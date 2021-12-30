Live
Breaking News: 6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K
- Breaking news updates December 30, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 06:34 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 30, 2021 06:34 AM IST
6 JeM terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir police said that as many as six terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group were killed in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam. The police also said that two among those killed were Pakistani nationals and two were locals, while the identification of the remaining two was being carried out.
Topics
Get our daily newsletter
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Ahead of New Year, AIIMS director Dr Guleria’s message on Omicron, pandemic
In his New Year message, AIIMS director Dr Guleria said people must follow Covid protocols and requested people not to waste oxygen cylinders and medicines.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 06:33 AM IST
5 SP workers held for bid to disrupt PM
The Samajwadi Party has expelled all five workers, who are sitting and former office bearers of its youth brigade.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 03:34 AM IST
PTI |
India’s single-day Covid tally nears 13k, highest in 7 weeks
Maharashtra was the biggest contributor to the national tally with 3,900 new infections on Wednesday, followed by 2,846 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, 1,089 in West Bengal, and 923 in Delhi, data shows.
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 04:31 AM IST
Raid on Kanpur businessman: Money recovered from 2 bunkers, says witness
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) concluded the raids at Piyush Jain’s house in city's Chipatta Mohalla on Wednesday evening.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Congress, BJP are on same page against BJD’s Odisha panchayat election plan
BJP MLAs met governor Prof Ganeshi Lal to protest the publication of draft reservation list for zilla parishad, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats without any reservation for OBCs in Odisha.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Kerala’s K Rail project: Govt, oppn prepare for high-voltage debate
After the ruling Left Democratic Front announced a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness on the project, opposition United Democratic Front has decided to mount a similar drive against the project in coming days.
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Year that was: DMK’s sun rises; NEET row erupts: Year of churn in Tamil Nadu
On the health front, the state managed its oxygen resources to ride over the second Covid wave. But reasoning that the future of healthcare would be in peril if NEET continues, the government has passed a Bill to abolish the medical entrance exam.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Oppn slams Andhra BJP president’s poll promise of liquor bottle at ₹50
Somu Veerraju made the promise while addressing the Praja Agraha Sabha (meeting to express people’s anger) rally at Vijayawada on Tuesday evening, also attended by former Union minister Prakash Javadekar among others
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra set to be next UP chief secretary
Mishra, a 1984-batch officer of the state cadre, was serving as the housing and urban affairs secretary and was scheduled to retire on Friday.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
, LucknowHT Correspondent
T’gana high court admits PIL against liquor order
State chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday night issued orders according permission to the prohibition and excise department authorities to allow bars, pubs, event-permit holders and resorts being run by the Telangana tourism development corporation to serve liquor up to 1 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Three months on, Guv office still considering TN’s NEET Bill
The RTI was filed by the general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Prince Gajendra Babu, seeking information on what action has been taken by the governor on the Bill and its current status.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Officer suspended for assaulting tribal men in Udupi
After an initial altercation with the locals, the team began assaulting those present at the wedding and later took five people, including the groom Rajesh to the police station and assaulted them, the complaint said.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Year that was: Left’s hold continues; nature’s fury returns in Kerala
This year saw the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) making history in the April assembly election by retaining power in Kerala that usually boots out the incumbent
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Bommai urges Kannada groups to call off statewide bandh on Dec 31
A group of pro-Kannada organisations have called for a statewide bandh on December 31 demanding a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Some creative ways to celebrate the New Year’s
Julie Kagti, textile artist: My suggestion would be a quiet sit-down 7-course dinner at Grasshopper, located in a family-run farm on Bannerghatta road. A few good friends and family, where the wine and conversation flows easy. End with a nightcap by a bonfire recapping the highlights of the year late into the night.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:43 AM IST