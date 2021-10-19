Breaking news: North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Oct 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Owaisi takes jibe at PM Modi over upcoming India-Pakistan match
#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU
Oct 19, 2021 06:58 AM IST
North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile: Report
North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile', reports AFP citing South Korean military.
Oct 19, 2021 06:27 AM IST
US special envoy for Afghanistan resigns
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US' special representative for Afghanistan, steps down. Thomas West to succeed Khalilzad, announces secretary of state Antony Blinken.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi, most importantly, celebrates the life of Prophet Muhammad: his teachings, sufferings, and character, as he is said to have forgiven even his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.
The state government said that there red alert has been issued for 10 dams in Kerala. The sluice gates of Kakki and Pamba dams in Pathanamthitta district were opened on Monday. Rain-related incidents have claimed lives of 35 people in the southern state.
Eid Milad and Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations begin in Odisha on October 19 (Tuesday), in view of which banks and other banking institutions in the state will remain shut for October 19-20, according to a notification issued by the revenue and disaster management department.
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaishankar's remarks came after the minister along with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid joined a virtual meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed.
There has been an increase in Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) patrols along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector, officials familiar with the development said on the condition of anonymity