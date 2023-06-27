Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Criminal carrying 1.25 lakh bounty killed in encounter with UP Police

Criminal carrying 1.25 lakh bounty killed in encounter with UP Police

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Rohit Kumar Singh
Jun 27, 2023 08:17 AM IST

Gufran had 13 criminal cases including seven cases of murder, attempt murder and loot.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday morning gunned down a criminal identified as Muhammand Gufran during an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in state's Kaushambi district. The criminal was carrying a reward of 1.25 lakh for his arrest.

Police killed notorious criminal Gufran
Police killed notorious criminal Gufran

A resident of Pratapgarh district, Gufran had 13 criminal cases including seven cases of murder, attempt murder and loot. He has been synonymous of crime and terror in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts for years.

According to Amitabh Yash, additional director general, STF, the criminal suffered a bullet wound in a retaliatory firing after a confrontation which led to cross-firing. He later succumbed to his injury during the treatment. The STF team recovered on 9mm carbine and a 32 bore pistol from him.

The reward of 1 lakh on his arrest was declared by the Prayagraj Zone ADG along with an additional 25,000 reward by Sultanpur Police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
encounter uttar pradesh police
encounter uttar pradesh police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out