BREAKING: Kyiv bans Independence Day festivities fearing Russian attack
-
Tue, 23 Aug 2022 06:40 AM
Rajasthan rains | Schools shut for two days in Baran
Due to a heavy rainfall warning, all schools in the Baran district will be closed from August 23-24, as per orders issued by Baran DM Narendra Gupta, reports news agency ANI
-
Tue, 23 Aug 2022 06:14 AM
Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey
Elon Musk has served former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with a subpoena in a hunt for material to help him get out of buying the giant social media platform for $44 billion as agreed.
Records made public on Monday show Dorsey was served with a legal order to give Musk any communications or documents related to the takeover deal inked in April, as well as information touching on false or spam accounts or how Twitter calculates the number of its active users.
-
Tue, 23 Aug 2022 05:41 AM
Ukraine's capital bans Independence Day festivities, fearing Russian attack
Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week commemorating independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of attack as a U.S. official warned of Russian plans to strike Ukrainian infrastructure in the coming days.