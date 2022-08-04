Breaking: Cabinet okays India’s climate commitments
- Breaking news live updates August 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 06:35 AM
Zelenskyy seeking 'direct talks' with China's Xi to help end Ukraine war: Report
Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday. Read more
-
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 05:49 AM
Cabinet okays India’s climate commitments
India on Wednesday updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) on emissions, promising to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030, from the 2005 level, and achieve about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030, as promised by the Prime Minister in the Glasgow climate conference late last year. Read more
-
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 05:48 AM
‘None likely to discuss it’: SC slams parties on poll freebies
No political party is likely to want a debate in Parliament on freebies since all want it to continue, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday, even as the Union government termed such hand-outs the “road to an economic disaster” and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to devise ways to deal with them. Read more