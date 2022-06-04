Breaking News: More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says CDC

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jun 04, 2022 06:34 AM IST
‘Only Indian money funds war?’ Jaishankar counters West on Russian oil
External affairs minister s Jaishankar said if Europe and the West are so concerned about Russian oil, they should allow Iranian and Venezuelan oil to come into the market. Read More
Jun 04, 2022 05:43 AM IST
More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.
Asaduddin Owaisi said instead of JP Nadda, Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi should make a clear statement. “If he stands by it, all these Hindutva upstarts would have to stop,” Owaisi said after Mohan Bhagwat made a significant observation over the Gyanvapi row and questioned ‘why look for shivling in every mosque’.
The Telangana government has provided a financial assistance of ₹2,062 crore to 142 urban local bodies (ULBs) under the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme, minister for urban development K T Rama Rao said on Friday
According to official sources, Reddy during the meeting reiterated the state government’s demand to restore the net borrowing ceiling to the earlier level and release a revised cost estimate of the Polavaram irrigation project at ₹5,548.87 crore in a fortnight.
Authorities on Friday imposed prohibitory orders after tension engulfed historical town of Srirangapatna, the capital of 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan and the heart of Karnataka’s sugarcane growing Mandya district, where right-wing groups announced to chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outside a mosque on Saturday
The Congress on Friday decided to retain its second candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka, indicating a breakdown in talks between JD(S) founder and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and the Congress central leadership
A Delhi police officer, who asked not to be named, said Bishnoi has revealed that Moosewala’s killing was an act of revenge for his alleged involvement in last year’s murder of youth Akali leader Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera in Mohali, Punjab.
Cinema theatres that are already engaged in providing cinema tickets through their online platforms will continue their business only through the gateway created and operated by the nodal agency at a service charge not exceeding 2% on the rate of admission into cinema theatres.
Thrikkakara election result: The result is a personal setback for chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who often said it will be a vote for development and a referendum on the performance of his government.