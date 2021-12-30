Home / India News / Breaking News: 6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K
Breaking News: 6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K

  Breaking news updates December 30, 2021:
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 30, 2021 06:34 AM IST

    6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K

    Jammu and Kashmir police said that as many as six terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group were killed in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam. The police also said that two among those killed were Pakistani nationals and two were locals, while the identification of the remaining two was being carried out. 

Topics
breaking news coronavirus covid-19
india news

Ahead of New Year, AIIMS director Dr Guleria’s message on Omicron, pandemic

In his New Year message, AIIMS director Dr Guleria said people must follow Covid protocols and requested people not to waste oxygen cylinders and medicines.
AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria issued a message ahead of the New Year.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo )
AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria issued a message ahead of the New Year. (ANI File Photo )
Published on Dec 30, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

5 SP workers held for bid to disrupt PM

The Samajwadi Party has expelled all five workers, who are sitting and former office bearers of its youth brigade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 03:34 AM IST
PTI |
india news

India’s single-day Covid tally nears 13k, highest in 7 weeks

Maharashtra was the biggest contributor to the national tally with 3,900 new infections on Wednesday, followed by 2,846 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, 1,089 in West Bengal, and 923 in Delhi, data shows.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi, Mumbai
india news

Raid on Kanpur businessman: Money recovered from 2 bunkers, says witness

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) concluded the raids at Piyush Jain’s house in city's Chipatta Mohalla on Wednesday evening.
Workers carry out the assets confiscated from businessman Piyush Jain's house in Kanpur on Wednesday (PTI)
Workers carry out the assets confiscated from businessman Piyush Jain's house in Kanpur on Wednesday (PTI)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:29 AM IST
ByHaider Naqvi
india news

Congress, BJP are on same page against BJD’s Odisha panchayat election plan

BJP MLAs met governor Prof Ganeshi Lal to protest the publication of draft reservation list for zilla parishad, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats without any reservation for OBCs in Odisha.
The Odisha government’s new list came a week after the Orissa high court directed the state government to withdraw its earlier notification for panchayat polls that earmarked seats for OBC candidates and publish a new list. (HT File Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra)
The Odisha government’s new list came a week after the Orissa high court directed the state government to withdraw its earlier notification for panchayat polls that earmarked seats for OBC candidates and publish a new list. (HT File Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Kerala’s K Rail project: Govt, oppn prepare for high-voltage debate

After the ruling Left Democratic Front announced a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness on the project, opposition United Democratic Front has decided to mount a similar drive against the project in coming days.
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a social media campaign for the project. (HT PHOTO)
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a social media campaign for the project. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Year that was: DMK’s sun rises; NEET row erupts: Year of churn in Tamil Nadu

On the health front, the state managed its oxygen resources to ride over the second Covid wave. But reasoning that the future of healthcare would be in peril if NEET continues, the government has passed a Bill to abolish the medical entrance exam.
This was the first Tamil Nadu assembly election that saw no stalwarts like late J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. (PTI)
This was the first Tamil Nadu assembly election that saw no stalwarts like late J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. (PTI)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Oppn slams Andhra BJP president’s poll promise of liquor bottle at 50

Somu Veerraju made the promise while addressing the Praja Agraha Sabha (meeting to express people’s anger) rally at Vijayawada on Tuesday evening, also attended by former Union minister Prakash Javadekar among others
Senior YSR Congress party leader and state excise minister K Narayana Swamy on Wednesday wondered whether Somu Veerraju was a president of the state BJP or that of liquor shop owners’ association. (ANI)
Senior YSR Congress party leader and state excise minister K Narayana Swamy on Wednesday wondered whether Somu Veerraju was a president of the state BJP or that of liquor shop owners’ association. (ANI)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra set to be next UP chief secretary

Mishra, a 1984-batch officer of the state cadre, was serving as the housing and urban affairs secretary and was scheduled to retire on Friday.
Senior bureaucrat Durga Shankar Mishra was on Wednesday repatriated to the Uttar Pradesh cadre after the state government proposed to appoint him as the new chief secretary.
Senior bureaucrat Durga Shankar Mishra was on Wednesday repatriated to the Uttar Pradesh cadre after the state government proposed to appoint him as the new chief secretary.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
india news

T’gana high court admits PIL against liquor order

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday night issued orders according permission to the prohibition and excise department authorities to allow bars, pubs, event-permit holders and resorts being run by the Telangana tourism development corporation to serve liquor up to 1 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.
At present, retail shops, bars and pubs in the state are allowed to supply liquor till 10 pm, except in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, where they are allowed to run till 11 pm. (HT)
At present, retail shops, bars and pubs in the state are allowed to supply liquor till 10 pm, except in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, where they are allowed to run till 11 pm. (HT)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Three months on, Guv office still considering TN’s NEET Bill

The RTI was filed by the general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Prince Gajendra Babu, seeking information on what action has been taken by the governor on the Bill and its current status.
The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 was passed by the DMK-led government in the assembly in September to restore Tamil Nadu’s process of medical admissions by considering only class 12 marks. (HT)
The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 was passed by the DMK-led government in the assembly in September to restore Tamil Nadu’s process of medical admissions by considering only class 12 marks. (HT)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Officer suspended for assaulting tribal men in Udupi

After an initial altercation with the locals, the team began assaulting those present at the wedding and later took five people, including the groom Rajesh to the police station and assaulted them, the complaint said.
A video of the incident has also been circulating on social media, showing the policemen using lathis against the wedding party. (Representative use)
A video of the incident has also been circulating on social media, showing the policemen using lathis against the wedding party. (Representative use)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Year that was: Left’s hold continues; nature’s fury returns in Kerala

This year saw the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) making history in the April assembly election by retaining power in Kerala that usually boots out the incumbent
At least 40 people killed in Kottayam and Idukki districts in October after heavy downpour and landslides. (HT)
At least 40 people killed in Kottayam and Idukki districts in October after heavy downpour and landslides. (HT)
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Bommai urges Kannada groups to call off statewide bandh on Dec 31

A group of pro-Kannada organisations have called for a statewide bandh on December 31 demanding a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would welcome if organisations want to put pressure in any other peaceful way, other than bandh. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would welcome if organisations want to put pressure in any other peaceful way, other than bandh. (ANI)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Some creative ways to celebrate the New Year’s

Julie Kagti, textile artist: My suggestion would be a quiet sit-down 7-course dinner at Grasshopper, located in a family-run farm on Bannerghatta road. A few good friends and family, where the wine and conversation flows easy. End with a nightcap by a bonfire recapping the highlights of the year late into the night.
Columnist Shoba Narayan (HT File)
Columnist Shoba Narayan (HT File)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByShoba Narayan
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
