Home / India News / Breaking news: Israel recaptures last two prison-break fugitives
Live

Breaking news: Israel recaptures last two prison-break fugitives

  Breaking News Updates September 19, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:53 AM IST

india news

Breaking news: Israel recaptures last two prison-break fugitives

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant&nbsp;(File Photo / HT)
india news

Goa to launch ‘doorstep government’ initiative today, aims grievance redressal

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The doorstep government initiative will be aimed at grievance redressal and to ensure that every resident of Goa can take the full benefits of the various official schemes and initiatives launched by the government.
Rahul Gandhi attended the social media department meeting and urged party workers to continue their fight against the ruling dispensation with humility, truth and love.
india news

Cong social media dept passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 04:50 AM IST
The resolution was passed unanimously at the social media department's national executive meeting "Drishti 2021".
The basic purpose of the exercise was to energise the bureaucracy so that it becomes result driven and not process driven.(HT_PRINT)
india news

PM Modi pep talks top mandarins, stresses on policy implementation

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Flanked by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr PK Mishra, PM Modi heard out some senior secretaries to the government even as he gave them a pep talk about the need for faster delivery and implementation.
The midnight move to convene the CLP was a sort of coup that confirmed the leadership’s loss of trust in the CM.(ANI)
india news

Move to convene CLP confirmed Cong leadership’s loss of trust in Captain

By Vinod Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:39 AM IST
  • Nobody can aspire to be chief minister for life and the Captain, now 79, had a nine-and-a-half year stint over two terms.
The signatures, taken on Friday morning, showed that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh did not enjoy the support of his own legislative party, according to people familiar with the matter.
india news

Losing support of 60 MLAs sealed Amarinder’s exit

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • The leaders underlined that a signal was given to Amarinder when Navjyot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the PCC chief on July 18 this year, ignoring the CM’s stiff objections.
A 22-month-old girl from Odisha has become the youngest patient in the country to successfully undergo a lung washing procedure after she was diagnosed with a rare disease in which milk-like material get deposited in the lungs. (SOURCED.)
india news

22-month-old child in Odisha undergoes lung washing procedure at AIIMS

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The girl from Dhenkanal district had contracted Covid-19 along with other family members in June this year and recovered. In July, she developed fever with breathing difficulty, following which she was admitted to various hospitals of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
The government has not decided yet up to which classes schools will reopen across Kerala, officials said. (Agencies)
india news

Kerala schools to reopen from November 1: Officials

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The core committee on Covid-19 pandemic chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided that the schools in Kerala will open on November 1 even as the state reported 19,325 new virus cases on Saturday
For decades, Bhatkal was an inconspicuous fishermen’s town, which, despite a Muslim majority, remained peaceful following the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. (HT Photo)
india news

From communal harmony to terror infamy: How Bhatkal became a constant on intel agencies’ radar

By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Outside of Karnataka, more than the town, the word Bhatkal triggers memories of Yasin and Riyaz Bhatkal, two masterminds behind multiple terror attacks in the country.
Airlines Aviation Ministry (AP)
india news

Airlines can operate 85% of pre-Covid-19 domestic flights: Aviation ministry

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The ministry issued a fresh order on Saturday, in which it modified the August 12 order stating that “72.5 per cent capacity may be read as 85 per cent capacity”.
CJI NV Ramana &nbsp;said it’s imperative to simplify the justice delivery system and make it more accessible and effective.(ANI Photo)
india news

Need to Indianise our legal system, says CJI Ramana

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 04:55 AM IST
  • Justice Ramana also recalled some of the important judgments by justice Shantanagoudar.
SDRF personnel during the search operation at Tehri Lake on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Car falls into Uttarakhand’s Tehri lake, 2 dead and one missing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Two people died and one is missing after their car fell into Tehri Lake in Pujeli, Uttarakashi district, 105 km away from Dehradun, said the state disaster response force (SDRF) on Saturday
Mahatma was also not spared to protect Hindus, says Hindu Mahasabha leader on temple demolition in Karnataka
india news

Mahatma was also not spared to protect Hindus, says Hindu Mahasabha leader on temple demolition in Karnataka

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The statements come days after a video showing the Mysuru district administration demolishing a temple went viral. The Karnataka high court had pulled up authorities for failing to take action against illegal structures built on government land, prompting the Mysuru district administration to act.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Congress high command’s ploy to avert a backlash against the party by putting the blame on one person will not succeed. (HT file)
india news

Opposition joins forces to hit out at Congress over infighting in Punjab

Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In a statement, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said ‘the Congress party cannot hope to save its incompetent government and befool Punjabis with a mere change of face’
These fourteen coal blocks fall within Chornai and Ton-Teti watershed areas in the Handeo Arand area, which is a total of 1879.6 square kilometer.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Study warns against mining nod to 14 coal blocks in Hasdeo Arand

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • According to a research by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education’s to assess the floral and faunal biodiversity of the coalfield, mining work was likely to raise environmental concerns in the region.
Story Saved
