Section 163 imposed in Gurugram ahead of NEET-UG re-exam: Official

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed across Gurugram to regulate movement around examination centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination at 18 centres across Gurugram on Sunday, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said on Saturday. Police and security personnel make arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination. (PTI (Representative Photo))

Around 6,800 candidates are set to appear for the re-examination. Under section 163, assembly within a 200-metre radius of exam centres has been prohibited. Gurugram police will also deploy 380 security personnel across 18 centres.

“Of the total deployment, 200 personnel will be stationed at the examination centres across the city for security and law-and-order duties, while 180 personnel will be assigned to traffic management,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, Gurugram police.

The order also bans carrying weapons, parking vehicles, use of loudspeakers, and operation of wi-fi or any electronic devices in the restricted zone. Additionally, photocopy shops and coaching centres located within 500 metres of the centres have been directed to remain closed on the day of the examination.

Also Read:Twist in Nagpur NEET aspirant’s story: NTA says candidate ‘selected Abu Dhabi’; Dubai was second option for exam centre

To prevent cheating and ensure the integrity of the examination process, authorities have deployed mobile jammers, installed CCTV surveillance systems, and arranged biometric verification facilities at all examination centres, officers said.

A two-tier frisking system has been put in place at all examination centres to strengthen security measures and prevent the entry of unauthorised items, officers said.

Turan added that police riders have been deployed at each examination centre to conduct continuous patrols during the examination period. Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) will also be stationed at key intersections and strategic locations to assist candidates and respond to any emergency situation, he added.

In Faridabad, at least 6,460 candidates are expected to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination at 19 examination centres. Deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha said prohibitory orders under section 163 have been imposed around all examination centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the test.

Also Read: ‘Lost motivation, no accountability’: What protesters said at CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Sinha said officials from the district administration, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the police department have been carrying out regular inspections of the examination centres and reviewing security arrangements ahead of the examination.

More than 500 police personnel will be deployed across 19 examination centres in the city for the test, police said. Each centre will be manned by a team of 10 personnel, including seven male officers and three women officers.

Meanwhile in Nuh, there are four examination centres and a total of 1,646 candidates will appear for the exam.