Breaking news: North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile

Breaking News Updates October 19, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST

    Owaisi takes jibe at PM Modi over upcoming India-Pakistan match

    PM Modi never speaks on two things: rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. He is afraid of speaking on China. Our nine soldiers died in J&K, but on October 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad

  • Oct 19, 2021 06:58 AM IST

    North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile: Report

    North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile', reports AFP citing South Korean military.

  • Oct 19, 2021 06:27 AM IST

    US special envoy for Afghanistan resigns

    Zalmay Khalilzad, the US' special representative for Afghanistan, steps down. Thomas West to succeed Khalilzad, announces secretary of state Antony Blinken.

BJP protests after youth wing leader shot dead in Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur

The party has alleged that the ruling TMC is behind the murder of Mithun Ghosh, the district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
File photo of a BJP rally (Used only for representation)
File photo of a BJP rally (Used only for representation)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:07 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Eid Milad 2021: Is it a government holiday? Know significance of the day

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, most importantly, celebrates the life of Prophet Muhammad: his teachings, sufferings, and character, as he is said to have forgiven even his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.
Hyderabad: Streets illuminate with lights on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, in Hyderabad, on Monday, October 18, 2021.&nbsp;(PTI)
Hyderabad: Streets illuminate with lights on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, in Hyderabad, on Monday, October 18, 2021. (PTI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 06:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
india news

india news

Amit Shah to flag off ‘Modi Van’ today

The ‘Modi Van’ is being launched to commemorate PM Modi completing 20 years as a head of government.
PM Narendra Modi (right) and Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo/HT)
PM Narendra Modi (right) and Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo/HT)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Kerala rain: Gates of Idukki, Idamalayar dams to be opened

The state government said that there red alert has been issued for 10 dams in Kerala.  The sluice gates of Kakki and Pamba dams in Pathanamthitta district were opened on Monday. Rain-related incidents have claimed lives of 35 people in the southern state.
Idukki Dam is Asia's biggest arch dam constructed across the Periyar River.(PTI File Photo)
Idukki Dam is Asia's biggest arch dam constructed across the Periyar River.(PTI File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 06:13 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Two-day coordination meeting of BJP, RSS to begin today

Such meetings between the RSS and representatives of the BJP and its government at the Centre keep taking place for sharing of ideas and giving feedback on government policies.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.(ANI File Photo)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:49 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Eid Milad, Gajalaxmi Puja: Banks in Odisha stay shut on Oct 19-20, details here

Eid Milad and Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations begin in Odisha on October 19 (Tuesday), in view of which banks and other banking institutions in the state will remain shut for October 19-20, according to a notification issued by the revenue and disaster management department.
Eid Milad, Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations: Banks and other financial institutions in Odisha to stay shut on October 19 and 20 (Monday and Tuesday) in view of the occasion.&nbsp;(Representational Image / File Photo)
Eid Milad, Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations: Banks and other financial institutions in Odisha to stay shut on October 19 and 20 (Monday and Tuesday) in view of the occasion. (Representational Image / File Photo)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

‘Fruitful meeting’: Jaishankar after talks with counterparts of US, UAE, Israel

Jaishankar's remarks came after the minister along with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid joined a virtual meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar termed his first meeting with the foreign ministers of the US, UAE, and Israel as ‘fruitful’.&nbsp;(File Photo)
Foreign minister S Jaishankar termed his first meeting with the foreign ministers of the US, UAE, and Israel as ‘fruitful’. (File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:24 AM IST
ANI |
india news

Babul Supriyo to resign from Lok Sabha today

The former Union minister, who is the sitting and 2-term MP from Asansol, is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 11am.
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo/ANI)
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Amid tensions, army chief in Jammu to review security

  • Another army officer said drones and a helicopter were being used in search operations in Nar Khas forest.
Five soldiers were killed in a fierce gun-battle during an operation at Chamrer in Surankote forest on Monday.
Five soldiers were killed in a fierce gun-battle during an operation at Chamrer in Surankote forest on Monday.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kerala rain toll rises to 35; IMD sounds yellow alert for 11 districts

Sluice gates of Asia’s biggest arch dam Idukki will be opened at 11 am on Tuesday, water resource minister Roshy Augustinesaid, after water level in the reservoir rose to 2,398 feet on Monday.
In Kokkayar, a rescue team retrieved the body of three-year-old Sachu Sahul, while a search continues for two missing persons. (ANI)
In Kokkayar, a rescue team retrieved the body of three-year-old Sachu Sahul, while a search continues for two missing persons. (ANI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Army’s surveillance push along LAC amid increase in Chinese patrols in Arunachal sector

There has been an increase in Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) patrols along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector, officials familiar with the development said on the condition of anonymity
An Indian Army soldier displays his skills at Gacham, in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Army’s surveillance push along LAC amid increase in Chinese patrols in Arunachal sector. (AFP)
An Indian Army soldier displays his skills at Gacham, in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Army’s surveillance push along LAC amid increase in Chinese patrols in Arunachal sector. (AFP)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
By Rahul Singh
india news

Andhra man lynched for killing woman who resisted rape: Police

By the time additional police forces from Singarayakonda rushed to the village, following an alert from the sub-inspector, Obaiah was beaten to death by the agitated villagers.
The deceased man was identified as Vallepu Obaiah, a quack, who had been treating people for various ailments with country-made medicines, the police said. (AFP)
The deceased man was identified as Vallepu Obaiah, a quack, who had been treating people for various ailments with country-made medicines, the police said. (AFP)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Tamil Nadu ex-health minister booked in 27.22 cr disproportionate assets case

According to the FIR, a verification process revealed that Vijayabaskar accumulated maximum assets, ‘intentionally enriched himself’ during the check period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021.
C Vijayabaskar, who is also the AIADMK’s organisational secretary and Pudukottai north district secretary, was elected from Viralimalai Assembly constituency in the Cauvery district in April this year. (ANI)
C Vijayabaskar, who is also the AIADMK’s organisational secretary and Pudukottai north district secretary, was elected from Viralimalai Assembly constituency in the Cauvery district in April this year. (ANI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Labourers and street vendor among 5 killed

  • Joginder was shot dead, along with Raja Reshidev, by terrorists on Sunday. The labourer from Bangama village, Araria in Bihar was also earning somewhere between 500 to 700 per day.
On October 5, another golgappa seller, Virender Paswan, was shot dead by terrorists at Medina Chowk in Lalbazar area.
On October 5, another golgappa seller, Virender Paswan, was shot dead by terrorists at Medina Chowk in Lalbazar area.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
