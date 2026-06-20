Ajit Doval to host BRICS national security advisor’s meet on June 22-23

National security adviser Ajit Doval will host his counterparts from BRICS member states for a meeting this week to review cooperation on security issues within the bloc and discuss ways to counter non-traditional security challenges. The BRICS National Security Advisers’ (NSA) meeting will be hosted by India during June 22-23. (ANI)

The BRICS National Security Advisers’ (NSA) meeting will be hosted by India during June 22-23. During the meeting, the NSAs and heads of delegation will exchange views on the theme of “Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today”, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday.

The meeting, to be chaired by Doval, will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, and the role of new technologies in emerging security threats.

The NSA’s and heads of delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held meeting of the BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism and on security in the use of information and communication technologies.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who functions as the NSA in his role as Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, is among the leaders who will attend the meeting. Wang and several other NSAs are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Doval.

The NSAs’ meeting is part of preparations for the BRICS Summit to be hosted by India in September. President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to be among the BRICS leaders who will attend the summit.