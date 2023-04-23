LIVE| 'It's KCR's end but he is talking about becoming PM…': Amit Shah
Apr 23, 2023 07:53 PM IST
'It's KCR's end but he is talking about becoming PM…': Amit Shah
“To divert people's attention they made TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). CM KCR should know that it's his end in Telangana, and he is talking about becoming PM of India,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 'Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella in Telangana on Sunday.
Apr 23, 2023 07:17 PM IST
DGCA orders probes into death of govt. official hit by helicopter rotor blades at Kedarnath
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered a detailed investigation on Sunday into the incident where an officer of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) died in Kedarnath after being hit by the rotor blades of a helicopter.
Apr 23, 2023 06:47 PM IST
Sudanese airspace closed for all foreign aircrafts amid clashes
“Sudanese airspace is currently closed for all foreign aircraft, overland movement has risks and logistical challenges,” PTI reported citing MEA.
Apr 23, 2023 06:18 PM IST
BSF recovers 27 packets of drugs from Gujarat's coastline in last 12 days
BSF recovered 10 packets, each containing 1 kg charas, from island off Gujarat's Jakhau coast; 27 such packets seized from places off state's coastline in last 12 days, reported news agency PTI.
Apr 23, 2023 05:55 PM IST
21 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya
Twenty-one bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.
Malindi sub-county police chief John Kemboi said more shallow graves have yet to be dug up on the land belonging to pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism.
A further four people died after they and others were discovered starving at the Good News International Church, reported AP.
Apr 23, 2023 05:15 PM IST
Man dies after being hit by helicopter rotor blades in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
In a tragic incident, a man was killed after being hit by the rotor blades of a helicopter in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday, officials said.
According to the police, the deceased was an officer at the company which operates the helicopter in Kedarnath Dham.
The incident happened at a helipad of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (GMVN), a government of Uttarakhand enterprise, at around 2.15 pm on Sunday, reported ANI.
Apr 23, 2023 04:51 PM IST
UP: Cold storage building collapses; rescue operation underway
Authorities launched an operation to rescue three labourers trapped under the debris after a portion of a cold storage building collapsed in the Sikandrabad area here, officials said on Sunday.
The labourers were working in the basement when the portion of the five-six-storey building collapsed at around 11 pm Saturday, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said, reported PTI.
Apr 23, 2023 02:44 PM IST
Almost 50,000 km of National Highways added in 9 yrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for an infrastructure upgrade to boost the economy has led to an unprecedented 50,000 kilometres of National Highways - the country's arteries - being added in the last 9 years, according to official data.
India had a total of 97,830 km of National Highways in 2014-15 which has been expanded to 145,155 km by March 2023. (PTI)
Apr 23, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Mizoram: Assam Rifles, Customs seize 240 bags of illegal areca nuts worth ₹1.34 cr
Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized 240 bags of illegal areca nuts worth ₹1.34 crore in the general area Murlen, Champhai, said officials on Sunday.
"The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force on Saturday based on specific information about a hidden location near the Murlen Track Junction towards the forest area of Murlen National Park," an official statement said. (ANI)
Apr 23, 2023 01:18 PM IST
Bodies of two Indian students who went missing at US lake recovered
The bodies of two Indian students have been recovered after they went missing at a lake in the east of the Paynetown Marina in the US, reported USA Today.
The USA Today newspaper reported that two Indiana students went missing at Lake Monroe last week's Saturday afternoon and their bodies were recovered late Tuesday morning, reported ANI.
Apr 23, 2023 11:48 AM IST
France starts evacuation of citizens in Sudan, says official
France has begun to evacuate its citizens and diplomatic staff from Sudan, where fighting between rival forces has entered its second week, the foreign ministry announced Sunday.
The ministry said it had kicked off the "rapid evacuation operation" and that European citizens and those from "allied partner countries" would also be assisted, without giving further details. (AFP)
Apr 23, 2023 11:05 AM IST
Sun Pharma, Hetero recall drugs in the US market
Drug makers Sun Pharma and Hetero are recalling products in the US market for manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
As per the US health regulator's latest Enforcement Report, the US-based arm of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling a generic drug indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with acute hypotension, reported PTI.
Apr 23, 2023 10:32 AM IST
Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2 deg C
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 40 per cent, it said. (PTI)
Apr 23, 2023 09:35 AM IST
India sees 10,112 new Covid cases
India recorded 10,112 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
Apr 23, 2023 08:33 AM IST
Biden says evacuation of US embassy personnel in Sudan completed
US President Joe Biden said the evacuation of US embassy personnel in Sudan has been completed, calling for an end to 'unconscionable' violence.
Apr 23, 2023 07:11 AM IST
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested by Moga Police: Sources
Fugitive Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Moga Police, said sources. Read more here
Apr 23, 2023 07:09 AM IST
Fire breaks out at Rajasthan's Dungarpur Medical College, 12 rescued
As many as 12 people were rescued after a fire broke out at Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan on Saturday night, reported ANI.
Apr 23, 2023 06:34 AM IST
Sudan's RSF says 'coordinated with' US to evacuate its Khartoum embassy
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces said on Sunday it was helping American troops evacuate Washington's embassy in the violence-hit capital Khartoum, reported AFP.
Apr 23, 2023 05:35 AM IST
Two earthquakes of nearly magnitude 6 strike Indonesia's Kepulauan Batu
Two earthquakes measuring nearly magnitude 6 struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, in the morning hours on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).