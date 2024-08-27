‘Brahmin genes’: What's the controversy that divided social media?

All it took was a two-word caption called “Brahim genes” on her social media post by Bengaluru-based CEO Anuradha Tiwari to trigger a debate online about the relevance of caste-based reservations and inherent privileges of people in the general category. Anuradha Tiwari(@talk2anuradha (X))

The irony of Anuradha flexing her caste identity as ‘Brahmin’ was not lost on social media users, as the CEO herself had been a staunch advocate of abolishing caste-based reservations on the ground that she favours ‘merit’.

A pinned post on her X profile reads as follows. “I am general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have problem with reservation?” she had posted on August 2022.

The post, which has secured 6.7 million views so far, triggered an intense debate on caste and the inherent privileges that come with it. “Being proud of something you don't have control over simply shows how retarded you are," replied a user named Azad Aakash.

The CEO backs her claim

As Anuradha received both support and criticism, she continued to double down her argument on successive posts. “As expected, a mere mention of word 'Brahmin' triggered many inferior beings. Tells a lot about who real casteists are. Upper Castes get nothing from system - no Reservation, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it.”

The TEDx speaker in her successive posts argued that hatred is being spread against the Brahmin community for historical social oppression which she claimed ‘never happened’. She also alleged that “there is an entire system working to make Brahmins feel guilty for their very existence”.

Her latest post also emphasised her previous argument.

Commenting on the controversy, authour Chetan Bhagat said the controversy is only splitting the consolidated ‘Hindu’ vote bank. Anuradha shot back at the novelist asking, "But when Brahmins decide to take a stand for themselves, suddenly, Hindu unity is in danger."