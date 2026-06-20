NEET aspirant seeks Nagpur centre as top choice, allotted Abu Dhabi days before re-test

A student from Nagpur set to appear for the NEET re-examination was allotted an exam centre in Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates, days before the test on Sunday, June 21. When the student downloaded the admit card for the rescheduled examination, he discovered that his centre had been shifted to the Abu Dhabi. (file photo) The aspirant had opted for Nagpur as his preferred city for the examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday. However, he was allotted an overseas centre, an error which was later addressed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), ANI news agency reported.

However, the incident initially led to uncertainty for the candidate's family, who said that he did not have a passport, nor did they have enough time to obtain one. "We are completely unable to send our child abroad for the exam. He does not even have a passport, and there is no time left to make travel arrangements," the student's father, Mohammad Talib, told ANI. Reacting to the error, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched criticism against the NTA, saying the agency was “testing the patience of the country.”

“A system that can't provide a center in a child's own city but can send them abroad instead—it has no right to conduct exams,” the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post on X. Admit card assigned for May 3 exam allotted Nagpur centre The admit card which had been issued for the May 3 NEET-UG examination had allotted a centre at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur to the candidate. However, the exam was cancelled following allegations of ireegularities and paper leaks. However, when the student downloaded the admit card for the rescheduled examination, he discovered that his centre had been shifted to the Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE, according to the ANI report. The student's family said he had opted for Nagpur as his first choice while filling out the application form, followed by Wardha and Bhandara.