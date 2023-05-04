BREAKING | Death toll in Russian shelling on south Ukraine rises to 21: Zelensky
May 04, 2023 06:29 AM IST
Two terrorists killed in Baramulla: Police
Two terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and their identity is being ascertained, police said.
May 04, 2023 05:34 AM IST
Death toll in Russian shelling on south Ukraine rises to 21: Zelensky
The death toll from Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday has risen to 21 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!", Zelensky said on Telegram. He said the shelling hit "a railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket and a gas station."