Chetan Bhagat's take on ‘Brahmin genes’ controversy: 'Opposition has understood…'

Author Chetan Bhagat yesterday waded into the controversy sparked by a Bengaluru entrepreneur's tweet on "Brahmin genes." Bhagat said the caste issue is breaking up the consolidated Hindu vote - something that the Opposition is using to their advantage.

He was referring to the controversy generated by JustBurstOut CEO Anuradha Tiwari’s tweet last week. Tiwari shared a picture of herself flexing her muscles with the caption “Brahmin genes” and quickly set the two words trending on Twitter.

While many slammed the CEO as casteist, others voiced their support by sharing their own photographs with the hashtag #BrahminGenes.

Chetan Bhagat’s post

The author of Five Point Someone said that consolidated Hindu vote breaks when caste is brought up.

“The more caste is brought up, the more the consolidated Hindu vote breaks. Opposition has understood this and playing that game. And yes even that #BrahminGenes trend is splitting the Hindu vote. Don’t know if people realise that,” he tweeted.

This post itself proved divisive as supporters of the ruling BJP and the opposition parties rushed to make their own voice heard.

“So you accept opposition has understood the game of breaking Hindu votes by using caste politics based on Brahmin hate,” wrote X user Padmaja.

“I generally never promote his thoughts, but he’s right here. You’re alienating the lower castes even more by all that bs,” X user Rima opined.

“But people doing #BhraminGenes are majority BJP core voters... So stop blaming Opposition for this. It's their mindset, which is coming out,” wrote Veena Jain.

“You're absolutely right—there shouldn't be any focus on religion or caste-based division. These tactics only serve to weaken unity and distract from the real issues that matter to the nation as a whole. We should strive for a political discourse that emphasizes inclusivity and collective progress, rather than allowing divisive narratives to take center stage,” Satish Agrawal said in response to Chetan Bhagat’s post.