre in Patna. The exam was held across 912 centres across the state. Steps to check BPSC CCE result {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CCE was under intense scrutiny due to allegations of a paper leak. The Bihar government had dismissed the claims, but ordered a re-examination for over 12,000 candidates who took the exam at a centre in Patna. The exam was held across 912 centres across the state. Steps to check BPSC CCE result {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the steps to check the BPSC 70th CCE results: Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Final Result under the Results or Important Notices section. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the steps to check the BPSC 70th CCE results: Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Final Result under the Results or Important Notices section. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 1.3 lakh CCTV cams, 51k jammers: Security arrangements in place ahead of NEET-UG reexam tomorrow The result PDF containing the roll numbers of successful candidates will appear on the screen.

Use the search function to find your roll number and save the PDF for future use. Protests and controversy over the exam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 1.3 lakh CCTV cams, 51k jammers: Security arrangements in place ahead of NEET-UG reexam tomorrow The result PDF containing the roll numbers of successful candidates will appear on the screen.

Use the search function to find your roll number and save the PDF for future use. Protests and controversy over the exam {{/usCountry}}

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The 70th BPSC Combined Competitive Examination was intertwined in controversy since December 2024 and intensified in February 2025. Famed Patna educator Khan Sir had joined the protestors demanding the cancellation of the competitive exam.

The protestors, including Khan Sir and other teachers, had demanded the cancellation over the 'normalisation of marks'.

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Normalisation is a process through which marks obtained in exams in two or more shifts are equalised using a statistical formula. Finally, a candidate is given a percentage score based on marks obtained.

A bunch of petitions demanding to cancel and conduct a fresh exam of BPSC's CCE was also filed before the Patna high court. However, the court in March 2025 dismissed the petitions.

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