Live: India now a member of UN's HIV/AIDS programme

Updated on Apr 06, 2023 06:01 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 06, 2023 06:00 AM IST

    Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat vandalised again

    Vande Bharat Express leaving Visakhapatnam is rescheduled to leave at 9:45am instead of its scheduled departure at 5:45am as the C-8 coach window glass is broken due to stone pelting by miscreants: Waltair Division Railway

    This is the 3rd incident of stone pelting on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express in last three months.

  • Apr 06, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    WWE wrestler Veer Mahaan meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

  • Apr 06, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    India elected as member to UN's programme on HIV/AIDS

    India was elected as a member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) of the United Nations, according to the statement released by the permanent mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

    India has also been elected to the United Nations' highest statistical body for a four-year term.

'Roses from actress': BJP's Swara Bhasker counter on Cong's Kichcha Sudeep jibe

Published on Apr 06, 2023 05:59 AM IST

BJP's Annamalai called Swara Bhasker 'an actress who is known to support anti-India forces' after Congress criticised Kichcha Sudeep's support to Bommai.

BJP's Annamalai shared the photo of Swara Bhasker and Rahul Gandhi from Bharat Jodo Yatra to counter Congress's criticism of Kiccha Sudeep supporting Bommai
ByPoulomi Ghosh
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

India elected to ‘highest’ UN statistical body for 4-year term

india news
Published on Apr 06, 2023 05:28 AM IST

India secured an overwhelming 46 out of 53 votes.

"Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Wednesday. (PTI)
PTI |
IMF commends India's digital journey, says its a lesson for other countries

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 05:08 AM IST

The IMF in a working paper said India's stack's development is guided by a foundational building blocks approach.

IMF said India's digital public infrastructure is transforming people's lives.(Getty Images)
ANI |
Custodial torture: Family claims two minors among victims

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:52 AM IST

In the custodial torture case, one of the affected families alleged that two minor boys were also tortured in custody on March 10 inside the Ambasamudram police station in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district.

One of the victims family claims IPS Singh tortured two minor boys in custody. (Representational Image)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
5 men drown in Chennai Temple pond during rituals: Police

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Five young men drowned in a temple pond in Chennai while performing rituals to mark Theerthavari festival on Wednesday, police said.

Five drown while carrying out temple rituals in Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Uttar Pradesh faces uphill task to provide land for around 20,000 MoUs signed during global investor summit

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:42 AM IST

n February, Uttar Pradesh announced the culmination of its global investor summit, sharing details that 35 of its departments signed around 20,000 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with various entities for investments in projects worth ₹35 lakh crore

Uttar Pradesh faces the big challenge of providing suitable land to investors to execute the agreements. (HT Archive)
ByBrajendra K Parashar
13 get 7-year jail in Kerala tribal man’s lynching case

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:42 AM IST

A Kerala court sentenced 13 accused in tribal man’s lynching case to seven years of jail term and a fine of ₹1 lakh each public prosecutor Rajesh M Menon told.

A Kerala court sentences 13 accused in tribal man’s lynching case to seven years of jail term. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Police suspect nexus of people behind data theft in Telangana

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The Cyberabad police in Telangana are investigating the possibility of a nexus of people behind the data theft and sale of millions of individuals and organisations from across the country.

Computer hacker stealing data from a laptop concept for network security, identity theft and computer crime (HTfile)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
YSRCP to launch public outreach campaign

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:40 AM IST

YSR Congress Party has announced a massive public outreach campaign aimed at explaining people about the work YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government has done in last four years.

YSRC to kickstart public outreach campaign from April 7. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Arunachal an integral part of India, says US

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Asked about the China’s move at a White House press briefing on Tuesday, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The United States has recognised that territory for a long time. And we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities. And so, again, this is something that we have long stood by.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House. (AP)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay arrested in paper leak case, row erupts

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 02:45 AM IST

Sanjay was arrested after police gathered concrete evidence about his involvement in Class 10 Hindi question paper leak.

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay being detained by the police from his residence after midnight in Karimnagar, on Wednesday. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Take up plea of Azam Khan’s son on April 10: SC to Allahabad HC

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The Supreme Court also asked the high court to consider passing an order at the earliest since the election process for the Suar assembly seat, in Uttar Pradesh, vacated by him is to commence on April 13.

Abdullah Azam Khan (Hindustan Times)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Police: Four held for moral policing in Dakshina Kannada

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:30 AM IST

According to officials, the accused assaulted a 22-year-old Muslim boy for speaking to a girl from the Hindu community

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police arrested four persons. (FILE)
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
Media One ruling: Sealed cover procedures violate both principles of natural and open justice, says Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Apr 06, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Disapproving of the sealed cover procedure, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, held that such a practice infringes the core of the principles of natural justice -- the right to a fair and reasonable hearing

Sealed cover procedure, added the court, also leads to a non-reasoned order . (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand
