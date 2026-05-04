‘Brahmaputra, Kamakhya, Bhupen Hazarika’: What Modi said after BJP’s third win in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive crowd at the BJP headquarters on Monday evening following a landmark electoral performance. The PM celebrated a “hat-trick” victory in Assam and a massive win in West Bengal, where the BJP ended the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) 15-year administration. Arriving in a traditional Bengali dhoti, Modi invoked the spiritual and cultural symbols of the states.

PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters at party headquarters in New Delhi. (AFP)

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“Maa Ganga has called us and blessed us,” Modi said, referring to the BJP win in Bengal. “We have received great blessings from the Brahmaputra as well. It is the blessing of Maa Kamakhya. The people of Assam have placed their trust in the BJP-NDA for a third time,” he added.

In Assam, BJP won 82 seats, while the Congress trailed with 19 seats, according to the latest results on EC.

He said that the “hat-trick” in Assam was a huge milestone, particularly within the tea garden regions. He credited the inspiration of historical figures for the state's decision.

‘Assam will accelerate its development journey’

“This is a very significant event in Assam’s history, especially for the tea garden regions. Inspired by many great personalities like Srimanta Sankardev, Bhupen Hazarika and Lachit Borphukan, Assam will further accelerate its development journey,” Modi said. “Earlier in 2021, now today, people have once again trusted us. The NDA will continue to work for your future. Prosperity is our resolve. Our mantra is: ‘Citizen is God.’”

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{{^usCountry}} He also said, “Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, har jagah Kamal hi Kamal khila hua hai,” referring to the BJP symbol and its expanding presence. He added, “Ek baar phir se kamal khila diya hai,” while thanking party workers for their efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said, “Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, har jagah Kamal hi Kamal khila hua hai,” referring to the BJP symbol and its expanding presence. He added, “Ek baar phir se kamal khila diya hai,” while thanking party workers for their efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Election Commission began counting votes for the 2026 assembly elections at 8 am on Monday. Early trends showed the BJP taking a lead, which widened as counting continued. Landslide in West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Election Commission began counting votes for the 2026 assembly elections at 8 am on Monday. Early trends showed the BJP taking a lead, which widened as counting continued. Landslide in West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP's most significant win was in West Bengal. As of 8 PM, Election Commission data showed the BJP leading or winning in 206 seats. The TMC trailed significantly, holding leads in only 81 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP's most significant win was in West Bengal. As of 8 PM, Election Commission data showed the BJP leading or winning in 206 seats. The TMC trailed significantly, holding leads in only 81 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Modi described the expansion of the party's footprint saying, “From Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it is the Lotus blooming everywhere.” He thanked the people of West Bengal, Puducherry, and Assam for what he termed “historic victories.” Himanta Sarma to be Assam CM again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi described the expansion of the party's footprint saying, “From Gangotri to Ganga Sagar, it is the Lotus blooming everywhere.” He thanked the people of West Bengal, Puducherry, and Assam for what he termed “historic victories.” Himanta Sarma to be Assam CM again {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP also won in Assam and Puducherry, according to the latest trends. Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma is poised for a second term as CM.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading in Jalukbari. Calling it a strong mandate, he wrote on X, “Thank you, Assam. Janata ka Ashirwad, tisri baar (third time)… Hat-trick with a century.”

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He said the mandate is for development and identity, and credited Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and party workers for the result. Sarma added that people across Assam, from Barak to Brahmaputra and Upper to Lower Assam, supported the BJP-NDA’s vision of “Viksit Assam” and “Surakshit Assam,” and said efforts to make Assam one of India’s top five states will continue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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