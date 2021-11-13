Breaking news: With over 14,000 new cases, Brazil's Covid-19 tally nears 22 million

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 13, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Pakistan to consider Taliban's request to transport wheat offered by India
PM Imran Khan has said his government would ‘favourably’ consider Taliban's request for transporting wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an ‘exceptional basis’ for humanitarian purposes: Pakistan media
Nov 13, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Brazil logs 14,598 new Covid-19 cases and 267 deaths
Brazil adds 14,598 new Covid-19 infections and 267 deaths, as total cases mount to 21,939,196 including toll of 610,491.
Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the century-old dam, with the former insisting the reservoir is not safe and wants a new one in its place while its neighbour has been maintaining it was strong.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall in October, which led to landslides in various parts of the state. Forty two lives were lost in rain-related incidents. The orange alert comes after a brief pause in the rainfall activity due to northeast monsoon, which has been active in the southern state.
After coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP government had assured the local people that a university would be set up in Azamgarh, considered to be the stronghold of the SP and home turf of its leader Azam Khan.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The health minister was in the village as part of the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ drive launched on November 3 by prime minister Narendra Modi, focussed on those whose second Covid-19 vaccination dose is overdue to accelerate the inoculation drive.
The developments took place hours after three men, of whom two are suspected to be Bangladesh nationals, were killed when some BSF personnel opened fire after they were allegedly attacked in the Sitai area of Cooch Behar district in north Bengal.
Two petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court on hate speeches in recent past. One petition asked the court to issue directions for action in such cases while the second plea sought special provisions, insisting that the IPC wasn’t enough to deal with hate speech and rumour mongering.
NCPCR told Kalahandi SP to report on the allegations of sexual exploitation of children in a private school in the district that has been in the spotlight after its school managing committee president was arrested for murder
The Congress-led opposition on Friday sought an independent probe into CAG findings saying the government, which is bound to protect the lives and property of its people, endangered their lives due to its inept handling of the situation.
This was revealed in a letter written by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to the state government and three power distribution companies – Eastern Discom, Central Discom and Southern Discom – on November 9, a copy of which was seen by HT.