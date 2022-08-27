Home / India News / Highlights: TMC councilor’s son killed after a truck turned fell on car

Highlights: TMC councilor's son killed after a truck turned fell on car

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 01:36 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Aug 28, 2022 01:36 AM IST

    TMC councilor’s son killed after a truck turned on its side and fell on the car

    Son of a Trinamool Congress civic ward councilor was killed after a truck turned on its side and fell on a car which was being driven by the victim in Kolkata late on Saturday night.

    The victim was identified as Ramkinkar Ram, 38, son of Ram Pyare Ram, TMC councilor of civic ward number 79 in Kolkata.

  • Aug 27, 2022 10:10 PM IST

    Haryana govt to write to Goa govt requesting CBI probe into BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death

    Haryana govt to write to Goa seeking a CBI probe into the death of Sonali Phogat after her family met with the CM in this regard: Haryana CMO.

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:15 PM IST

    ‘Aghast’: 134 ex-bureaucrats want ‘wrong decision’ in Bilkis Bano case rectified

    The release of 11 men jailed in the gangrape case of Bilkis Bano has riled up the civil society. In a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday, more than 130 former civil servants expressed their displeasure over the release of the rapists as they requested him to rectify this "horrendously wrong decision".

  • Aug 27, 2022 09:02 PM IST

    UP: 24 on board tractor-trolley fell into Garra river; rescue operation on

    Twenty-four people riding on a tractor-trolley fell into the Garra river after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell off the bridge here on Saturday, officials said.

    The incident occurred in the Pali police station area on Saturday.

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:57 PM IST

    UPA legislators reach the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    UPA legislators have reached the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:59 PM IST

    Sonali Phogat was given recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at Goa restaurant

    BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat was given recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at Curlies beach shack restaurant, said the Goa Police on Saturday.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:30 PM IST

    Mumbai logs 625 new cases, three casualties; active tally at 5,177

    Mumbai on Saturday recorded 625 new cases of coronavirus and three fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 11,42,708 and toll to 19,684, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:29 PM IST

    Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out after media reports claimed that residents of Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district have recorded videos showing China's PLA personnel and machinery carrying out construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam.

  • Aug 27, 2022 07:22 PM IST

    Jharkhand | UPA legislators along with CM Soren leave from Latratu dam in Khunti district

  • Aug 27, 2022 06:30 PM IST

    PM Modi inaugurates Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad

    Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

  • Aug 27, 2022 06:09 PM IST

    PM Modi attends 'Khadi Utsav' event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

  • Aug 27, 2022 06:07 PM IST

    Drunk man's hoax bomb threat delays IndiGo’s Chennai-Dubai flight by 6 hours

    An IndiGo aircraft (6E 65) from Chennai was delayed by six hours on Saturday after a drunk man who wanted to stop his family from leaving the country made a false bomb threat to the Dubai-bound private carrier. Read more

  • Aug 27, 2022 05:43 PM IST

    Jharkhand: CM Soren takes boat ride near Latratu dam  along with JMM & Congress MLAs

    Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is seen taking a boat ride near Latratu dam in Khunti district along with JMM & Congress MLAs.

  • Aug 27, 2022 05:36 PM IST

    G23 leaders hold meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

    Some members of G-23 group held a meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's home in Delhi on Saturday.

  • Aug 27, 2022 05:22 PM IST

    CWC to meet on Sunday to approve schedule for Cong chief polls

    The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a meeting on Sunday to approve the schedule of the election for the next Congress president.

  • Aug 27, 2022 05:09 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: Visuals from Latratu dam in Khunti district where CM Hemant Soren can be seen with UPA MLAs & ministers

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:47 PM IST

    Bilkis Bano case: Thane-Palghar NCP women's wing protests release of convicts

    Women activists of the Thane-Palghar unit of the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday held a protest against the release of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in the Bilkis Bano case.

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:37 PM IST

    Amit Shah inaugurates office of NIA in Raipur

    Union Home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the office of National Investigation Agency (NIA)  in Raipur. CM Bhupesh Baghel was also present there.

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:19 PM IST

    ‘BJP a party of illiterates’: Manish Sisodia's stinging attack on Centre

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led central government amid reports that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sought a report from the chief secretary over a delay of more than two years in acting on a CVC report on an inquiry into construction of additional classrooms in government schools.

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:34 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: Two buses, carrying Jharkhand MLAs, left from CM Hemant Soren's residence

    Two buses, carrying Jharkhand MLAs, left from CM Hemant Soren's residence earlier this afternoon after a meeting of the UPA legislators.

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:10 PM IST

    Army rescues Hungarian trekker from J&K's Kishtwar after 30-hour-long search op

    After a 30-hour-long search operation, a team of the Indian Army tracked and rescued a Hungarian national from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district who had lost his way in Umasila Pass in the Himalayan ranges while trekking.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:56 PM IST

    Amit Shah arrives at Raipur airport to inaugurate NIA office 

    Union home minister Amit Shah has arrived at Raipur airport to inaugurate the office building of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:47 PM IST

    Jharkhand Congress legislative party meeting to be held at 8:30 pm

    Jharkhand Congress legislative party meeting will be held at 8:30 pm today. Party's Incharge for the state, Avinash Pande will preside over the meeting, ANI reports.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:20 PM IST

    Jharkhand crisis: Ruling party legislators being shifted to guest house in Khunti near Ranchi, say sources

    Legislators of the ruling coalation in Jharkhand were on Saturday being shifted to a guest house in Khunti district, neighbouring capital Ranchi. According to reports, the MLAs were led by chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren in two buses. The development took place after a meeting of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the residence of the chief minister.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:05 PM IST

    Ghulam Nabi ji Azad ho chuke hai…’: Scindia on Congress veteran's resignation

    “The situation in Congress party is clear since a long time... I feel that Ghulam Nabi ji Azad ho chuke hai,” says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad, in Gwalior.

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:29 PM IST

    Sonali Phogat death: 2 aides accused in murder case sent to 10-day police custody

    Accused aides of BJP leader Sonali Phogat - Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan - have been sent to 10-day police custody.

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:27 PM IST

    Part of Greater Noida Expressway caves on; traffic snarls reported

  • Aug 27, 2022 12:45 PM IST

    Commission appointed to probe Jayalalithaa’s death, submits 590-page report

    Retired Justice Arumughaswamy commission, appointed to probe J Jayalalithaa’s death, submits its 590-page report to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

  • Aug 27, 2022 10:33 AM IST

    Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

    Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India, succeeds CJI NV Ramana.

  • Aug 27, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    Sonali Phogat death: Drug peddler involved in murder arrested

    Anjuna Police detain a drug peddler who had supplied drugs to accused Sukhwinder Singh, ANI reported.

    Two accused - Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan - were arrested by the Police yesterday.

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:59 AM IST

    India's active caseload drops below 90k-mark; 9,520 Covid cases today

    India logs 9,520 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala. Active caseload in the country dropped below the 90k-mark and currently stands at 87,311, the Union health ministry data showed.

    Total Covid-19 cases in India: 44,398,696

     

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    Jharkhand political crisis: 3rd meeting of UPA leaders at CM Hemant Soren's home today

    Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, a third meeting of UPA legislators on the second consecutive day has been called at CM Hemant Soren's residence today at 11am.

  • Aug 27, 2022 06:58 AM IST

    Delhi Police denies permission to comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform show

    Licensing unit of Delhi police rejects permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform his show scheduled for August 28th in the national capital. This comes after the central district police wrote a report to the unit stating that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area."

  • Aug 27, 2022 06:11 AM IST

    Fire breaks out in PVC waste near Delhi's Nangloi

    A fire broke out in a PVC waste dumpsite near Nangloi in Delhi's Kamruddin Nagar. “We received a fire call at 11:50pm (Aug 26)… the fire is contained, won't spread further. 13 fire tenders on the spot. Main aim is to not let it spread to residential areas. No casualties yet,” the DFS divisional officer said.

Breaking: Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished today

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 06:33 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

After GN Azad exit, Telangana Congress leader quits; blames Rahul Gandhi

Published on Aug 28, 2022 06:27 AM IST

MA Khan' resignation comes a day after the departure of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the party led to a spate of strong reactions.

MA Khan speaks to ANI on quitting Congress.
MA Khan speaks to ANI on quitting Congress. 
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Heavy rainfall likely in Bihar, Uttarakhand, northeast India today

Published on Aug 28, 2022 06:25 AM IST

According to the IMD, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar are facing a rainfall deficit of at least 60 per cent, while 31 districts are facing a scarcity of at least 20 per cent.

The Met department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy spells of shower in Bihar and southeast UP during the next two days.. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Met department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy spells of shower in Bihar and southeast UP during the next two days.. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk
Two more held in Phogat death case, Haryana to write to Goa over CBI probe

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The Anjuna Police, who booked Sangwan and Singh for murder, have subsequently added section 328 (administering and intoxicating drug) of the Indian Penal Code, besides other sections concerning conspiracy to murder.

The Goa Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and the owner of Curlies' nightclub, Edwin Nunes, in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat. (ANI)
The Goa Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and the owner of Curlies’ nightclub, Edwin Nunes, in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Panaji
India pushes multi-year deals to secure supplies of fertilisers

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 05:07 AM IST

The measures are also aimed at hedging against price spirals and volatility, as global fertilizer rates soared to multi-year highs on the back of the Ukraine war. Lingering supply-side constraints due to the pandemic have worsened availability.

Indian firms are making investments in several mineral-rich nations and the country is pushing long-term deals with suppliers to secure fertilizer imports critical for food security. (AFP)
Indian firms are making investments in several mineral-rich nations and the country is pushing long-term deals with suppliers to secure fertilizer imports critical for food security. (AFP)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
NIA probes ISI link to drone intrusions

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 02:59 AM IST

There have been over two dozen sightings of Pakistani drones making sorties to drop weapons and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir this year to carry out terror strikes in the Kashmir valley, investigators said.

The recent slew of drone intrusions into Indian territory is being probed by the National Investigation Agency, which is looking into the role of terrorist groups operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir under the directions of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) (ANI)
The recent slew of drone intrusions into Indian territory is being probed by the National Investigation Agency, which is looking into the role of terrorist groups operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir under the directions of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) (ANI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
BJP begins outreach in Bihar

Published on Aug 28, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party began an outreach programme in Bihar on Saturday, which requires senior leaders to visit at least three districts in the state each to interact with the cadre as well as the electorate as part of the party’s preparations for the 2024 general elections.

"The exercise will culminate on September 1, all the members who have been asked to travel will have to submit a report at the end of the tour," said Sanjay Jaiswal, president of the state unit. (HT File)
“The exercise will culminate on September 1, all the members who have been asked to travel will have to submit a report at the end of the tour,” said Sanjay Jaiswal, president of the state unit. (HT File)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Will continue our trade pact with India, says Canada minister

Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:58 PM IST

After a virtual discussion between Canada’s trade minister Mary Ng and Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, a statement from Global Affairs Canada noted she “reaffirmed Canada’s goal of maintaining momentum in the fourth round of negotiations, which are scheduled to take place in September.”

The Canadian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to an interim trade pact with India ahead of the next round of negotiations to be held in India next month. (REUTERS)
The Canadian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to an interim trade pact with India ahead of the next round of negotiations to be held in India next month. (REUTERS)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Congress, BJP continue to tradebarbs over Azad’s departure

Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Azad (73) ended his five-decade association with the Congress party on Friday, weeks before the Congress is set to elect a new president and undertake a grassroots connect campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a five-page letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister blamed the party for ignoring recommendations made by key panels and accused Rahul Gandhi for the 2014 electoral debacle.

The war of words over the resignation of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad continued on Saturday, with party leaders insisting the move will cause "no loss", and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling the principal opposition party a "sinking ship". (ANI)
The war of words over the resignation of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad continued on Saturday, with party leaders insisting the move will cause “no loss”, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling the principal opposition party a “sinking ship”. (ANI)
ByAgencies
3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs caught with 49L cash stare at disqualification

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 12:50 AM IST

The three suspended legislators are currently in Kolkata, as per the condition laid by Calcutta high court while granting them interim bail, even as the West Bengal CID is investigating the case.

The MLAs were caught with 49L cash in their car on the outskirts of Howrah on July 30. (PTI)
The MLAs were caught with 49L cash in their car on the outskirts of Howrah on July 30. (PTI)
ByVishal Kant
Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit continues to rock Congress, party to hold key meet today

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 04:49 AM IST

Some Congress leaders on Saturday criticised Azad for “targeted personal vilification” of Rahul Gandhi

Last week, Azad resigned as the campaign committee chairman in J&K and also a member of the political affairs committee there (PTI)
Last week, Azad resigned as the campaign committee chairman in J&K and also a member of the political affairs committee there (PTI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Centre plans to launch credit framework, focus on education integration

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 01:02 AM IST

A high-level committee constituted last year to develop the framework has finalised its draft report, according to officials at the education ministry.

While a credit-based framework is already in place in technical and higher education, it will be the first time that school and vocational education will be included in it.
While a credit-based framework is already in place in technical and higher education, it will be the first time that school and vocational education will be included in it.
ByFareeha Iftikhar
PM Modi says khadi was ignored till 8 years ago, takes a swipe at Congress

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 12:51 AM IST

PM Modi was speaking during ‘Khadi Utsav’ (Khadi festival) on Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, organised by the Union government as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

PM Narendra Modi spinning 'Charkha' in Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati River Front, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (ANI)
PM Narendra Modi spinning ‘Charkha’ in Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati River Front, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
1 of 3 leopards trapped in park for African cheetahs caught after 3 weeks

Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:47 PM IST

The leopards inside the special enclosure, 12 sq. km long and 9 metres high to save cheetahs from predators, could delay the translocation in Kuno

The African nation was supposed to send 17 cheetahs to India. (PTI)
The African nation was supposed to send 17 cheetahs to India. (PTI)
ByShruti Tomar
New CJI has a passion for road trips, exploring sites

Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:47 PM IST

As he told HT in an interview, justice Lalit was obsessed with speed, and took his Audi and his friends to a week-long trip to the Himalayas, navigating hairpin bends and narrow roads

President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with new CJI Uday Umesh Lalit. (Amlan Paliwal)
President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with new CJI Uday Umesh Lalit. (Amlan Paliwal)
ByUtkarsh Anand
