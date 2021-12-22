Home / India News / Breaking News: 1 dead, 70 missing following landslide at jade mine in north Myanmar
Breaking News: 1 dead, 70 missing following landslide at jade mine in north Myanmar

Updated on Dec 22, 2021 11:02 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 22, 2021 11:02 AM IST

    PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting on Thursday

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation in the country tomorrow, reports ANI citing sources.

  • Dec 22, 2021 10:11 AM IST

    At least 70 missing in Myanmar after landslide

    At least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine, reports news agency AFP citing rescue team. "About 70-100 people are missing in a landslide that happened around 4:00am" at Hpakant mine in Kachin state, said rescue team member Ko Ny, according to the report.

  • Dec 22, 2021 09:58 AM IST

    Two earthquakes hit Karnataka district

    Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura District today morning, says Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. 

  • Dec 22, 2021 09:49 AM IST

    India's Omicron count climbs to 213

    India's Omicron count climbed to 213 on Wednesday with Delhi leading with 57 cases, says health ministry.

  • Dec 22, 2021 09:28 AM IST

    India's daily Covid tally climbs again with 6,317 new cases; new fatalities down by 318

    India's daily Covid-19 tally saw a rise of 6,317 as it reached 3,47,58,481. 

  • Dec 22, 2021 09:23 AM IST

    Sony, Zee sign definitive merger agreement amid shareholder spat

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., India’s largest listed television network, approved a merger agreement with Sony Group Corp.’s local unit amid a complicated boardroom and courtroom feud between Zee’s founders and its largest shareholder. Read More

  • Dec 22, 2021 08:19 AM IST

    Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today

    The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before the schedule, news agency PTI has reported. The session had commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23. Read more

  • Dec 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST

    Fire at vaishno Devi shrine area under control: Board

    A massive fire that broke out in Vaishno Devi Shrine forest area on Tuesday has been brought under control. The yatra to the temple remained unaffected, says Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

  • Dec 22, 2021 07:05 AM IST

    India blocks 20 YouTube channels linked to ‘Pak disinformation campaign’

    The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Tuesday said it has ordered the blocking of two Kashmir-related websites and 20 YouTube channels as they “belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan”.

  • Dec 22, 2021 06:26 AM IST

    ‘Anti-national’ not defined in Statutes, Govt tells Parliament

    The home ministry told Parliament on Tuesday that there is no legal definition for the term “anti-national”, though there is criminal legislation and various judicial pronouncements to deal with activities that are a threat to the country. Read more

PM Modi invites ideas for speech at convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur

Those interested can share their suggestions on narendramodi.in till December 27. Prime Minister Modi will deliver his address on December 28.
IIT Kanpur (Photo for representation)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
india news

To Priyanka Gandhi's hacking allegation, IT ministry says this

"Leave phone tapping… Instagram account of my children have also been hacked,” Priyanka told reporters on Tuesday.
“Does the government have no other work?" Priyanka Gandhi asked.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 10:51 AM IST
hindustan times.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

India's Omicron count climbs to 213; Delhi leading with 57 cases

Omicron has so far been detected across 15 states and Union Territories (UTs), the ministry further said. Among these, Delhi has the most number of cases at 57, followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana at 24 and Karnataka at 19, as per the data released by the ministry.
In view of the Omicron crisis, the central government has ordered states and UTs to activate war rooms and keep analysing even the smallest trends and surges. (Reuters file photo)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
india news

Amid Omicron threat, Covid R-value has gone up in these states 

Eight states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Telangana, have an R-value of 1 and above indicating that Covid is spreading faster there.
Checking of vaccine certificate going on at Birsa Munda International Airport, in Ranchi amid Omicron threat.(PTI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 10:31 AM IST
hindustan times.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

India: Will Covid pose more problems in 2022?

  • At the height of the wave in April and May, the daily number of new infections often exceeded 400,000, overwhelming the country's health care infrastructure, which struggled with acute shortages of hospital beds, critical medicines and equipment.
During the second wave of Covid-19, many patients died outside hospitals because of the lack of beds and medical oxygen.(PTI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Deutsche Welle
india news

India has 877,000 registered electric vehicles, minister tells Parliament

Union minister of state for power and heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said the government has taken several steps to encourage use of electric vehicles
Union minister of state for power and heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said incentives are provided to buyers of electric vehicles in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles. (Twitter/@KPGBJP)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Isha Sahai Bhatnagar
india news

Delhi's 1st Omicron patient talks about symptoms, treatment, past Covid case

Like most of the Omicron cases across the world, Thakur did not have any symptoms. In fact, this is not the first time that he got Covid. During the first wave too, he was infected, he said
The Covid-19 facility at Delhi's Commonwealth Games Village is being readied in view of the rising Omicron cases in the Capital. (PTI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 09:33 AM IST
hindustan times.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

4 held in Chhattisgarh for allegedly trying to convert tribals to Christianity

Four people, a priest and three pastors, were arrested in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh under the state’s anti-conversion law
The Chhattisgarh Police said the four arrests were made on a complaint by a tribal committee in Jashpur district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Ritesh Mishra
india news

Rainfall expected in parts of northwest India; minimum temperatures may rise

Western disturbances are likely to abate cold wave conditions across northwest and central India from today
Commuters seen in dense fog during a cold morning in New Delhi this week. (ANI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:59 AM IST
HT Correspondent
india news

Parliament LIVE: PM Modi holds meet with senior ministers

Parliament Winter Session: The session began on November 29, and was scheduled to conclude on December 23.
Parliament complex in New Delhi (File photo)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 10:48 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
india news

News updates from HT: Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Rajya Sabha MPs protesting outside Parliament during the ongoing winter session
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:51 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
india news

AQI 'very poor' in Delhi, slips to 'critical' in Noida: Check details

On Tuesday, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to 402, in the severe zone. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 332, in the ‘very poor’ category. Senior IMD scientists said that with a western disturbance expected to impact Delhi and its neighbouring states from December 22.
A truck mounted with an anti-smog gun is being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:42 AM IST
hindustan times.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Railway engineer in Bihar tries to sell vintage steam engine as scrap, suspended

The police are still trying to trace the material. Alok Agrawal, DRM of Samastipur Division under East Central Railway said strict action will be taken against the accused.
The matter involves a metre gauge steam engine stationed in Purnia for public display.(Representative Photo)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:10 AM IST
hindustan times.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

With addition of extra day, Tejas Express departs Ahmedabad for Mumbai

Western Railway announced last Sunday that the train will now function on Wednesdays as well, thus increasing its frequency to five days a week.
Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express (File Photo)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today

  • With the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday, the news agency reported quoting sources.
An official bulletin on Friday said the farm repeal bill will come to the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament on November 29. (Archive)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 06:35 AM IST
hindustan times.com
