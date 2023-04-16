Home / India News / Live: At least 26 killed in Sudan power struggle between army, paramilitaries
Live

Live: At least 26 killed in Sudan power struggle between army, paramilitaries

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:50 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Apr 16, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    Will keep fighting: Bandi Sanjay

    We will not be afraid even if cases are registered against us. We will keep on fighting. In the TSPSC paper leak, an inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge and Minister KTR should be sacked. A compensation of Rs.1 lakh should be given to the unemployed youths: Bandi Sanjay, Telangana BJP chief

  • Apr 16, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    Germany switches off its last nuclear plants

    Taking an exit from atomic power, Germany is set to shut down its last three nuclear reactors in order to manage the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

  • Apr 16, 2023 05:17 AM IST

    Sudan's army and rival force battle, killing at least 26

    Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely Saturday in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict. The country’s doctors’ syndicate said at least 26 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, reported AP

Topics
india news latest news

Atiq Ahmad shot dead Updates: 3 detained; Section 144 imposed

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:52 AM IST

Atiq Ahmad murder LIVE UPDATES: The shooting was recorded live on camera as mediapersons were following the brothers nearby the hospital at around 10pm. 

The moment when Atiq was shot on Saturday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Atiq Ahmad shot dead Updates: 3 detained; Section 144 imposed

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:50 AM IST

Breaking news live April 16, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Atiq Ahmad's journey from gangster to parliamentarian: A tale of UP's don

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:48 AM IST

Gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother shot dead in UP's Prayagraj. Here we chalk down the don's history.

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad(PTI Photo)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Atiq Ahmad shot dead: Section 144 imposed in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:12 AM IST

Also, the state government constituted a 3-member judicial panel to probe the murders.

Forensic team at the murder spot (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Asmani faisla’, ‘paap punya ka…’: What BJP leaders said on Atiq Ahmad's killing

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:12 AM IST

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

Prayagraj: Policemen and media personnel at the site where Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while they were being taken for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_15_2023_000353A)(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
13 killed as bus carrying music troupe falls into gorge in Maha

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The passengers were mostly members of Baji Prabhu Pathak, a musical troupe that come to Pune to participate in various programmes related to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar anniversary on Friday, said police.

Rescue teams near the accident spot, in Raigad. (Hindustan Times)
ByShrinivas Deshpande, Pune
14 killed in suspected Bihar hooch tragedy

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Under Bihar’s Excise Act, the sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

At least 12 people have been arrestedin connectionwith the case, said police. (HT)
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Confident that name will come in next list: Shettar

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:18 AM IST

The BJP has so far put out a list of 212 candidates for the assembly elections, and has not yet announced the names in 12 seats

Jagadish Shettar said on Saturday he is confident his name will appear in the next list of assembly election candidates of BJP (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
No Kolar seat for Siddaramaiah in Cong 3rd list; ex-deputy CM fielded

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka elections, excludes former CM Siddaramaiah from Kolar seat; former BJP deputy CM Laxman Savadi given ticket. Party has announced candidates for 209 out of 224 seats. BJP has named candidates in 212 assembly constituencies and JD(S) in 149.

Congress released third list of 43 candidates for the Karnataka elections and did not give Siddaramaiah a second ticket from Kolar (PTI)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Maha localities battle grief as loss of young lives leaves behind void

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:17 AM IST

13 people, including an eight-year-old, died after a bus fell into a gorge while travelling from Pune to Mumbai

At least 13 people were killed and 25 injured after a bus fell into a gorge on Old Pune-Mumbai highway in Raigad district. (Hindustan Times)
ByPayal Gwalani, Mumbai
Take climate fight from talks to dinner tables: PM

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Mission LiFE, or Lifestyle for Environment, is about turning individual anxieties around climate into action and making it a mass movement. Speaking at a World Bank event in Washington DC, Modi argued that people-centric campaigns in India had already shown results in areas such as improving sex ratio and enabling a cleanliness drive. Modi asked the World Bank to ensure adequate financing for behavioural initiatives, while the bank's president, David Malpass, backed the initiative but also argued that incentives and pricing policies were needed to alter deeply entrenched habits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Taken for medical, Atiq and brother shot dead

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 05:11 AM IST

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in police custody outside a hospital in Prayagraj.

The moment when Atiq was shot on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondents, Prayagraj/lucknow
Congress seeks Rajnath, PM’s replies over Malik’s Pulwama attack claims

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Congress leaders indicated that a number of Opposition parties will soon issue a joint statement on the latest claims by Malik.

Satya Pal Malik, who was governor of J&K in 2018-19, claimed Modi asked him to keep quiet on the Pulwama attack and the home ministry allegedly rejected a proposal to fly down the jawans instead of having them travel by road. (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent
On Atiq Ahmad's killing, Babul Supriyo alleges, ‘crystal clear, police allowed…’

india news
Published on Apr 16, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men while they were being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj: A man opens fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed as they are being taken for a medical checkup.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
SC notifies 5-judge bench to hear same-sex marriage pleas

india news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 12:04 AM IST

On March 13, the Supreme Court decided that a bunch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages will be decided by a constitution bench.

The five-judge bench will commence the hearing on April 18 (AP)
ByUtkarsh Anand
