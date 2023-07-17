Home / India News / BREAKING: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Ludhiana, no casualty
Live

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Ludhiana, no casualty

Jul 17, 2023 06:17 AM IST
Breaking news LIVE, July 17, 2023:

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 17, 2023 06:16 AM IST

    U'khand: Landslides triggered by rains; Ganga breaches danger mark, alert issued in Haridwar

    Rains lashed many places in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering landslides that blocked several roads, even as the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar due to heavy release of water from the dam on the Alaknanda river.

    According to officials, the Ganga was flowing at 463.20 metres following which water filled up in Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar Ghat and Fuladi Ghat. There was also a tremendous jump in the water level of the Ganga after 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project built on the Alaknanda river.

  • Jul 17, 2023 05:58 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Ludhiana, no casualty

    A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana late on Sunday night.

    On receiving information, around six to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, officials said.

Updated on Jul 17, 2023 05:59 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

