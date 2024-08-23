Bengaluru CEO flexes 'Brahmin genes' in controversial post, slammed as casteist

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and CEO has sparked a controversy with her picture captioned “Brahmin genes.” Anuradha Tiwari, CEO of content writing company JustBurstOut, took to the social media platform X yesterday to share a photograph that shows her flexing her muscles. Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari is in the middle of a casteism row(X/@talk2anuradha)

“Brahmin genes,” she controversially captioned the picture. Take a look at the post below:

Anuradha Tiwari is an outspoken advocate for doing away with caste-based reservations. Her X bio states that she believes in the motto of “One Family, One Reservation.”

In her earlier posts, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and TEDx speaker has repeatedly expressed her issues with caste-based reservation.

“I am a general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres of land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from a well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have a problem with reservation?” Tiwari wrote in a post dated August 2022.

More recently, she has called on the general category to unite in five years, warning that failure to do so would lead to reservation in the private sector too.

However, her post on “Brahmin genes” has proved to be her most controversial till date, having collected 1.3 million views in a day on X.

“Flexing her caste”

Hundreds of social media users slammed Tiwari as casteist and called on her to do better.

“Precisely why casteism is still present! Being fit is good but attributing that to superior or specific genes , not the way to build one family one India,” wrote Supreme Court advocate Shashank Ratnoo.

“While flexing her caste she fights for anti-reservation. How typical,” another noted.

“According to the Manusmruti, girls should stay at home all the time , take care of their husbands , and do nothing else. But because of the constitution, you’re flexing your triceps on twitter and living life your own way. So go ahead and thank Babasaheb Ambedkar for that!” one X user said.

“Whom do we owe for our ability to work out and live life on our own terms? Dr Ambedkar (both for the constitution and the Hindu code bill) and a series of other progressive voices for decades,” another said in agreement.