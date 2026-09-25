BrahMos, AK-203 made in UP giving Pakistan ‘sleepless nights’: Amit Shah in Greater Noida

The BrahMos missiles being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh were giving Pakistan “sleepless nights”, home minister Amit Shah said on Friday in state's Greater Noida. He spotlighted the state’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities and investment climate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said investments were flowing into all six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (@PIBHomeAffairs X)

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At the inauguration of the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, Shah said investments were flowing into all six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor -- Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Kanpur.

“Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place,” Shah said, referring to the BrahMos facility in Lucknow.

He also cited the AK-203 assault rifles manufactured in Amethi as an example of the expansion of defence production in the state. “Similarly, the AK-203 assault rifles made in Amethi are giving sleepless nights to Naxalites and terrorists alike,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow was inaugurated in May 2025 as part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The facility undertakes the assembly, integration and testing of the supersonic cruise missile. The first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured there was flagged off in October 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow was inaugurated in May 2025 as part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The facility undertakes the assembly, integration and testing of the supersonic cruise missile. The first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured there was flagged off in October 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The facility was set up with an investment of around ₹300 crore across about 200 acres, with the aim of strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing and developing an ecosystem of ancillary industries and skilled employment.

‘India sustained growth despite global challenges’

Shah said India strengthened its economy despite global upheavals, crediting the Modi government's economic and trade policies for expanding export opportunities.

“Those with a jaundiced view cannot bear to see India's progress,” he said, adding that India had signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several countries under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“These agreements have exponentially boosted our industries' export potential, and we have sustained our growth despite facing various adversities,” Shah said.

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He said the investments coming into the Defence Industrial Corridor were helping develop defence products not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country.

Shah also spoke of the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, saying it was creating employment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh’s youth. He said young people earlier had to leave the state in search of jobs, while the growth of local industries was providing more opportunities closer to home.

‘Mafia ruled in UP’

Shah said Uttar Pradesh had undergone a major change in its law-and-order situation since the BJP came to power in 2017.

“There was a time when the mafia ruled UP. In 2017, the BJP formed the government here, with Yogi Adityanath assuming the role of CM. The Yogi government has successfully eliminated the mafia across the state, and this has created a conducive atmosphere for investment,” he said.

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He also attributed India’s policy continuity to political stability under Modi. “Political stability has become a hallmark of our leader, PM Modi. By earning the public's trust over 3 consecutive terms as Prime Minister, he has not only formulated policies but also ensured their consistent implementation on the ground,” Shah said.

He added that Modi refined existing policies and introduced new ones based on experience, contributing to India’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub.

Law and order key to investment climate

Shah said a good law and order situation was a primary condition for creating an environment conducive to investment.

His remarks came as Uttar Pradesh seeks to strengthen its position as a manufacturing, investment and export hub. UPITS 2026, being held from September 25 to 29, brings together manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, artisans, startups, investors and international buyers.

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The organisers expect more than 2,400 exhibitors and over 550 international buyers from 85 countries at the trade show, ANI reported.