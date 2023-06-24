LIVE: Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation
- Jun 24, 2023 08:11 AM IST
Indian chef jailed in Singapore for molesting teenage girls
A 44-year-old chef from India has been sentenced to three months and four weeks' jail for molesting two teenage girls in Singapore
Sushil Kumar pleaded guilty to two charges of molesting the victims, reported TODAY newspaper on Friday.
- Jun 24, 2023 08:04 AM IST
India becomes Asia's top source of international travellers, especially to US
People from India have been traveling abroad more, and the United States is trying to accommodate the new tourism boom by opening two new consulates in the South Asian country. Read more
- Jun 24, 2023 07:28 AM IST
Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair an all-party meeting today in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm.
As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson since May 3, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.
- Jun 24, 2023 07:24 AM IST
UP Man shoots self after killing 5 including his wife, brother
Man shot himself after hacking to death five people including his brother, his wife, sister's husband (brother-in-law) and two friends. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. According to police, he also tried to kill his maternal uncle and aunty. They are critically injured.