Home / India News / Breaking News: PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised,’ now restored
Live

Breaking News: PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised,’ now restored

  • Breaking news updates December 12, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST

    PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’: PMO after bitcoin link share

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later, after a link promising a bitcoin giveaway was shared on the account, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

LIVE: PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised,’ now restored

  • Breaking news updates December 12, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

ICMR team designs kit to detect Omicron variant in 2 hours

A team of scientists of the Regional Medical Research Centre for the northeast, led by scientist Dr Biswajyoti Borkakoty, has developed the testing kit.
A Kolkata-based company is manufacturing the kit on a public-private partnership model.&nbsp;(AFP File Photo)
A Kolkata-based company is manufacturing the kit on a public-private partnership model. (AFP File Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’: PMO after bitcoin link share

The account of PM Modi, who has more than 73.4 million followers, has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted.
PM Modi's office said the Twitter handle was restored later.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
PM Modi's office said the Twitter handle was restored later. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

TMC targets Tripura govt after it tweets poster with Kolkata flyover

  • The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party took to Twitter accusing the BJP of stealing Bengal’s achievements.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Uttarakhand assembly passes bill to abolish Char Dham shrine board

  • The law, which was introduced by the previous Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in 2019, allowed the board to act as the highest governing body, to look after the shrines while framing policies and sanctioning expenditure.
Char Dham Yatra(HT_PRINT)
Char Dham Yatra(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Now, Manipur CM backs Afspa repeal

The gunning down of 13 civilians in Nagaland by forces on December 4 has renewed the demand for the withdrawal of Afspa from the region.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

5 drone schools to be set up in MP: Scindia

  • Scindia called drone tech “revolutionary” and said that it was a means to “convert poverty into prosperity”.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to put in place a targeted action plan for airports amid Omicron threat. (PTI file)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to put in place a targeted action plan for airports amid Omicron threat. (PTI file)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Modi calls on farmers to adopt, encourage zero-budget farming

  • Zero-budget natural farming is a technique of farming that aims to bring down input costs by making farmers rely on natural inputs, shifting away from agricultural chemicals, such as pesticides and fertilisers.
Farmers load bamboo and iron rods onto a truck as they dismantle temporary structures used during protests in Ghazipur and prepare to return home.&nbsp;(AP)
Farmers load bamboo and iron rods onto a truck as they dismantle temporary structures used during protests in Ghazipur and prepare to return home. (AP)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Odia IAF officer who died in Coonoor chopper crash cremated with state honours

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Das were brought to the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi. The body was then carried in a special vehicle in a procession to the 120 Battalion of Territorial Army premises in Bhubaneswar.
Rana Pratap Das was with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in the ill-fated Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed near Coonoor on December 8. (SOURCED.)
Rana Pratap Das was with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in the ill-fated Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed near Coonoor on December 8. (SOURCED.)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Bodies of all soldiers killed in Coonoor helicopter crash identified

The 13 people killed in the crash included India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat and the CDS’s defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder
Daughters of late CDS General Bipin Rawat accompanied by several dignitaries arrive to immerse the ashes of their parents in the river Ganga, in Haridwar on Saturday. (ANI)
Daughters of late CDS General Bipin Rawat accompanied by several dignitaries arrive to immerse the ashes of their parents in the river Ganga, in Haridwar on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

TTD to construct third ghat road for hill temple

The decision was taken at the meeting of the TTD trust board held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday.
At present, there are two ghat roads – the first ghat road is meant for bringing devotees from Tirumala down the hill to Tirupati while the second ghat road is meant for the upward journey. (PTI)
At present, there are two ghat roads – the first ghat road is meant for bringing devotees from Tirumala down the hill to Tirupati while the second ghat road is meant for the upward journey. (PTI)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Madras high court stays Tamil Nadu govt directive debarring use of old vehicles by driving schools

Justice R Suresh Kumar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from the Tamil Nadu Federation of Driving Schools.
The Madras high court on Saturday stayed an order of the Tamil Nadu government debarring the of use over eight-year old vehicles by driving schools in the state. (Agencies/Representative use)
The Madras high court on Saturday stayed an order of the Tamil Nadu government debarring the of use over eight-year old vehicles by driving schools in the state. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

General Rawat’s daughters immerse parents’ ashes in Haridwar’s Ganga

General Rawat’s daughters, Kritika and Tarini immersed the ashes at the VIP Ganga Ghat opposite Har-Ki-Pauri. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also met them at the Ghat.
Ashes of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika being taken for immersion by their daughters at VIP Ganga Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)
Ashes of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika being taken for immersion by their daughters at VIP Ganga Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
BySandeep Rawat
Close Story
india news

Karnataka police book two for ‘objectionable’ posts on CDS Rawat’s death

According to Mangaluru police officials, cases have been filed against Vasanth Kumar TK and Shrinivas Karkala after their ‘objectionable’ posts on the Facebook accounts were flagged to the police
People hold candles as they pay tribute to late Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
People hold candles as they pay tribute to late Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Karnataka govt shuts down almost 100-year-old Tamil school in Bengaluru citing lack of students

Despite being a heritage building, the government, instead of restoring it, stopped paying the electricity bill, resulting in the school running without power for seven years.
Located in the Central Business District (CBD), the Rao Bahadur BV Venakata Naidu School, built in 1930, was one of the few existing Tamil government schools in the state. (HT Photo)
Located in the Central Business District (CBD), the Rao Bahadur BV Venakata Naidu School, built in 1930, was one of the few existing Tamil government schools in the state. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out