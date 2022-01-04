Home / India News / Breaking LIVE: Delhi's air quality in ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 369 currently, as per SAFAR
Breaking LIVE: Delhi's air quality in ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 369 currently, as per SAFAR

  • Breaking news updates January 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 04, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    At 369, Delhi's AQI is currently in ‘very poor’ category

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday morning was recorded at 369 (overall), which is in the 'very poor' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

Topics
breaking news
india news

LeT operative among 2 killed in encounters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two terrorists, including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in separate encounters with security forces in Srinagar on Monday, police said
Security Force personnel outside the Shalimar Garden during an encounter in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on &nbsp;January 3, 2022.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
Security Force personnel outside the Shalimar Garden during an encounter in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on  January 3, 2022.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
india news

PM Modi to launch new airport terminal in Tripura today. All you need to know

During his visit to Tripura, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two other key initiatives – the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.
The Tripura airport terminal has been built at a cost of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>450 crore and is expected to be capable of handling around four to five times more passengers than the existing one.&nbsp;(Photo via @AAI_Official on Twitter)
The Tripura airport terminal has been built at a cost of about 450 crore and is expected to be capable of handling around four to five times more passengers than the existing one. (Photo via @AAI_Official on Twitter)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Staggered timing, roster: Centre issues new Covid guidelines for offices

The new guidelines have been issued to check the spread of Covid-19 in the wake of the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron. The Centre has exempted its staff living in containment zones from coming to office.
People throng Janpath Market amid a surge in Omicron cases, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
People throng Janpath Market amid a surge in Omicron cases, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Two engineers suspended for failing to fix potholes in Bengaluru

The chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suspended two executive engineers for majorly lagging behind in meeting monthly pothole-filling targets in their divisions
The action came as chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday held a review meeting on the repair works in the city and gave the BBMP a deadline of March 31 to fill potholes on the entire 730 km stretch of roads in Bengaluru. (Representative Photo/HT File)
The action came as chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday held a review meeting on the repair works in the city and gave the BBMP a deadline of March 31 to fill potholes on the entire 730 km stretch of roads in Bengaluru. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Will take call on more Covid restrictions in state this week: Karnataka CM Bommai

Witnessing a further surge in daily Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30 10,847 and the death toll to 38,351.
The chief minister also urged the people of the state to show self-control and follow the Covid-19 guidelines. (ANI)
The chief minister also urged the people of the state to show self-control and follow the Covid-19 guidelines. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

North Karnataka outperforms Bengaluru in vaccines for teens

As per the government data, 15 districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, had reported less than the state’s average of 59%
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai present during the vaccination of girls at BBMP Govt Girls High School in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai present during the vaccination of girls at BBMP Govt Girls High School in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

NIA detains Woman from Ullal over ‘links to IS’

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Monday detained a woman from Ullal near Mangaluru for her alleged connection with hardline Islamist group Islamic State (IS), sources in the probe agency said
The NIA team had earlier raided her house in Ullal on August 4, 2021 (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The NIA team had earlier raided her house in Ullal on August 4, 2021 (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Minister, Congress MP clash on stage in Bommai’s presence

Karnataka information technology minister Ashwath Narayan and Congress MP DK Suresh had a face-off on a stage on Monday with both leaders almost coming to blows
The event was organised by the state government to unveil the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda (HT Photo)
The event was organised by the state government to unveil the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Bar owners lay siege to Tamil Nadu minister’s residence

The bar owners were not required to pay the licence fee during the lockdown period, however, they were paying rent to owners of bar premises/land.
Minister for electricity, prohibition and excise, V Senthil Balaji said the new regulations were added to the tender document keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol. (ANI)
Minister for electricity, prohibition and excise, V Senthil Balaji said the new regulations were added to the tender document keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Hate speech not part of our culture: Naidu

Hate speech and writings are against the country’s culture and constitutional ethos and secularism is in the blood of every countryman, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Kottayam on Monday
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to the 18th century social reformer Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara in his tomb in Kottayam. (HT Photo)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to the 18th century social reformer Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara in his tomb in Kottayam. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Jagan meets Modi, seeks borrowing facility for Andhra

Jagan, who had an hour-long meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi in the evening, explained the state’s financial position. He said the state had suffered heavily post bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)
Andhra chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:14 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala assault case: Actor writes to CM, seeks speedy justice

The four-year-old sensational case took a new turn two weeks back after director Balachandra Kumar told a news channel that he met the prime accused Pular Suni at actor Dileep’s residence in 2016
In her letter, the victim expressed concern over the inordinate delay in trial and requested them to speed it up after taking new aspects into consideration. (Getty Images/Representative use)
In her letter, the victim expressed concern over the inordinate delay in trial and requested them to speed it up after taking new aspects into consideration. (Getty Images/Representative use)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Telangana BJP chief sent to judicial custody for violating state Covid curbs

The Karimnagar police arrested Sanjay and others at the party office in the town after a three-hour-long high drama and violent protests by the BJP activists, who resisted police entry into the premises to disrupt the Jagran Deeksha.
Apart from Sanjay, four other BJP activists were also sent to the two-week judicial remand. They were shifted to Karimnagar Central Jail after due medical examination, a police official said on Monday. (ANI)
Apart from Sanjay, four other BJP activists were also sent to the two-week judicial remand. They were shifted to Karimnagar Central Jail after due medical examination, a police official said on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:10 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Ready to give up home ministry if Sidhu wants it, says Punjab deputy CM

Randhawa’s statement came as Sidhu has been questioning his party’s government in the state for not being able to arrest Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked in a drug case under the NDPS Act
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said ever since he became the home minister, Sidhu has been upset with him. (ANI)
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said ever since he became the home minister, Sidhu has been upset with him. (ANI)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Home minister Amit Shah holds high-level security meet

The MHA statement said the “home minister conducted a high-level security meeting to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges”.
Home minister Amit Shah conducted high-level security meeting to review prevailing threat scenario in the country.&nbsp;(ANI)
Home minister Amit Shah conducted high-level security meeting to review prevailing threat scenario in the country. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
