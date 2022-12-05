Live
LIVE: Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Breaking news December 5, 2022 LIVE updates:
Dec 05, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP
Ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing, Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday. “Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing,” he tweeted.
BSF working to thwart threat of infiltration, drone use, says MoS Rai
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:14 AM IST
The MoS asserted that the government will leave “no stone unturned” in providing the BSF with the best technological equipment and infrastructure to deal with the drone threats and other activities at the border.
Pilot: Rajasthan Congress united, focused on ensuring Bharat Jodo’s success
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 05:02 AM IST
Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been bitter rivals for years, but things came to a head in 2020 when the former rebelled against the Rajasthan chief minister's leadership.
After clerics’ warning, SHG told to cancel gender-neutral oath
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 12:12 AM IST
The Samastha Kerala Jam-iyuthul Qutba committee, an influential body of Muslims in north Kerala, has come out against the oath saying it was against Sharia (Muslim law) and the state was helping the Union government to impose the Uniform Civil Code.
Stalin urges couples to follow population control measures
Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Stalin was speaking at a mass wedding in Chennai organised by Tamil Nadu’s department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE). As many as 31 couples were married in Chennai and 217 across the state.
Talks begin to end impasse on construction of Vizhinjam port
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:59 PM IST
The Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and Malankara Orthodox Church head Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis have started informal talks with the government and the Latin Catholic church which was leading the four-month old stir.
No fresh sighting of leopards in city, says K’taka forest dept
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:55 PM IST
About reports of leopard movement in Kaggalipura area, the official said that it had happened eight days ago and is not a fresh development.
5-yr-old’s death: Medical officer, ambulance driver suspended in K’taka
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:55 PM IST
On Friday, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had demanded Sudhakar’s resignation soon after the incident was reported
Prevent Maha ministers’ entry in state: K’taka intel report amid border dispute
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 05:17 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has appointed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai as coordinating ministers for the border issue.
Private construction banned in Delhi-NCR
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital was 407 on Sunday, according to the 4pm national bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, touching the “severe” category for the first time in a month
PM to brief leaders on G20 at all-party meet
The meeting will also get a detailed briefing on the presidency goals for the leaders across party lines before seeking their suggestions
50% vote in MCD polls, AAP, BJP trade charges
These were the first elections since the Union government decided to dissolve Delhi’s erstwhile municipal corporations for the northern, southern and eastern parts of the Capital, and reunified them into a single Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), whittling down the number of wards from 272 to 250 in the process
The nine ‘Bastar Fighters’ blazing a trail for transgender people
According to data gathered by the Union ministry of home affairs, 8,527 people have been killed in LWE incidents across India between 2004 and 2021
Efficient traffic regulation can reduce travelling time: Saleem
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Saleem’s designation will be same as the additional director general of police and a deputy inspector general rank officer will assist him, according to a state government order.
DBT merges 14 autonomous bodies under new apex body
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:49 PM IST