Live
Breaking news: Israel recaptures last two prison-break fugitives
- Breaking News Updates September 19, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:53 AM IST
-
SEP 19, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Mizoram reports 1,104 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
-
SEP 19, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Israel recaptures last two prison-break fugitives
Topics
Goa to launch ‘doorstep government’ initiative today, aims grievance redressal
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The doorstep government initiative will be aimed at grievance redressal and to ensure that every resident of Goa can take the full benefits of the various official schemes and initiatives launched by the government.
Cong social media dept passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 04:50 AM IST
The resolution was passed unanimously at the social media department's national executive meeting "Drishti 2021".
PM Modi pep talks top mandarins, stresses on policy implementation
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Flanked by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr PK Mishra, PM Modi heard out some senior secretaries to the government even as he gave them a pep talk about the need for faster delivery and implementation.
Move to convene CLP confirmed Cong leadership’s loss of trust in Captain
By Vinod Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:39 AM IST
- Nobody can aspire to be chief minister for life and the Captain, now 79, had a nine-and-a-half year stint over two terms.
Losing support of 60 MLAs sealed Amarinder’s exit
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:36 AM IST
- The leaders underlined that a signal was given to Amarinder when Navjyot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the PCC chief on July 18 this year, ignoring the CM’s stiff objections.
22-month-old child in Odisha undergoes lung washing procedure at AIIMS
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The girl from Dhenkanal district had contracted Covid-19 along with other family members in June this year and recovered. In July, she developed fever with breathing difficulty, following which she was admitted to various hospitals of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
Kerala schools to reopen from November 1: Officials
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The core committee on Covid-19 pandemic chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided that the schools in Kerala will open on November 1 even as the state reported 19,325 new virus cases on Saturday
From communal harmony to terror infamy: How Bhatkal became a constant on intel agencies’ radar
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Outside of Karnataka, more than the town, the word Bhatkal triggers memories of Yasin and Riyaz Bhatkal, two masterminds behind multiple terror attacks in the country.
Airlines can operate 85% of pre-Covid-19 domestic flights: Aviation ministry
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The ministry issued a fresh order on Saturday, in which it modified the August 12 order stating that “72.5 per cent capacity may be read as 85 per cent capacity”.
Need to Indianise our legal system, says CJI Ramana
By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 04:55 AM IST
- Justice Ramana also recalled some of the important judgments by justice Shantanagoudar.
Car falls into Uttarakhand’s Tehri lake, 2 dead and one missing
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Two people died and one is missing after their car fell into Tehri Lake in Pujeli, Uttarakashi district, 105 km away from Dehradun, said the state disaster response force (SDRF) on Saturday
Mahatma was also not spared to protect Hindus, says Hindu Mahasabha leader on temple demolition in Karnataka
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The statements come days after a video showing the Mysuru district administration demolishing a temple went viral. The Karnataka high court had pulled up authorities for failing to take action against illegal structures built on government land, prompting the Mysuru district administration to act.
Opposition joins forces to hit out at Congress over infighting in Punjab
Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In a statement, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said ‘the Congress party cannot hope to save its incompetent government and befool Punjabis with a mere change of face’
Study warns against mining nod to 14 coal blocks in Hasdeo Arand
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:02 AM IST
- According to a research by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education’s to assess the floral and faunal biodiversity of the coalfield, mining work was likely to raise environmental concerns in the region.