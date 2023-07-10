Breaking news highlights: Hyderabad Customs seize gold valued at ₹1.17 crore; 62,400 smuggled cigarettes
- Jul 10, 2023 11:25 PM IST
Jharkhand: 7 accused in shootout in Jamshedpur held
Seven people, accused in a recent shootout in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, were arrested on Monday, and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said, PTI reported.
The steel city had, on July 7, witnessed a shootout incident between two rival criminal gangs near Old Mango Bridge over collecting levies from fish traders, a senior officer said.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:30 PM IST
SC to hear Manipur govt's plea against HC order on internet restoration on July 11
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 11 a plea of the Manipur government against the High Court order on the limited restoration of the internet in the State.
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said it will hear the case on Tuesday.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:39 PM IST
Hyderabad Customs seize gold valued at ₹1.17 crore, 62,400 smuggled cigarettes
Hyderabad Customs officials on Monday said they have seized smuggled gold weighing 1.93 kg valued at ₹1.17 crore and over 62,000 smuggled Cigarette sticks in different cases at the international airport here. Based on passenger profiling and surveillance, the officers of Hyderabad Customs seized the smuggled gold and the cigarettes on July 9, a release from the Customs department said.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:31 PM IST
CM Stalin urges Centre to increase quantity, target for copra procurement for TN
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the ceiling on the quantity of copra procurement to 40 per cent from the existing 25 per cent for the current season till September 2023 and enhancement of the procurement target to 90,000 MT from 56,000 MT to help stabilise the market price for the benefit of coconut growers.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:29 PM IST
Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among six candidates named by TMC for Rajya Sabha polls
Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Dola Sen and Saket Gokhale are among the six candidates announced by the Trinamool Congress on Monday for as many Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal that will go to polls later this month.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:14 PM IST
With more fuel, fail-safe measures, Chandrayaan-3 to leap towards moon on Friday
India's third lunar mission, set for launch on Friday, is loaded with more fuel, a slew of safety measures and a bigger landing site, with ISRO saying it has opted for a "failure-based design" for the second attempt to ensure that the rover successfully lands on the moon even if some things go wrong.
Chandrayaan-3, set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on July 14, will be a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:52 PM IST
PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak national award in Pune next month
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1 in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens, organisers said on Monday.
- Jul 10, 2023 05:25 PM IST
On repolling day, 35 crude bombs recovered from pond, field in Bengal's Murshidabad
Amid the fresh polling at nearly 700 booths for panchayat elections in West Bengal, 35 crude bombs were recovered from a pond and a nearby field in the Beldanaga area of Murshidabad district. A team of bomb disposal squad reached the spot along with a team of local police to neutralise the bombs.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:55 PM IST
Jaishankar files his Rajya Sabha nomination papers
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday filed his Rajya Sabha nomination papers at the Gujarat assembly in Gandhinagar in the presence of chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief C R Paatil.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:25 PM IST
Delhi ordinance row: SC issues notice to centre, LG over AAP govt's plea to regain control of bureaucrats; hearing next
Supreme Court issues notice on petition filed by Delhi government challenging the Centre’s ordinance taking control over services.
The Court issued notice on a separate application seeking stay on the Ordinance and directed the Centre to put in a reply by Monday when the stay of Ordinance will be taken up. The Delhi government cited the removal of 400 consultants by L-G to be also stayed.
The Court also permitted Lieutenant Governor to be made a party and issued notice to LG along with Central government.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:00 PM IST
Delhi HC refuses to prepone hearing of RTI case related to PM Modi's Graduation Degree
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to prepone the hearing of a case related to RTI information on Prime Minister Modi's Graduation Degree. The court has listed the matter for hearing on October 13. An application seeking early hearing on the plea moved by Delhi University challenging Central Information Commission's (CIC's) 2016 direction to allow inspection of records.
- Jul 10, 2023 02:20 PM IST
G20: Third Culture Working Group meeting begins in Karnataka's Hampi
The third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting commenced on Monday in Hampi, Karnataka. The meeting under India's G20 presidency will conclude on July 12.
The Culture Working Group is working with delegates of the G20 member countries, guest nations and international organisations through an inclusive process of in-depth discussions.
- Jul 10, 2023 01:45 PM IST
‘Recaptured 14 sq km from Russia…’: Ukraine
Ukraine says recaptured 14 sq km from Russian forces last week
- Jul 10, 2023 01:25 PM IST
'Not ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ but…' JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi
'You (Rahul Gandhi) only speak about hate and say you are running 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan', you are running 'Mega mall of hate'," says JP Nadda in Godhra, Gujarat.
- Jul 10, 2023 01:08 PM IST
EAM Jaishankar files his nomination for Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat
After filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "...First of all I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi, BJP leadership and people and MLAs of Gujarat..Four years back, I received the honour to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha. I received the opportunity to become a part of the changes in the country under the leadership of PM Modi in the last 4 years. I hope to be able to contribute to the progress that will take place in the coming 4 years..."
- Jul 10, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Russian shelling kills four in southern Ukraine: Governor
Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed four people, the regional governor said on Monday, calling it a "war crime".
- Jul 10, 2023 12:08 PM IST
Maldives foreign minister to visit India tomorrow
Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives will be in India on an official visit on 11-12 July. He will meet EAM Dr. S Jaishankar for discussions on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest. The Foreign Minister will also deliver the 43rd Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi.
- Jul 10, 2023 12:07 PM IST
Major fire breaks out at Odisha govt’s medicine godown in Bhubaneswar
A major fire broke out in the Odisha State Medical Corporations (OSMC) godown at Mancheswar Industrial estate here reducing medicines and medical equipment worth lakhs of rupees to ashes, police said.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Assam flood situation remains grim; nearly 35,000 people affected
The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim with nearly 35,000 people in four districts (Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Sivasagar) and one sub-division (Biswanath) having been affected.
Following incessant rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries is rising at many places in the state.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:09 AM IST
Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended
Supreme Court extends interim bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till further orders.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:05 AM IST
SC to hear on July 31 Shiv Sena (UBT) faction's plea on party symbol, name allocation to Shinde
Supreme Court says it will list for hearing on July 31 a plea of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, challenging an order of Election Commission of India allotting the party name and symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:50 AM IST
SC to hear today Manipur govt's plea on internet restoration
Supreme Court agrees to hear today the Manipur government’s plea against the High Court order allowing the restoration of internet in the State.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among TMC candidates for RS elections
TMC announces the candidature of Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:41 AM IST
SC to hear bail petition of Manish Sisodia on July 14
Supreme Court agrees to take up bail petition of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on July 14. An urgent mentioning of the matter was made by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi citing the ill health of Sisodia's wife.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:39 AM IST
1 person killed as 3-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad
A man was killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:30 AM IST
Suspect detained in China kindergarten attack
A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday killing six people and injuring one, police said.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Six killed in attack at kindergarten in southern China
Six people have died and one was injured in a stabbing in a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province, BBC reported on Monday, citing police.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Maharashtra: 3 persons killed, 6 injured as car rams into truck in Nagpur
Three persons were killed and six others injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:15 AM IST
Earthquake jolts J&K's Doda
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:53 AM IST
BJP's JP Nadda to visit Gujarat
BJP national president JP Nadda is on a visit to Gujarat today. He will address a public rally in Godhra this morning. In the afternoon, he will offer prayers at a temple. Later in the day, he will interact with eminent people from different sections of society in Vadodara.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:35 AM IST
Kejirwal calls meeting to review rain situation in Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting at the Secretariat this afternoon in the wake of the situation in the city due to incessant heavy rainfall, reported ANI.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:25 AM IST
Heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in southwest Japan
Torrential rain has been pounding southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides and leaving at least six people missing Monday.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:15 AM IST
‘Happy’ voters say feels like 'election day' after central forces deployed for WB repolling
West Bengal panchayat election re-poll | Voters queue up outside the polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School in Murshidabad to cast their votes.
A voter, Anjana Majumdar told ANI, "The first day there were no central forces. There were just three police personnel. Today, we are happy to see the central forces here, we will be able to cast votes properly and go home."
Another voter, Anamika Mandal says, "Today, it feels like an election day. We can see the central forces today."
- Jul 10, 2023 08:13 AM IST
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of first Sawan Somwar (Monday).
- Jul 10, 2023 08:13 AM IST
Central forces deployed at Jalpaiguri booth for repolling
West Bengal panchayat elections: Repolling began at 7 am today in several booths across West Bengal where voting for the panchayat elections was declared void amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and the violence that left 15 people dead.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:31 AM IST
Re-polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections to be held today
Re-polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections in 697 booths spread across five districts - Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Nadia, and South 24 Parganas will be held today.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:21 AM IST
North Korea warns it may shoot down US spy planes violating its airspace
North Korea accused the United States on Monday of violating its airspace by conducting surveillance flights and warned that, while Pyongyang was exercising restraint, such flights may be shot down.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:53 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra resumes from the Baltal base camp
Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra resumes from the Baltal base camp as the weather improves. Chopper service has also resumed.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:33 AM IST
Heavy rains pound US Northeast, with more storms on the way
Heavy rainstorms poured over parts of New York and Pennsylvania on Sunday, with first responders rescuing people stuck in vehicles along flooded roadways and with more wet weather on the way for the U.S. Northeast.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:32 AM IST
ISIL leader Osama al-Muhajer killed in drone strike: US
The US military has claimed that a drone strike in eastern Syria killed an ISIS leader, reported Al Jazeera.
Osama al-Muhajer was killed in the strike on Friday, according to a statement released on Sunday by the US Central Command.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:13 AM IST
6 people stranded in Mandi due to rise in level of Beas river, rescue ops underway
Six people were stranded in the Nagwain village of Mandi due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River, an official statement said on Sunday.
A rescue operation was underway to rescue the stranded people.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:12 AM IST
Moderate rains likely to occur in parts of Haryana over next 2-3 hrs: IMD
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said moderate rains are likely to occur in various parts of Haryana in the next two to three hrs.
"Moderate rain is very likely over parts of Gharaunda, Karnal, Indri, Radaur, Panipat, Nilokheri, Thanesar, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Kalka, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula," the IMD said in a bulletin.
- Jul 10, 2023 05:43 AM IST
Ahead of NATO summit, Biden kicks-off three-nation visit
US President Joe Biden left for a three-nation trip that will be dominated by a NATO summit to show support for Ukraine despite tensions about Kyiv's potential membership in the alliance, Al Jazeera reported.
The US president will hold a meeting with King Charles of the UK on Monday for the first time since his coronation, according to the White House, to discuss environmental issues.
At 10 Downing Street, Biden will also have a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.