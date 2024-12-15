Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain-dead man's organs airlifted to Jaipur, Jodhpur to save 6 lives

PTI |
Dec 15, 2024 01:53 PM IST

The donor, 33-year-old Vishnu Prasad, from Manpura pipaji of Jhalawar district, was injured during a scuffle on December 10, declared brain-dead on December 12.

Vital organs of a brain-dead man were airlifted from Jhalawar to Jaipur and Jodhpur on Sunday to save at least six lives, marking a significant milestone in organ transplantation efforts in Rajasthan.

The wife and the family members of the patient were counseled for donation. (Representative Image)
The wife and the family members of the patient were counseled for donation. (Representative Image)

The organs were transported by helicopter for the first time for transplant surgeries in Jaipur and Jodhpur, officials said.

The donor, 33 year old Vishnu Prasad, from Manpura pipaji of Jhalawar district, was injured during a scuffle on December 10. He was declared brain-dead by the doctors on December 12.

Following his family's consent for organ donation, his organs were sent to save the lives of at least six patients.

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Superintendent Dr. Deepak Maheshwari said that one kidney, two lungs and the heart were being transplanted into patients in Jaipur, while another kidney and the liver were sent to at AIIMS Jodhpur.

The helicopter carrying the organs landed at SMS Medical College in Jaipur, from where a green corridor was created to transport the organs to SMS Hospital.

The helicopter then refueled and flew to Jodhpur.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Ramsevak Yogi in Jhalawar at Jhalawar Medical College said that Prasad was admitted on December 11 with severe injuries. He was declared brain-dead by a medical committee.

In the presence of Jhalawar District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore and other senior doctors, Prasad's father and wife Anita were counseled and they gave their consent for organ donation.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On