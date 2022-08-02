Home / India News / Breaking: Al-Qaeda Zawahiri chief killed by US in airstrike in Kabul, confirms Joe Biden
Breaking: Al-Qaeda Zawahiri chief killed by US in airstrike in Kabul, confirms Joe Biden

Breaking news live updates August 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 06:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 02, 2022 06:06 AM IST

    No new local Covid-19 case in China's Shanghai

    For a second straight day, Shanghai saw no local Covid-19 infection on August 1. Meanwhile, the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new locally transmitted case.

  • Aug 02, 2022 05:29 AM IST

    US has killed Al-Qaeda chief Zawahiri, confirms Biden

    On Saturday, on my directions, the United States successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri: Joe Biden, US President.

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 06:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Residential proof certificates issued to Chakma, Hajong in Arunachal suspended

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 02:33 AM IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has suspended residential proof certificates (RPCs) issued to Chakma and Hajong communities in Changlang district, a move termed as an infringement of basic rights by the two communities.
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Search on for man who gave money to Jharkhand Congress MLAs: Police

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 02:41 AM IST
A day after three Jharkhand Congress legislators were arrested by the West Bengal police over possession of 49 lakh in cash, investigators on Monday said they are on a lookout for a person who allegedly gave the money to the MLAs.
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
SC favours disability pension forex-jawan with alcohol dependency

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 01:30 AM IST
The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the army against a 2020 order by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) to give disability pension to a sepoy, who was discharged as an “undesirable soldier” in 2014 over poor military discipline, arising out of his alcoholism.
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Lawyer linked to PILs against Soren sent to Kolkata Police’s custody

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 02:39 AM IST
A Jharkhand-based lawyer, who was arrested in Kolkata on Sunday for allegedly attempting to extort 1 crore from a city-based businessman, was sent to police custody for six days by a city court on Monday.
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata/ranchi
Pegasus panel gives report to Supreme Court

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 04:34 AM IST
The Supreme Court is yet to set a next date of hearing for the case during whose proceedings the panel was formed under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge justice RV Raveendran.
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Cops search for gang over Muslim man’s murder

Published on Aug 02, 2022 12:41 AM IST
During the interrogation, car owner Crasta, who also has three other vehicles, disclosed vital information regarding who took the car from him, Kumar said.
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
HC grants bail to 16 accused in Sec’bad station violence case

Published on Aug 02, 2022 12:37 AM IST
The bail petition was filed by Congress Telangana unit president A Revanth Reddy on behalf of the arrested youth.
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Beef biryani row: ‘TN govt events must avoid discrimination’, says state body

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 05:22 AM IST
A three-day “Ambur Biryani Festival”, scheduled to be held between May 12 and 15, was cancelled by the district administration citing heavy rain. The aim of the biryani festival was to get a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Irani, daughter not owners of hotel, never applied for licence, says Delhi HC

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 02:09 AM IST
The high court said the statement made by three Congress leaders are in the “nature of slander and seem to be bogus with malicious intent”, to intentionally subject Irani to a “great public ridicule” and “to injure the moral character and public image” of the BJP leader and her daughter.
ByPress Trust of India
Comply with eviction drive order, or get summons: HC to TN chief secy

Published on Aug 02, 2022 12:35 AM IST
The bench of chief justice MN Bhandari and N Mala issued the warning as authorities concerned had not complied with a set of directions issued by it to the state government on January 27 to prevent unauthorised occupation of lands classified as water bodies in revenue records.
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
New row between EPS, OPS camps at EC’s all-party meet

Published on Aug 02, 2022 12:34 AM IST
The Madras high court has recognised EPS as the party’s leader. For now, the control of the party’s property, flag, symbol and name seems to be with EPS, but AIADMK has faced such factional crisis in the past.
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Red alert in 7 Kerala districts as heavy rain lashes state

Published on Aug 02, 2022 12:33 AM IST
IMD issued red alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts.
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram/pathanamthitta
ED questions casino agent Praveen, his aide in Hyderabad

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 02:17 AM IST
After the notices issued by the ED following searches on their residences on Wednesday and Thursday, Praveen and Reddy appeared before authorities at the ED office in Basheerbagh.
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Maharashtra Governor Koshyari apologises for remark after political row

Updated on Aug 02, 2022 02:06 AM IST
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday apologised for his “Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave” remarks that kicked up a political row.
ByHT Correspondent
