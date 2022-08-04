Dilip Ghosh hits back at Babul Supriyo over ‘no Bengali in Modi cabinet’ dig
Dilip Ghosh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president, on Thursday hit back his former party colleague and new minister in the West Bengal government Babul Supriyo for accusing the Centre of not inducting a Bengali as a cabinet minister in the last eight years.
Ghosh, who is an MP from Medinipur, questioned Supriyo's performance during his eight-year tenure as a minister in the Narendra Modi-led cabinet and said that there is no point playing the "Bengali card", reported news agency ANI.
"The BJP is a party with discipline. People are allotted positions based on their capabilities. The workers of the party are happy with it. People from Bengal have been the president, speaker; it just needs the capability. I think Babul Supriyo is good only for the minister in the state," he said.
Ghosh asked, "He was a Bengali and he had been a cabinet minister for seven years, how did he perform as the minister? Everybody knows about his performance. So there is no point playing the 'Bengali card'. The Bengalis have to hang their heads in shame today. It is only because of the TMC."
Singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo, who quit the BJP to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, was among nine leaders sworn in as ministers in the West Bengal government on Wednesday. Supriyo hit out at the BJP accusing the party of "betraying" the Bengali people.
Ghosh said Supriyo did not make such statements when he was a minister at the Centre. "Such a statement had not come when he was the minister at the Centre. Why make such statements? Everything was alright for him then. He left the BJP as he was removed from the ministerial post," Ghosh said.
Supriyo had thanked Banerjee and said that his second innings as a minister would be better than the first.
"I could dare to switch sides which is better than being a scapegoat. My second innings as a minister will be better than the first. Why did not a Bengali become a cabinet minister in the past eight years at the Centre? The BJP cannot put allegations against me, because it itself is in most of the state because of the poaching of MLAs," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
LU teachers’ association opposes registrar order on biometric attendance
The Lucknow University Teachers Association on Thursday strongly opposed the introduction of biometric attendance system in the varsity and said the move smacked of “sign of distrust and disrespect for teachers”. The officiating registrar of Lucknow University Sanjay Medhavi had on August 2 issued an order directing all teachers/non-teaching staff of the varsity to ensure that they attend the office on time every day and register their attendance on the biometric machine.
-
Covid spike: 2 deaths, 887 more cases in UP
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh saw a rise in daily Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as 887 more people tested positive for the infection, with the highest (201) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Two deaths, one each from Kannauj and Ayodhya, were also reported. The number of active Covid cases reached 4,000 after a gap of over five months. Over 3,500 active cases were in home isolation.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation comes up with dress code for students visiting its libraries
For studying in any of the 18 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-owned libraries, students will, henceforth, have to give ample attention to their dress code. A 25-year-old student preparing for the Chartered Financial Analyst programme got to know about the NMMC's new dress code the hard way. On Thursday, the student went to a library wearing three-fourths pants and a T-shirts.
-
Thai tourists wearing unique masks, crowns denied entry to Taj Mahal
AGRA A group of six tourists from Thailand was denied entry to the Taj Mahal on Wednesday as they were in ceremonial attire and wanted to make videos of themselves while wearing unique masks and metal crowns. They had not sought any prior permission for the shoot, for which a fee is also paid, stated ASI officials.
-
BMC adds new clauses in tender process to keep local contractors away
Mumbai With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation floating a ₹5,800 crore tender for road repair works, the highest in history of the civic body, the administration has implemented multiple new clauses to keep local contractors at bay. According to the eligibility clauses mentioned in the latest tender document, the BMC stated that contractors must have experience in civil engineering road works in the state and national highways.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics