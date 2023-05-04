Home / India News / BREAKING | Death toll in Russian shelling on south Ukraine rises to 21: Zelensky
Live

BREAKING | Death toll in Russian shelling on south Ukraine rises to 21: Zelensky

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 06:29 AM IST

Breaking news May 4, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 04, 2023 06:29 AM IST

    Two terrorists killed in Baramulla: Police

    Two terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and their identity is being ascertained, police said.

  • May 04, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Death toll in Russian shelling on south Ukraine rises to 21: Zelensky

    The death toll from Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday has risen to 21 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

    "As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!", Zelensky said on Telegram. He said the shelling hit "a railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket and a gas station."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news russia ukraine crisis ukraine war wrestlers protest + 2 more

Shimla municipal corporation election result LIVE: Counting of votes at 10am

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 06:21 AM IST

The Shimla Municipal Corporation constitutes areas of three assembly segments -- Shimla (Urban), Shimla (Rural) and Kusumpti.

Shimla civic election 2023 results Live: The counting of votes for will be done from 10am.
ByHT News Desk

AAP's Somnath Bharti brings folding cots to protest site, detained after scuffle

india news
Published on May 04, 2023 06:18 AM IST

The Delhi Police said that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking folding beds at the protest site.

A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

UP municipal election LIVE Updates: 37 districts to vote in 1st phase

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 05:56 AM IST

UP urban local body polls 2023 (Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat): The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

UP municipal election phase 1: Stage set for first phase of urban local bodies’ polls.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

BREAKING | Death toll in Russian shelling on south Ukraine rises to 21: Zelensky

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 06:29 AM IST

Breaking news May 4, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
ByHT News Desk

‘Had come to meet wrestlers, was detained outside protest venue’: Hooda

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 05:40 AM IST

Heavy security has been placed around Jantar Mantar following a late night scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and the police personnel.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda at the protest site in Jantar Mantar.(Twitter/Deepender Hooda)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Under Modi, a new caste has emerged in the country, that of beneficiaries: Shah

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 04:58 AM IST

Union minister Amit Shah says a Uniform Civil Code has been on the BJP’s agenda since the day our party was formed

Union home minister Amit Shah dismissed opposition parties coming together to take on the BJP as a photo-op and said that it would have no impact on votes
ht_print | BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, R Sukumar

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of key coast guard facility in Maldives

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 03:48 AM IST

India and the Maldives signed a pact for the development of the coast guard facility in 2021 when New Delhi also extended a $50 million line of credit.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and defence minister of Maldives Mariya Didi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard ‘Ekatha Harbour’, in Male, on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu on high alert ahead of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie release

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 12:35 AM IST

A government official said that reports that the intelligence wing has recommended that the government “must not release The Kerala Story are incorrect”

Tamil Nadu is on high alert ahead of the pan-India release of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ on May 5 (Agencies/Representative use)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Will form draft law to replace Supreme Court’s expert green panel: Govt

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The Union government on Wednesday agreed to formulate a draft law to replace the existing central empowered committee (CEC) — the expert panel assisting the Supreme Court in matters of forest and environment issues — after the top court gave the go ahead for the same

It came after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to come up with a legislative framework to institutionalise the central empowered committee. (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas

Mobile internet shut for 5 days after violence during tribal protest in Manipur

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 12:19 AM IST

The Manipur government on Wednesday imposed a ban on mobile internet services across the state for five days following reports of clashes in various parts of the northeastern state

Earlier, security forces were rushed to the town from other parts of Manipur to control the situation after vandalism at a venue where chief minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to address a programme (ANI)
ByUtpal Parashar

India slips in World Press Freedom Index, ranks 161 out of 180 countries

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 03:54 AM IST

The Indian government does not agree with the country rankings of the World Press Freedom Index.

A college student participates in a protest to defend press freedom.(AFP Photo/Representative)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi

Karnataka polls: PM Modi calls Congress enemy of peace and development

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 04:43 AM IST

Karnataka Polls: PM Modi said the entire politics of the opposition party is based on “divide and rule” policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidates, ahead of assembly polls, in Bailhongal in Karnataka on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

NCP in a huddle after Pawar steps down; uncertainty over successor

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 04:25 AM IST

Sharad Pawar, one of India’s tallest and senior-most political leaders, on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as NCP chief.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)
ByFaisal Malik, Mumbai

Use codes to share information on VVIPs’ movement: Centre to chiefs of forces

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 04:46 AM IST

Officials said police authorities have been told to monitor radio communications on a daily basis as these are prone to breaches

MHA has directed police chiefs of all states, Union territories and central paramilitary forces to use “codes and cipher” instead of “plain language” while sharing messages over radio wireless sets regarding the movement of VVIPs, security convoys. (File photo for representation)
ByNeeraj Chauhan

Late night scuffle between protesting wrestlers-cops at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 04:59 AM IST

Wrestlers' protest: DCP New Delhi said that a group of protesters led by AAP leader Somnath Bharti reached the protest site without due permission.

Wrestlers' protest: A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. (Twitter/ ANI)
ByShobhit Gupta
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out