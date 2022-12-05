Home / India News / LIVE: Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP
LIVE: Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP

india news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 06:21 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Dec 05, 2022 06:21 AM IST

    Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP

    Ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing, Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday. “Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing,” he tweeted.

BSF working to thwart threat of infiltration, drone use, says MoS Rai

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:14 AM IST

The MoS asserted that the government will leave “no stone unturned” in providing the BSF with the best technological equipment and infrastructure to deal with the drone threats and other activities at the border.

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during the 58th Raising Day function at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, India, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during the 58th Raising Day function at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, India, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)

Pilot: Rajasthan Congress united, focused on ensuring Bharat Jodo’s success

india news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 05:02 AM IST

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been bitter rivals for years, but things came to a head in 2020 when the former rebelled against the Rajasthan chief minister's leadership.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal raises his hands with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, party leader Sachin Pilot and the party state President Govind Singh Dotasra during the state level coordination committee meeting on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at party headquarters, in Jaipur, Tuesday, November 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal raises his hands with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, party leader Sachin Pilot and the party state President Govind Singh Dotasra during the state level coordination committee meeting on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at party headquarters, in Jaipur, Tuesday, November 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After clerics’ warning, SHG told to cancel gender-neutral oath

india news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The Samastha Kerala Jam-iyuthul Qutba committee, an influential body of Muslims in north Kerala, has come out against the oath saying it was against Sharia (Muslim law) and the state was helping the Union government to impose the Uniform Civil Code.

A part of the pledge stating that a woman in the family should have equal property rights over her father’s property. (AP (Photo for representation))
A part of the pledge stating that a woman in the family should have equal property rights over her father’s property. (AP (Photo for representation))

Stalin urges couples to follow population control measures

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Stalin was speaking at a mass wedding in Chennai organised by Tamil Nadu’s department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE). As many as 31 couples were married in Chennai and 217 across the state.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin (PTI)

Talks begin to end impasse on construction of Vizhinjam port

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:59 PM IST

The Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and Malankara Orthodox Church head Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis have started informal talks with the government and the Latin Catholic church which was leading the four-month old stir.

Police officers stand guard near the barricades during a protest rally by the supporters of the proposed Vizhinjam port project in the southern state of Kerala. (REUTERS)
Police officers stand guard near the barricades during a protest rally by the supporters of the proposed Vizhinjam port project in the southern state of Kerala. (REUTERS)

No fresh sighting of leopards in city, says K’taka forest dept

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:55 PM IST

About reports of leopard movement in Kaggalipura area, the official said that it had happened eight days ago and is not a fresh development.

In Bengaluru, an alert was also sounded in Kengeri, Kumbalagodu, Devanahalli and surrounding localities of Bengaluru after locals spotted four leopards in the area. (HT Photo)
In Bengaluru, an alert was also sounded in Kengeri, Kumbalagodu, Devanahalli and surrounding localities of Bengaluru after locals spotted four leopards in the area. (HT Photo)

5-yr-old’s death: Medical officer, ambulance driver suspended in K’taka

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:55 PM IST

On Friday, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had demanded Sudhakar’s resignation soon after the incident was reported

Health minister K Sudhakar (ANI)
Health minister K Sudhakar (ANI)

Prevent Maha ministers’ entry in state: K’taka intel report amid border dispute

india news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 05:17 AM IST

The Maharashtra government has appointed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai as coordinating ministers for the border issue.

The ministers are scheduled to meet pro-Maharashtra groups in Belagavi district on December 6. (Shutterstock)
The ministers are scheduled to meet pro-Maharashtra groups in Belagavi district on December 6. (Shutterstock)

Private construction banned in Delhi-NCR

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital was 407 on Sunday, according to the 4pm national bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, touching the “severe” category for the first time in a month

A view of skyscrapers engulfed in dense smog amid rising air pollution levels in Greater Noida on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)
A view of skyscrapers engulfed in dense smog amid rising air pollution levels in Greater Noida on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

PM to brief leaders on G20 at all-party meet

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The meeting will also get a detailed briefing on the presidency goals for the leaders across party lines before seeking their suggestions

India's G20 logo is projected on the dome of illuminated Humayun’s tomb in Delhi. (AFP)
India's G20 logo is projected on the dome of illuminated Humayun’s tomb in Delhi. (AFP)

50% vote in MCD polls, AAP, BJP trade charges

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:53 PM IST

These were the first elections since the Union government decided to dissolve Delhi’s erstwhile municipal corporations for the northern, southern and eastern parts of the Capital, and reunified them into a single Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), whittling down the number of wards from 272 to 250 in the process

A man casts his vote in Jamia Nagar on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
A man casts his vote in Jamia Nagar on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The nine ‘Bastar Fighters’ blazing a trail for transgender people

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:53 PM IST

According to data gathered by the Union ministry of home affairs, 8,527 people have been killed in LWE incidents across India between 2004 and 2021

HT Image
HT Image

Efficient traffic regulation can reduce travelling time: Saleem

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:52 PM IST

Saleem’s designation will be same as the additional director general of police and a deputy inspector general rank officer will assist him, according to a state government order.

MA Saleem took charge as the special commissioner (traffic) on November 14. (HT)
MA Saleem took charge as the special commissioner (traffic) on November 14. (HT)

DBT merges 14 autonomous bodies under new apex body

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:49 PM IST

The department of biotechnology has merged 14 autonomous institutions under it into an apex body called the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council, officials said

A scientist examines COVID-19 infected cells under a microscope during research for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov (REUTERS)
A scientist examines COVID-19 infected cells under a microscope during research for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov (REUTERS)
