LIVE: Australian PM to visit China at an ‘inappropriate time’
Breaking news highlights June 25, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 25, 2023 06:11 AM IST
Australian PM to visit China
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that he would set the date for a China visit at an "appropriate time" as he stressed the importance of bilateral trade and expressed concerns about an Australian journalist detained in Beijing.
Talks are under way about a visit by Albanese to China as Australia's centre-left Labor government pushes to end unofficial Chinese bans and tariffs placed on some Australian products in 2020 during a lowpoint in diplomatic relations.
- Jun 25, 2023 06:10 AM IST
BJP in UP to observe Emergency anniversary as ‘black day’
The Bharatiya Janata Party to observe "Black Day" across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to mark 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.
The party has decided to conduct the 'Maha Jan Sampark' campaign on the day.
Under the campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gautambuddh Nagar while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary along with Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi will address public gatherings in Kheragarh and Agra.