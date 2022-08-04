Chinese missiles appear to have landed in Japan's economic zone: Minister
- Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi this was the first time that such an incident was reported and Japan had lodged a protest via diplomatic routes.
Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday that five ballistic missiles believed to have been fired by China landed in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Kishi said this was a first and Japan had lodged a protest via diplomatic routes, calling the matter "a serious problem that affects our national security and the safety of our citizens".
The minister told reporters five of the nine ballistic missiles launched by China are believed to have landed within Japan's EEZ.
The development comes as China holds massive military drills in the waters around Taiwan following a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite stern warnings from Beijing.
Also read | Chinese military encircles Taiwan from six sides, fires ballistic missiles into nearby waters
China considers Taiwan its territory and has vowed to one day seize, by force if necessary.
The figure of nine missiles fired was an assessment by the Japanese side, Kishi said. Parts of Japan's southernmost island region Okinawa are close to Taiwan.
The EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan's coastline, beyond the limits of its territorial waters.
(With agency inputs)
