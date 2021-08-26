Home / India News / Breaking News: Centre notifies drone rules, coverage increased to include heavy-payload and drone taxis
Breaking News: Centre notifies drone rules, coverage increased to include heavy-payload and drone taxis

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:41 AM IST

  • AUG 26, 2021 11:41 AM IST

    Centre notifies drone rules, coverage increased to include heavy-payload and drone taxis

    Centre notifies drone rules on Thursday, several approvals have been abolished and processes made easier; number of forms reduced from 25 to 5; coverage of drones increased from 300 kg to 500 kg; and fee has been reduced to nominal levels.

  • AUG 26, 2021 11:22 AM IST

    S Jaishankar briefs all-party panel on Afghanistan

  • AUG 26, 2021 10:50 AM IST

    Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide

    The Chandigarh-Manali highway, Nation highway number 3, has been blocked due to a landslide, and restoration work will begin soon, Ashish Sharma, ASP of Mandi told ANI on Thursday.

  • AUG 26, 2021 09:31 AM IST

    India reports 46,164 new Covid-19 cases

    India reported 46,164 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of cases 32,558,530. The country recorded a spike of over 20,000 infections in the last two days. In the last 24 hours, 607 deaths were also recorded, the death toll now stands at 436,365.

  • AUG 26, 2021 08:43 AM IST

    Taliban wants to keep Kabul airport functional, says US

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the Taliban has "expressed a strong interest" in keeping Kabul airport functional. "The Taliban have made clear that they have a strong interest in having a functioning airport. We and rest of the international community have a strong interest in that, primarily for the purpose of making sure that anyone who wants to leave can leave past the 31st using airport," Blinken said.

  • AUG 26, 2021 07:58 AM IST

    IAF flight with 24 Indians en route to Delhi from Kabul

  • AUG 26, 2021 06:31 AM IST

    US State dept warns citizens to leave Kabul airport 'immediately'

    US State dept warned citizens to leave Kabul airport "immediately" due to threats. "US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," a security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said.

  • AUG 26, 2021 06:26 AM IST

    Pfizer seeks US approval for Covid-19 vaccine booster

The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Over 100,000 kids were orphaned or lost a parent since April 2020: NCPCR to SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The commission, which has been running a dedicated website called Bal Swaraj for collecting data on orphans and children who lost either of their parents submitted an affidavit in the top court that 101,032 children were abandoned, became orphans or lost one of their parents due to Covid-19 or other reasons between April 1, 2020 and August 23, 2021
Mother Teresa passed away on September 5, 1997, her feast day, and beatified on October 19, 2002.(ANI Photo)
Mother Teresa passed away on September 5, 1997, her feast day, and beatified on October 19, 2002.(ANI Photo)
india news

Mother Teresa birth anniversary: As tributes pour in, here’s more on the saint

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • Mother Teresa, baptised Gonxha Agnes, was born in Skopje, present day capital of Macedonia, to Nikola and Drana Bojaxhiu. She was the youngest child in a Kosovar Albanian family.
Tension flared up for the second time on Wednesday when the deputy superintendent of police of Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district entered nearly 15 km inside Assam’s territory along with his security personnel. (AP Photo/File/Representative use)
Tension flared up for the second time on Wednesday when the deputy superintendent of police of Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district entered nearly 15 km inside Assam’s territory along with his security personnel. (AP Photo/File/Representative use)
india news

Tension for 2nd consecutive day after Meghalaya cops and civilians enter Assam

By Utpal Parashar, David Laitphlang
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Meghalaya’s additional district magistrate (ADM) of Ri Bhoi district said the first group of policemen and Meghalaya residents, who entered Assam on Wednesday, meant to express solidarity with Assam residents but their visit was mistaken as intimidatory
Union minister Bhupender Yadav. (File photo)
Union minister Bhupender Yadav. (File photo)
india news

Bhupender Yadav to launch e-SHRAM, portal for unorganised workforce, today

By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:45 AM IST
“The e-SHRAM portal will be a game-changer for having the database of crores of unorganised workers and linking them to social security and other schemes of the government from time to time,” a government statement said
According to latest updates from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India recorded 46,164 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.(Reuters File Photo )
According to latest updates from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India recorded 46,164 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.(Reuters File Photo )
india news

India reports 46,164 new Covid-19 cases, spike of over 20,000 in 2 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • India had reported 25,467 new cases on Tuesday and 37,593 cases a day later. With today’s jump, the spike in cases has neared 20,000 in just two-days.
A child wearing mask as a precaution against Covid-19 watches elders perform a ritual during Onam festival in Kochi, Kerala.(AP Photo)
A child wearing mask as a precaution against Covid-19 watches elders perform a ritual during Onam festival in Kochi, Kerala.(AP Photo)
india news

Kerala alone accounts for over 68% of India's new Covid-19 caseload

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:05 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 31,445 Covid-19 cases, the highest in three months. Ernakulam (with 4,048 cases) and Thrissur (with 3,865 cases) are the worst affected districts. The test positivity rate in the southern state is 19.03%, also the highest in the last three months.
A beneficiary reacts while receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Motilal Nehru Medical College, in Prayagraj on Wednesday, August 25. (ANI)
A beneficiary reacts while receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Motilal Nehru Medical College, in Prayagraj on Wednesday, August 25. (ANI)
india news

India has administered at least 602 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:12 AM IST
By 7pm on Wednesday, 602,425,271 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,622,337 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,672,355 got their first dose while 1,949,982 got their second dose
A healthcare worker checks temperatures before Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
A healthcare worker checks temperatures before Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
india news

Covid-19: Kerala, Maharashtra among top contributors to fresh nationwide surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Of the nationwide total of 46,164 new infections, Kerala’s contribution was 31,445 and Maharashtra’s 5,031.
An artistic rendition of the GMCP project in Maldives when it will be completed.
An artistic rendition of the GMCP project in Maldives when it will be completed.
india news

India links with Maldives with uber connectivity project

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 09:10 AM IST
The 6.74 km long bridge and causeway link will connect Maldives' capital Male with adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi. The project has been funded under Indian grant of $100 million and line of credit of $400 million and will be bigger than the one built by China.
Bihar industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. (Source: Twitter)
Bihar industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. (Source: Twitter)
india news

Bihar minister seeks subsidy for ethanol units

By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the financing procedure introduced by banks required ethanol units to get approval before January 14, 2021, even though the Ethanol Production Promotion Policy was introduced in the state in March 2021
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: President Kovind to begin four-day UP visit today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enforcement Directorate. (Twitter)
Enforcement Directorate. (Twitter)
india news

ED raids human hair merchants in Andhra Pradesh

By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:53 AM IST
In a statement, the ED said that while investigating a money-laundering case against Chinese betting apps, hawala transactions to the tune of 16 crore came to light which was paid to a human hair exporter. A separate investigation was later launched
Highlight of President Ram Nath Kovind’s 4-day trip to Uttar Pradesh will be a journey to Ayodhya on a special train from Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy- PTI)
Highlight of President Ram Nath Kovind’s 4-day trip to Uttar Pradesh will be a journey to Ayodhya on a special train from Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy- PTI)
india news

Ayodhya visit is highlight of President Ram Nath Kovind ’s 4-day trip to UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:45 AM IST
On Saturday, Kovind will lay the foundation stone of Ayush University and inaugurate Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath University in Gorakhpur. Ahead of the President’s visit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur to review preparations for the event.
Mother Teresa came to India in 1929 and took her first religious vows on 24 May 1931.
Mother Teresa came to India in 1929 and took her first religious vows on 24 May 1931.
india news

Mother Teresa birth anniversary: Union minister Hardeep Puri pays tribute

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:34 AM IST
In 1950, Mother Teresa founded the Roman Catholic religious congregation which later went on to be known as Missionaries of Charity. During her life, she set up many homes for the poor, needy, those dying from AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis all over India.
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Widespread rain likely over several N-E parts, says IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till Saturday and isolated heavy falls likely over Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh till Friday
