Breaking News: 1 dead, 70 missing following landslide at jade mine in north Myanmar
- Breaking news updates December 22, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 22, 2021 11:02 AM IST
PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation in the country tomorrow, reports ANI citing sources.
-
Dec 22, 2021 10:11 AM IST
At least 70 missing in Myanmar after landslide
At least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine, reports news agency AFP citing rescue team. "About 70-100 people are missing in a landslide that happened around 4:00am" at Hpakant mine in Kachin state, said rescue team member Ko Ny, according to the report.
-
Dec 22, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Two earthquakes hit Karnataka district
Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura District today morning, says Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
-
Dec 22, 2021 09:49 AM IST
India's Omicron count climbs to 213
India's Omicron count climbed to 213 on Wednesday with Delhi leading with 57 cases, says health ministry.
-
Dec 22, 2021 09:28 AM IST
India's daily Covid tally climbs again with 6,317 new cases; new fatalities down by 318
India's daily Covid-19 tally saw a rise of 6,317 as it reached 3,47,58,481.
-
Dec 22, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Sony, Zee sign definitive merger agreement amid shareholder spat
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., India’s largest listed television network, approved a merger agreement with Sony Group Corp.’s local unit amid a complicated boardroom and courtroom feud between Zee’s founders and its largest shareholder. Read More
-
Dec 22, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today
The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before the schedule, news agency PTI has reported. The session had commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23. Read more
-
Dec 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Fire at vaishno Devi shrine area under control: Board
A massive fire that broke out in Vaishno Devi Shrine forest area on Tuesday has been brought under control. The yatra to the temple remained unaffected, says Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
-
Dec 22, 2021 07:05 AM IST
India blocks 20 YouTube channels linked to ‘Pak disinformation campaign’
The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Tuesday said it has ordered the blocking of two Kashmir-related websites and 20 YouTube channels as they “belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan”.
-
Dec 22, 2021 06:26 AM IST
‘Anti-national’ not defined in Statutes, Govt tells Parliament
The home ministry told Parliament on Tuesday that there is no legal definition for the term “anti-national”, though there is criminal legislation and various judicial pronouncements to deal with activities that are a threat to the country. Read more
Get our daily newsletter
PM Modi invites ideas for speech at convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur
To Priyanka Gandhi's hacking allegation, IT ministry says this
India's Omicron count climbs to 213; Delhi leading with 57 cases
Amid Omicron threat, Covid R-value has gone up in these states
India: Will Covid pose more problems in 2022?
- At the height of the wave in April and May, the daily number of new infections often exceeded 400,000, overwhelming the country's health care infrastructure, which struggled with acute shortages of hospital beds, critical medicines and equipment.
India has 877,000 registered electric vehicles, minister tells Parliament
Delhi's 1st Omicron patient talks about symptoms, treatment, past Covid case
4 held in Chhattisgarh for allegedly trying to convert tribals to Christianity
Rainfall expected in parts of northwest India; minimum temperatures may rise
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi holds meet with senior ministers
News updates from HT: Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today
AQI 'very poor' in Delhi, slips to 'critical' in Noida: Check details
Railway engineer in Bihar tries to sell vintage steam engine as scrap, suspended
With addition of extra day, Tejas Express departs Ahmedabad for Mumbai
Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today
- With the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday, the news agency reported quoting sources.