LIVE: Putin holds heads of Russia's security service
- Tue, 27 Jun 2023 07:03 AM
Russia intercepted two British fighter jets over Black Sea: Report
Russia says, intercepted two British fighter jets over Black Sea, reports AFP, quoting official
- Tue, 27 Jun 2023 05:56 AM
Putin holds meeting with heads of security forces in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with security forces in Moscow after the whole fiasco amid Wagner Group's attempt to rebel against the country's military leadership. In a brief address to nation, Putin said those who organised the march towards the country's capital will be ‘brought to justice’. However, he said the regular Wagner troops will have the opportunity to join the Russian Army, move to Belarus or return to their home.