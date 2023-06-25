Home / India News / LIVE: Australian PM to visit China at an ‘inappropriate time’
Live

LIVE: Australian PM to visit China at an ‘inappropriate time’

Jun 25, 2023 06:11 AM IST
Breaking news highlights June 25, 2023:

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform

Follow all the updates here:
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 25, 2023 06:11 AM IST

    Australian PM to visit China

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that he would set the date for a China visit at an "appropriate time" as he stressed the importance of bilateral trade and expressed concerns about an Australian journalist detained in Beijing.

    Talks are under way about a visit by Albanese to China as Australia's centre-left Labor government pushes to end unofficial Chinese bans and tariffs placed on some Australian products in 2020 during a lowpoint in diplomatic relations.

  • Jun 25, 2023 06:10 AM IST

    BJP in UP to observe Emergency anniversary as ‘black day’

    The Bharatiya Janata Party to observe "Black Day" across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to mark 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

    The party has decided to conduct the 'Maha Jan Sampark' campaign on the day.

    Under the campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gautambuddh Nagar while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary along with Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi will address public gatherings in Kheragarh and Agra.

breaking news

PM Modi's John Cena moment captured during US visit; WWE star posts picture

india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Famous WWE superstar shared a photo on his official social media account where PM Modi's hand gesture matches wrestlers signature move.

PM Modi along with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden(Instagram)
ByHT News Desk

The time is now, Modi says about India-US ties

PM Modi addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, urging stakeholders to invest in the relationship and in India, which he said could change the world in the 21st century. He also highlighted India's domestic transformation, robust economic indicators post-pandemic, and enhanced foreign direct investment, saying that India's success provided opportunities for other players and would open doors for America. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participated in the event and said the bilateral relationship was "closer, broader and more dynamic" than ever before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) event at Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, on Friday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 06:13 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

PM Modi meets Egyptian counterpart, top ministers; discusses trade ties

PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo.( Arindam Bagchi twitter)
india news
Published on Jun 25, 2023 03:17 AM IST
PTI |

Women-led mob forces security personnel to let go of 12 militants in Manipur

The issue of women-led mobs thwarting security forces from conducting combing operations has been happening across Manipur.

An Army spokesperson said that the 12 KYKL members they apprehended earlier in the day included Moirangthem Tamba, alias Uttam, a mastermind of the 2015 ambush that killed 18 army personnel.
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 03:56 AM IST
ByPrawesh Lama

Bring employment scheme for urban poor, KTR urges Centre

KTR appealed to the Union minister give approval for extending the Hyderabad metro rail project for another 26 km, connecting the areas which were not covered in the past

In his representation to Union minister for urban development Hardeep Singh Puri, KTR said an employment guarantee scheme for the urban poor on the lines of MGNREGS would go a long way in their economic uplift. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:49 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

BJP top brass to hold meeting with two Telangana leaders amid internal rumblings

Former minister and BJP MLA from Huzurabad assembly constituency Eatala Rajender and former MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy have been called to Delhi for talks with Nadda.

BJP National President JP Nadda will address a public rally at Telangana’s Nagakurnool on Sunday evening. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:50 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Karnataka: Kateel dismisses reports of his resignation as BJP chief

The confusion started after Kateel said in Ballari that his term had already been completed and the process for his replacement had started.

During an interaction with reporters in Ballari, Kateel took the moral responsibility for his party’s defeat in the assembly election last month. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:43 AM IST
ByArun Dev

India-US partnership defined by possibilities, Modi’s visit historic: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US underscores the "spirit of possibilities" that defines the US-India relationship. Blinken praised the diaspora for being the engine of the relationship, and highlighted the progress in ties between the two countries, including economic engagement, technological innovation and investment in people. He urged Indian-American professionals to play their part in forging new ventures and partnerships, creating opportunities and shaping a more peaceful, prosperous and connected future.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a luncheon at the Department of State. (Getty Images via AFP)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

Karnataka: Scheme offering women 2K aid postponed over glitches

Shivakumar also pointed out there were complaints against the agencies responsible for receiving applications for government schemes for accepting money from applicants

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that he had consulted with chief minister Siddaramaiah before making the decision to pause the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Train ops suspended on Kalka-Shimla line as heavy rainfall triggers landslides

At least 10 trains were cancelled up and down on the line, while four others were short terminated due to the natural disturbance.

After the incident, several officials from various departments rushed to the spot and operations were carried out to clear the tracks and resume rail operations at the earliest.
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 01:13 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

Pak-based gangster Haji Salim, trying to revive LTTE: Officials

Haji Salim is considered the brain behind multimillion dollar drugs network in Pakistan and the Indian Ocean

Salim works with ISI and terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and oversees the smuggling to India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and some Middle East countries.
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan

Himachal:10 train services hit as heavy rainfall triggers landslides

Shimla and other in parts of Himachal Pradesh saw heavy rainfall on Saturday that led to mudslides and disrupted running of trains between Kalka and Shimla, a railway track designated as a World Heritage site

Heavy rainfall blocked several roads, including a highway, near Theog in Shimla on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:35 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal

India to seek higher tech transfer in $3bn drone deal with US

India seeks higher technology transfer in $3bn drone deal with the US for 31 MQ-9B unmanned aerial vehicles, doubling the current 8-9% on offer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) event in Washington DC on Friday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:33 AM IST
ByRahul Singh

BJP brass to hold meet with 2 Telangana leaders amid internal rumblings

Former minister and BJP MLA from Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender, and former MLA from Munugode, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who have been keeping away from party activities from some time, left for New Delhi following a call from party president J P Nadda.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Saturday summoned two party leaders from Telangana (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:30 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad:
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
