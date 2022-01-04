Live
Breaking LIVE: Delhi's air quality in ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 369 currently, as per SAFAR
- Breaking news updates January 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 04, 2022 06:28 AM IST
At 369, Delhi's AQI is currently in ‘very poor’ category
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday morning was recorded at 369 (overall), which is in the 'very poor' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
Topics
Get our daily newsletter
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
LeT operative among 2 killed in encounters in Srinagar
Srinagar: Two terrorists, including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in separate encounters with security forces in Srinagar on Monday, police said
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:22 AM IST
PM Modi to launch new airport terminal in Tripura today. All you need to know
During his visit to Tripura, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two other key initiatives – the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staggered timing, roster: Centre issues new Covid guidelines for offices
The new guidelines have been issued to check the spread of Covid-19 in the wake of the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron. The Centre has exempted its staff living in containment zones from coming to office.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Two engineers suspended for failing to fix potholes in Bengaluru
The chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suspended two executive engineers for majorly lagging behind in meeting monthly pothole-filling targets in their divisions
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Will take call on more Covid restrictions in state this week: Karnataka CM Bommai
Witnessing a further surge in daily Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30 10,847 and the death toll to 38,351.
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:28 AM IST
North Karnataka outperforms Bengaluru in vaccines for teens
As per the government data, 15 districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, had reported less than the state’s average of 59%
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
NIA detains Woman from Ullal over ‘links to IS’
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Monday detained a woman from Ullal near Mangaluru for her alleged connection with hardline Islamist group Islamic State (IS), sources in the probe agency said
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:23 AM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
Minister, Congress MP clash on stage in Bommai’s presence
Karnataka information technology minister Ashwath Narayan and Congress MP DK Suresh had a face-off on a stage on Monday with both leaders almost coming to blows
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Bar owners lay siege to Tamil Nadu minister’s residence
The bar owners were not required to pay the licence fee during the lockdown period, however, they were paying rent to owners of bar premises/land.
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Hate speech not part of our culture: Naidu
Hate speech and writings are against the country’s culture and constitutional ethos and secularism is in the blood of every countryman, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Kottayam on Monday
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:15 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramHT Correspondent
Jagan meets Modi, seeks borrowing facility for Andhra
Jagan, who had an hour-long meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi in the evening, explained the state’s financial position. He said the state had suffered heavily post bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Kerala assault case: Actor writes to CM, seeks speedy justice
The four-year-old sensational case took a new turn two weeks back after director Balachandra Kumar told a news channel that he met the prime accused Pular Suni at actor Dileep’s residence in 2016
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:13 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramHT Correspondent
Telangana BJP chief sent to judicial custody for violating state Covid curbs
The Karimnagar police arrested Sanjay and others at the party office in the town after a three-hour-long high drama and violent protests by the BJP activists, who resisted police entry into the premises to disrupt the Jagran Deeksha.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Ready to give up home ministry if Sidhu wants it, says Punjab deputy CM
Randhawa’s statement came as Sidhu has been questioning his party’s government in the state for not being able to arrest Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked in a drug case under the NDPS Act
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Home minister Amit Shah holds high-level security meet
The MHA statement said the “home minister conducted a high-level security meeting to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges”.
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 02:01 AM IST