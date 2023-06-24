Home / India News / LIVE: Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation
Live

LIVE: Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation

Jun 24, 2023 08:11 AM IST
  • Jun 24, 2023 08:11 AM IST

    Indian chef jailed in Singapore for molesting teenage girls

    A 44-year-old chef from India has been sentenced to three months and four weeks' jail for molesting two teenage girls in Singapore

    Sushil Kumar pleaded guilty to two charges of molesting the victims, reported TODAY newspaper on Friday.

  • Jun 24, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    India becomes Asia's top source of international travellers, especially to US

    People from India have been traveling abroad more, and the United States is trying to accommodate the new tourism boom by opening two new consulates in the South Asian country. Read more

  • Jun 24, 2023 07:28 AM IST

    Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair an all-party meeting today in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.

    The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm.

    As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson since May 3, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

  • Jun 24, 2023 07:24 AM IST

    UP Man shoots self after killing 5 including his wife, brother

    Man shot himself after hacking to death five people including his brother, his wife, sister's husband (brother-in-law) and two friends. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. According to police, he also tried to kill his maternal uncle and aunty. They are critically injured.

breaking news

India becomes Asia's top source of international travellers, especially to US

india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 08:03 AM IST

For the first five months of 2023, travel from India to the United States has exceeded pre-pandemic volumes.

India became for the first time Asia’s highest source of international travelers,
Reuters |

Man hacks to death five family members, friend in UP. Then shoots himself

The incident occurred the same day his younger brother returned home after his wedding in Itawah.

The incident occurred in Gokulpur village under Kishni police station limits in Mainpuri district.(sourced)
india news
Published on Jun 24, 2023 07:28 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Rohit Kumar Singh

LIVE: Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation

india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 08:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Tech cooperation, 6 trade disputes resolved: Key takeaways from Modi's US visit

Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that the area of technology cooperation across the entire ecosystem constituted a major takeaway from Modi's US visit.

U.S. President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2023.(REUTERS)
india news
Published on Jun 24, 2023 07:06 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Haryana's Rohtak

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Rohtak at 3.57 am (local time).

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar.(istock)
india news
Published on Jun 24, 2023 06:36 AM IST
ANI |

‘Shaping lives, dreams and destinies’: Modi's address to diaspora | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his state visit to the United States with an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center.
india news
Published on Jun 24, 2023 06:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Himanta Biswa not fringe element: Jairam Ramesh on 'Hussain Obama' row

Himanta Biswa Sarma's ‘Hussain Obama’ tweet proves PM Modi was not sincere in his statement in the US that there is no discrimination, Jairam Ramesh said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Hussain Obama' tweet has triggered a row amid PM Modi's US state visit.
india news
Published on Jun 24, 2023 06:28 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Watch | PM Modi concludes US State visit with address to Indian diaspora

Watch here PM Modi's address to Indian Diaspora as final leg of US State visit concludes.

PM Modi at Ronald Reagan building and International Trade Centre.(Twitter/Narendra Modi)
india news
Published on Jun 24, 2023 06:11 AM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

‘Mini India…’: PM Modi in goodbye speech to Indian diaspora at US' Reagan Centre

The diaspora reception is being hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

PM Modi addresses the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center, Washington.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 06:14 AM IST
ByRitu Maria Johny

‘India-US ties not partnership of convenience but…’: PM Modi addresses USISPF

PM Modi in US: The USISPF is being held at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).(Twitter/MEAIndia)
india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 05:01 AM IST
ByRitu Maria Johny

'PM Modi's vision for Digital India was way ahead of its time': Sundar Pichai

PM Modi in US: "His vision for Digital India was way ahead of its time," says Google CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting Indian prime minister.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House.(AP)
india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 03:10 AM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Centre suggests common exam for govt engineering colleges, IITs object

The IITs currently admit students through the joint entrance exam or JEE(Advanced) exam which is conducted by the institutes themselves on rotation.

An April IIT Council meeting saw the Union government suggesting a common entrance exam (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 05:16 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi

IIT-M proposes sports quota with aim to boost diversity

IIT-M presented the idea at the 55th IIT council meeting, minutes of which were released by the union ministry of education on Thursday. Currently, the IITs don’t have a sports quota. Many of the country’s premium universities, including Delhi University, do.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT-M has proposed a sports quota in IITs with an aim to boost diversity (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 03:01 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi

TTD dismisses fund misuse charge

Subba Reddy said seers of various mutts and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders had gone through the accounts of Srivani Trust and all other documents and expressed satisfaction over utilisation of funds

TTD trust board chairman Y V Subba Reddy, along with executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, on Friday released a white paper on the donations received by the trust and the amount spent by it. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 01:32 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Kamala and Modi bond: State Dept comes alive with the India-America connection

Kamala Harris praised India's global impact during a lunch hosted at the State Department with Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice president Kamala Harris raise a toast during a State Visit Luncheon in Washington. (AP)
india news
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 01:21 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha
Saturday, June 24, 2023
