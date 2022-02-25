Babasaheb Ambedkar comes to life in Delhi

A pitch black proscenium with brightly projected terms — The Annihilation of Caste, Partition of India, The Buddha and his Dharma — in yellow, welcome the viewers to the performance of Babasaheb: The Grand Musical. The phrases are in the handwriting of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. As the sight evokes reverence for the man, who was the Father of Indian Constitution, the two-hour-long act will unfold a narrative of his life and times. Beginning with a solemn astrological prediction before his birth, it’ll go on to show how seven decades ago he designed a constitution that’s fair and just for all.

The performance area is set, and has a 100-feet stage decked with mutiple LED screens and a revolving 40-feet set. The show is replete with aerial stunts and energetic dance formations. “The seed for this was sown about two years ago when I was travelling for a workshop and met some staunch followers of Babasaheb in Ireland, who were not even Indian,” recalls Mahua Chauhan, director of the play, which is organised by the Delhi Government. Going back to her memory, Chauhan adds, “I almost felt like crying ki hum mein se kitno ko pata hi nahi hai (Babasaheb ke bare mein)... At first, this play wasn’t this grand. But then we thought while we’re doing it, why not do it at a larger scale! Now we have also invited schools and colleges to bring their students to see this show.”

Actor Rohit Bose Roy discuss the nuances of his lead role with director Mahua Chauhan, during the rehearsals. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Even the music for this performance has been specially composed by Indian Ocean band. Rahul Ram, bass guitarist of the band, says, “It was a privilege to compose music that honours the life of this great Indian. We have composed eight songs for the musical, and a lot of time and effort went into it. And we are proud that a many singers from Delhi have sung them. Bhimachi Jai is the anthem song we composed, which was recorded in Delhi itself, and has had a touch of Lavni that’s something new for us and we really enjoyed composing it.”

Cast thrilled as musical takes shape

Actor Rohit Bose Roy is thrilled to be able to finally come to Delhi as the curtains on this grand play lift. “It’s fortunate for me that I’m one of the few actors who got to essay Babasaheb. In my 25 years long career, I can say this without bias that this has been my most challenging role. I look nothing like Babasaheb Ambedkar, and very rarely do you see a moving clip of him. I had to create a character as close to him as I think I could. Visually, I’ve not tried to put make-up on, or tried to give him a moustache. I’m wearing his colours and glasses but we didn’t try to copy his look, but match the character’s emotion.”

He adds, “I’ve been reading the script for the last 30 days, and have been away from Mumbai for the last month and half, to immerse myself in this character. Jaise hum homework karke exam ke liye jate hain, this feels like that to me! The thousand people that are sitting and watching me should think, ‘Babasaheb is talking to us’. If I can manage that, then I would have managed what I set out to do. With a larger than life fictional character, you can do whatever you want, but with a real character, you have to stay true to what their soul was.”

Rohit Bose Roy is portraying the central character of Ambedkar in the play. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Narrator of the play, actor Teekam Joshi is projected as an Ambedkarite who comes from Columbia University just like BR Ambedkar. Joshi shares, “My character is searching for answers in the modern world. My character is shown travelling in time, giving commentary and analysis on various events. Theatre do saal se band hi hai. Body ko accommodate karne mein bhi samay laga because sabse zyada chips theatre actors ke hi down huye the. Itne bade scale ka musical kaafi time baad kiya hai.”

And actor Tisca Chopra, who is narrating the story in the capacity of a sutradhar, adds, “I’m really looking forward to be a part of this play as this gives me an opportunity to come to Delhi where I did my college (Delhi University). And Delhi is fabulous in this weather anyway.”

Supporting them on the stage will be 30 actors from a Mayur Vihar-based actors’ studio. Hailing form this studio is Suprabh Chakraverty, one of the actors and dancers in the musical, who says: “The supporting cast has come from all over India for the show, and we were all happy to rehearse together, after the third wave of Covid cast its spell in January that delayed this performance. But we are back to the stage now!” After all, bringing people from all walks of life together is what Babasaheb’s life journey was all about.

Catch It Live

What: Babasaheb: The Grand Musical

Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road (Entry from Gate 19)

When: February 25 to March 12

Timing: 4pm and 7pm

Entry: Free (Call 8800009938 or www.babasahebmusical.in)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

Author tweets @siddhijainn

