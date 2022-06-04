Home / India News / Breaking News: More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says CDC
Live

Breaking News: More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says CDC

  • Breaking news June 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 04, 2022 06:34 AM IST

    ‘Only Indian money funds war?’ Jaishankar counters West on Russian oil

    External affairs minister s Jaishankar said if Europe and the West are so concerned about Russian oil, they should allow Iranian and Venezuelan oil to come into the market. Read More

  • Jun 04, 2022 05:43 AM IST

    More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

'Old Sangh tactic...': Owaisi's 17 points on Mohan Bhagwant's Gyanvapi comment

Asaduddin Owaisi said instead of JP Nadda, Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi should make a clear statement. “If he stands by it, all these Hindutva upstarts would have to stop,” Owaisi said after Mohan Bhagwat made a significant observation over the Gyanvapi row and questioned ‘why look for shivling in every mosque’.
Owaisi said Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Gyanvapi were incendiary.&nbsp;
Owaisi said Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Gyanvapi were incendiary. 
Published on Jun 04, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Breaking News: More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says CDC

  • Breaking news June 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Why monthly death data is the missing element in the Covid-19 mortality debate

As per Office of the Registrar General of India's 9OCGI) data, there were 160,618 medically certified Covid-19 deaths in 2020.
Image used inly for representation.
Image used inly for representation.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Dhami seals huge win; BJD, Congress retain seats

In the Champawat bypoll, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received 58,258 votes (92.94%), defeating Congress’s Nirmala Gahtori by 55,025 votes.
Champawat, June 03 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami receives his victory certificate after winning in Champawat Assembly by-elections, on Friday. (ANI Photo/ ANI Pic Service)
Champawat, June 03 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami receives his victory certificate after winning in Champawat Assembly by-elections, on Friday. (ANI Photo/ ANI Pic Service)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 05:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Budgam emerges as epicentre of targeted killings in Kashmir

Central Kashmir’s Budgam district has turned into a fresh hotspot of terror activities, posing a tough challenge before the security forces, especially in the backdrop of series of targeted killings.
Since March this year, there have been five targeted killings in Budgam that borders Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla districts. (ANI)
Since March this year, there have been five targeted killings in Budgam that borders Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla districts. (ANI)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 04:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Close Story
india news

178 workers fall ill after gas leak in Vizag plant

At least 178 women working at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam fell sick after a gas leak, state’s industrial minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Friday.
The gas leak occurred at a factory in Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam, which also hubs Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a veterinary drugs company. (PTI/Representational)
The gas leak occurred at a factory in Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam, which also hubs Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a veterinary drugs company. (PTI/Representational)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC and agencies, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Telangana urban local bodies given 2K-cr for sanitation, infra: KTR

The Telangana government has provided a financial assistance of 2,062 crore to 142 urban local bodies (ULBs) under the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme, minister for urban development K T Rama Rao said on Friday
Telangana urban local bodies given <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2K-cr for sanitation, infra: KTR
Telangana urban local bodies given 2K-cr for sanitation, infra: KTR
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Jagan meets Amit Shah, seeks more funds for Polavaram

According to official sources, Reddy during the meeting reiterated the state government’s demand to restore the net borrowing ceiling to the earlier level and release a revised cost estimate of the Polavaram irrigation project at 5,548.87 crore in a fortnight.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday discussed with Union home minister Amit Shah various issues concerning the state, including raising its borrowing limit and funds for the Polavaram project. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday discussed with Union home minister Amit Shah various issues concerning the state, including raising its borrowing limit and funds for the Polavaram project. (ANI)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Will protect minorities from atrocities: Cong

The Bommai government had promulgated an ordinance to enact the anti-conversion law that the Christian community has condemned.
The resolution comes at a time when the Congress is accused of using minorities only as vote banks to further its own political ambitions but not caring for the community. (ANI)
The resolution comes at a time when the Congress is accused of using minorities only as vote banks to further its own political ambitions but not caring for the community. (ANI)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Right-wing groups plan to puja outside mosque in Srirangapatna, prohibitory orders imposed

Authorities on Friday imposed prohibitory orders after tension engulfed historical town of Srirangapatna, the capital of 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan and the heart of Karnataka’s sugarcane growing Mandya district, where right-wing groups announced to chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outside a mosque on Saturday
Right-wing groups alleged that Masjid-E-Ala or Jumma mosque was built by erstwhile Muslim rules after demolishing a Hindu temple. (Shutterstock)
Right-wing groups alleged that Masjid-E-Ala or Jumma mosque was built by erstwhile Muslim rules after demolishing a Hindu temple. (Shutterstock)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

CM disbands textbook review panel, to revise chapter on seer

The committee headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha had come under sharp criticism from various quarters of the country, including academicians, writers, religious seers and the political leaders.
The government order said in the current textbooks, the government has an open mind to revise any objectionable issues and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues pertaining to Basvaranna. (HT Photo)
The government order said in the current textbooks, the government has an open mind to revise any objectionable issues and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues pertaining to Basvaranna. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Cong retains second RS candidate; 4th seat to see tough fight

The Congress on Friday decided to retain its second candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka, indicating a breakdown in talks between JD(S) founder and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and the Congress central leadership
**EDS: RPT, REMOVES BYLINE (IMAGE PROVIDED BY CM OFFICE)** Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_31_2022_000042B) (PTI)
**EDS: RPT, REMOVES BYLINE (IMAGE PROVIDED BY CM OFFICE)** Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_31_2022_000042B) (PTI)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Bishnoi admitted to his gang’s role in Moosewala’s murder, say police

A Delhi police officer, who asked not to be named, said Bishnoi has revealed that Moosewala’s killing was an act of revenge for his alleged involvement in last year’s murder of youth Akali leader Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera in Mohali, Punjab.
To be sure, Bishnoi’s confession or revelation made before police is not admissible as evidence in court. (HT File)
To be sure, Bishnoi’s confession or revelation made before police is not admissible as evidence in court. (HT File)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Ticket sales go online in Andhra cinema theatres

Cinema theatres that are already engaged in providing cinema tickets through their online platforms will continue their business only through the gateway created and operated by the nodal agency at a service charge not exceeding 2% on the rate of admission into cinema theatres.
According to the order, the government has designated the Andhra Pradesh State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) as the nodal agency for the online ticket booking system for all cinema theatres in the state. (HT Archives)
According to the order, the government has designated the Andhra Pradesh State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) as the nodal agency for the online ticket booking system for all cinema theatres in the state. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

Kerala Congress upstages LDF to win Thrikkakara bypoll by big margin

Thrikkakara election result: The result is a personal setback for chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who often said it will be a vote for development and a referendum on the performance of his government.
Congress candidate Uma Thomas defeated the Left candidate Jo Joseph in Thrikkakara by-election by a record margin of over 25,000 votes. (ANI)
Congress candidate Uma Thomas defeated the Left candidate Jo Joseph in Thrikkakara by-election by a record margin of over 25,000 votes. (ANI)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out