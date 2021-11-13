Home / India News / Breaking news: With over 14,000 new cases, Brazil's Covid-19 tally nears 22 million
Breaking news: With over 14,000 new cases, Brazil's Covid-19 tally nears 22 million

Breaking News Updates November 13, 2021:
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Nov 13, 2021 06:47 AM IST

    Pakistan to consider Taliban's request to transport wheat offered by India

    PM Imran Khan has said his government would ‘favourably’ consider Taliban's request for transporting wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an ‘exceptional basis’ for humanitarian purposes: Pakistan media

  • Nov 13, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    Brazil logs 14,598 new Covid-19 cases and 267 deaths

    Brazil adds 14,598 new Covid-19 infections and 267 deaths, as total cases mount to 21,939,196 including toll of 610,491.

Supreme Court to hear today case regarding operation of Mullaperiyar Dam

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the century-old dam, with the former insisting the reservoir is not safe and wants a new one in its place while its neighbour has been maintaining it was strong.
n view of a recent spell of heavy downpour in Kerala and the threat of floods looming large, the Supreme Court had in the last hearing issued an interim order saying the water level in the dam can be up to 139.05 feet.&nbsp;(File Photo / HT)
n view of a recent spell of heavy downpour in Kerala and the threat of floods looming large, the Supreme Court had in the last hearing issued an interim order saying the water level in the dam can be up to 139.05 feet. (File Photo / HT)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Breaking news: With over 14,000 new cases, Brazil's Covid tally nears 22 million

Updated on Nov 13, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Purvanchal Expressway: PM Modi to land in IAF's Super Hercules for inauguration

The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated by PM Modi on November 16. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has that it will become the backbone of eastern Uttar Pradesh's economy.
The Purvanchal Expressway is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh.(Twitter/@upeidaofficial)
The Purvanchal Expressway is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh.(Twitter/@upeidaofficial)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HC order on Wankhede defamation suit reserved

  • Wankhede was leading the probe into drugs allegedly found on a cruise on October 3, a case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan spent 26 days in custody.
Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede filed a defamation suit seeking damages of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.25 crore from Malik last week.(HT File)
Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede filed a defamation suit seeking damages of 1.25 crore from Malik last week.(HT File)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:53 AM IST
ByKAY Dodhiya , Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kerala to be pounded by more rain today, orange alert issued for 6 districts

Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall in October, which led to landslides in various parts of the state. Forty two lives were lost in rain-related incidents. The orange alert comes after a brief pause in the rainfall activity due to northeast monsoon, which has been active in the southern state.
Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall in the month of October.(AFP Photo)
Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall in the month of October.(AFP Photo)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Shah in UP's Azamgarh today, to lay foundation of state university

After coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP government had assured the local people that a university would be set up in Azamgarh, considered to be the stronghold of the SP and home turf of its leader Azam Khan.
Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and would also address a public meeting.&nbsp;(File Photo / HT)
Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and would also address a public meeting. (File Photo / HT)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Stickers to identify completely vaccinated houses: Mandaviya

  • The health minister was in the village as part of the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ drive launched on November 3 by prime minister Narendra Modi, focussed on those whose second Covid-19 vaccination dose is overdue to accelerate the inoculation drive.
The minister visited some households in the village and motivated the villagers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.(PTI)
The minister visited some households in the village and motivated the villagers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.(PTI)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
After Punjab, Bengal eyes move against BSF order

  • The developments took place hours after three men, of whom two are suspected to be Bangladesh nationals, were killed when some BSF personnel opened fire after they were allegedly attacked in the Sitai area of Cooch Behar district in north Bengal.
BSF officials at the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Bengal’s 2,216.7 km-long border with Bangladesh is the longest and covers 10 of the 23 district.&nbsp;(HT file)
BSF officials at the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Bengal’s 2,216.7 km-long border with Bangladesh is the longest and covers 10 of the 23 district. (HT file)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 04:38 AM IST
ByTanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
JPC considers relaxations for social media firms in data law

  • The draft law also considers removing the provision treating social media firms as publishers
The draft Personal Data Protection law was referred to a JPC to iron out several contentious issues in 2019.(Reuters)
The draft Personal Data Protection law was referred to a JPC to iron out several contentious issues in 2019.(Reuters)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 04:55 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Civil society’s division will hurt nation: Doval

  • Doval was speaking to young Indian Police Service officers at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) .
NSA Doval also pointed to the circumstances in which the young officers will be serving.(HT File)
NSA Doval also pointed to the circumstances in which the young officers will be serving.(HT File)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 02:38 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Take punitive action against officials for inaction on hate speech: Plea in SC

Two petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court on hate speeches in recent past. One petition asked the court to issue directions for action in such cases while the second plea sought special provisions, insisting that the IPC wasn’t enough to deal with hate speech and rumour mongering.
Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary, one of the accused in the Jantar Mantar case of August 8, was garlanded and carried on the shoulders of Hindu Raksha Dal supporters as he surrendered to the cops. (HT Photo/Karn Pratap Singh)
Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary, one of the accused in the Jantar Mantar case of August 8, was garlanded and carried on the shoulders of Hindu Raksha Dal supporters as he surrendered to the cops. (HT Photo/Karn Pratap Singh)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:33 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
Rahul remarks on Hindutva spark fresh political slugfest

  • He went on to question the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh about what kind of Hindu religion they are promoting.
Gandhi said that the BJP and RSS’s “hateful and divisive” ideology has overshadowed the “loving, affectionate and nationalistic” ideology of Congress, and stressed on the importance of spreading the Congress ideology(HT File)
Gandhi said that the BJP and RSS’s “hateful and divisive” ideology has overshadowed the “loving, affectionate and nationalistic” ideology of Congress, and stressed on the importance of spreading the Congress ideology(HT File)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCPCR steps in, asks Odisha SP to probe sexual exploitation charge in Kalahandi school

NCPCR told Kalahandi SP to report on the allegations of sexual exploitation of children in a private school in the district that has been in the spotlight after its school managing committee president was arrested for murder
The NCPCR directive to send across a report comes amid allegations by Odisha’s Opposition that students and possibly, some staffers were sexually harassed and exploited by the top official of a private school in Kalahandi.
The NCPCR directive to send across a report comes amid allegations by Odisha’s Opposition that students and possibly, some staffers were sexually harassed and exploited by the top official of a private school in Kalahandi.
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 01:09 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
CAG report on flood management flaws kicks off a debate in Kerala

The Congress-led opposition on Friday sought an independent probe into CAG findings saying the government, which is bound to protect the lives and property of its people, endangered their lives due to its inept handling of the situation.
The CAG found serious flaws in the state’s management during the 2018 floods, including lack of real-time data on rainfall, streamflow, the water level in important dams and a poor communication network (AP)
The CAG found serious flaws in the state’s management during the 2018 floods, including lack of real-time data on rainfall, streamflow, the water level in important dams and a poor communication network (AP)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Andhra govt, local bodies owe over 25,000 cr dues to discoms

This was revealed in a letter written by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to the state government and three power distribution companies – Eastern Discom, Central Discom and Southern Discom – on November 9, a copy of which was seen by HT.
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the local bodies in the state together owe <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,257 crore to power distribution companies towards tariff subsidy and electricity consumption charges. (PTI)
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the local bodies in the state together owe 25,257 crore to power distribution companies towards tariff subsidy and electricity consumption charges. (PTI)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:21 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
