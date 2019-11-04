Breakdown in booking software leads to long queues at IndiGo check-in counters at major airports

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:27 IST

IndiGo check-in counters at major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata saw long queues on Monday morning after glitches in the booking software.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by passenger share – 50% - denied that the glitches affected operations but said that the system was restored by afternoon. However, angry passengers tweeted about the inconvenience caused by the breakdown.

A passenger tweeted, “..Indigo says systems down and huge queues till outside the main entrance gates in Mumbai T2. Chaos. No one knows when it will be resolved. Nota passanger checked in (sic).”

Another passenger’s tweet read, “Dear @IndiGo6E , I’ve boarded the flight 6E2032 from Bangalore to Delhi at 10:30 am and we are still in the flight at the Bangalore airport itself, please ask your captain to announce the actual reasons for this. Social media says, Indigo’s system is down, is that so?”

A Bangalore based passenger, Rohit Rishav too complained of the situation to the airline he claimed the systems at Kolkata airport to be down for more than an hour.

IndiGo said the software was restored after an hour and that passengers had been alerted about possible glitches at airports. “All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest. While we are proactively informing them about the situation, for assistance, we request all passengers to contact us on our social media handles or reach out to our customer care,” the airline had stated in a statement.

Airline airport sources said that the passengers were updated via text messages about the system issues and even after the issue was resolved. “Hence, they were asked to reach airport earlier in order to be able to board their flight on time,” claimed an airline official. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers today in the morning due to system being down across airports for under an hour. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now.

The airline denied that the incident had led to flight cancellations or delays.