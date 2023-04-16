Live: At least 26 killed in Sudan power struggle between army, paramilitaries
Apr 16, 2023 05:50 AM IST
Will keep fighting: Bandi Sanjay
We will not be afraid even if cases are registered against us. We will keep on fighting. In the TSPSC paper leak, an inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge and Minister KTR should be sacked. A compensation of Rs.1 lakh should be given to the unemployed youths: Bandi Sanjay, Telangana BJP chief
Apr 16, 2023 05:39 AM IST
Germany switches off its last nuclear plants
Taking an exit from atomic power, Germany is set to shut down its last three nuclear reactors in order to manage the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict, Al Jazeera reported.
Apr 16, 2023 05:17 AM IST
Sudan's army and rival force battle, killing at least 26
Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely Saturday in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict. The country’s doctors’ syndicate said at least 26 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, reported AP