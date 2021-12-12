Live
Breaking News: PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised,’ now restored
- Breaking news updates December 12, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Dec 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST
PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’: PMO after bitcoin link share
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later, after a link promising a bitcoin giveaway was shared on the account, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday. Read More
ICMR team designs kit to detect Omicron variant in 2 hours
A team of scientists of the Regional Medical Research Centre for the northeast, led by scientist Dr Biswajyoti Borkakoty, has developed the testing kit.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 06:09 AM IST
PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’: PMO after bitcoin link share
The account of PM Modi, who has more than 73.4 million followers, has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:22 AM IST
TMC targets Tripura govt after it tweets poster with Kolkata flyover
- The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party took to Twitter accusing the BJP of stealing Bengal’s achievements.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:51 AM IST
, Hindustan Times, New DelhiPriyanka Deb Barman
Uttarakhand assembly passes bill to abolish Char Dham shrine board
- The law, which was introduced by the previous Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in 2019, allowed the board to act as the highest governing body, to look after the shrines while framing policies and sanctioning expenditure.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Now, Manipur CM backs Afspa repeal
The gunning down of 13 civilians in Nagaland by forces on December 4 has renewed the demand for the withdrawal of Afspa from the region.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:34 AM IST
5 drone schools to be set up in MP: Scindia
- Scindia called drone tech “revolutionary” and said that it was a means to “convert poverty into prosperity”.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST
Modi calls on farmers to adopt, encourage zero-budget farming
- Zero-budget natural farming is a technique of farming that aims to bring down input costs by making farmers rely on natural inputs, shifting away from agricultural chemicals, such as pesticides and fertilisers.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:15 AM IST
Odia IAF officer who died in Coonoor chopper crash cremated with state honours
Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Das were brought to the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi. The body was then carried in a special vehicle in a procession to the 120 Battalion of Territorial Army premises in Bhubaneswar.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Bodies of all soldiers killed in Coonoor helicopter crash identified
The 13 people killed in the crash included India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat and the CDS’s defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:30 AM IST
TTD to construct third ghat road for hill temple
The decision was taken at the meeting of the TTD trust board held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Madras high court stays Tamil Nadu govt directive debarring use of old vehicles by driving schools
Justice R Suresh Kumar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from the Tamil Nadu Federation of Driving Schools.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
General Rawat’s daughters immerse parents’ ashes in Haridwar’s Ganga
General Rawat’s daughters, Kritika and Tarini immersed the ashes at the VIP Ganga Ghat opposite Har-Ki-Pauri. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also met them at the Ghat.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Karnataka police book two for ‘objectionable’ posts on CDS Rawat’s death
According to Mangaluru police officials, cases have been filed against Vasanth Kumar TK and Shrinivas Karkala after their ‘objectionable’ posts on the Facebook accounts were flagged to the police
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
Karnataka govt shuts down almost 100-year-old Tamil school in Bengaluru citing lack of students
Despite being a heritage building, the government, instead of restoring it, stopped paying the electricity bill, resulting in the school running without power for seven years.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST