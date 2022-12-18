Home / India News / Breaking: NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy
Breaking: NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy

india news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 07:53 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  Dec 18, 2022 07:53 AM IST

    Iran arrests actor Taraneh Alidoosti over anti-hijab protests

    Iranian authorities arrested the star of the Oscar-winning movie, Taraneh Alidoosti, after she voiced support for anti-hijab protests & posted a photo of herself with the main slogan of demonstrators, Reuters reported citing Iran's media

  Dec 18, 2022 05:55 AM IST

    NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy 

    National Human Rights Commission decides to depute its own investigation team, headed by one of its members, for on-spot inquiry in wake of Bihar hooch tragedy, say officials. Saran hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 yesterday, biggest since Bihar went dry more than six years ago, reported PTI.

Modi congratulates Indian-origin Leo Varadkar for Ireland win: 5 things to know

india news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 07:41 AM IST

Varadkar was born in Dublin to an Irish mother who worked as a nurse and an Indian immigrant father who was a qualified doctor. After gaining a medical degree from Trinity College Dublin, he went into general practice but stayed involved in politics, and in 2007 secured election for Fine Gael in Dublin West.

In 2015, before Ireland's referendum legalising same-sex marriage, Varadkar came out publicly as gay.(AP)
In 2015, before Ireland's referendum legalising same-sex marriage, Varadkar came out publicly as gay.(AP)

'Rahul Gandhi speaks language of Pak, China': Nadda's jibe on LAC remark| Video

india news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 06:46 AM IST

BJP vs Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi's comments that “China may be preparing for war” triggered sharp reactions from leaders of the ruling party.

Dausa, Dec 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa on Friday. (AICC)
Dausa, Dec 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa on Friday. (AICC)

Breaking: NHRC to launch investigate into Bihar hooch tragedy

india news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 05:57 AM IST

After Bilawal's ‘uncivilised outburst’, Pak minister's 'nuclear war' threat

india news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 05:48 AM IST

In a news conference with Bol News, Pakistan's Shazia Marri said, "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises."

Supporting Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri has threatened New Delhi with nuclear war.
Supporting Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri has threatened New Delhi with nuclear war.

Focus on junctions, tech to ease jams: Bengaluru traffic top cop

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:23 PM IST

He pointed out that prioritisation of traffic regulation instead of enforcement will play a huge role to address congestion issues

MA Saleem stressed that technology will a significant role in moving from enforcement to regulation of traffic. (HT)
MA Saleem stressed that technology will a significant role in moving from enforcement to regulation of traffic. (HT)

Bihar hooch tragedy toll at 70, authorities say tally could rise

india news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 01:18 AM IST

The deaths of 70 people in Mashrakh, Marhaura, Ishuapur, Amnaur, Tariyya, Baniyapur and Parsa blocks of Saran district allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor were the highest in such an incident since prohibition was brought into effect in Bihar in 2016.

Families mourn at a hospital after spurious liquor claims the lives of 70 in Bihar. (AFP)
Families mourn at a hospital after spurious liquor claims the lives of 70 in Bihar. (AFP)

Jammu and Kashmir L-G announces 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of men killed near army camp

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:15 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kishore, both residents of Pahlyana, and another person, Anil Kumar of Uttarakhand sustained injuries in the gunfire which the army attributed to “unidentified terrorists”

ammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an ex gratia of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh each to the kin of two civilians shot dead (Ayush Sharma)
ammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an ex gratia of 5 lakh each to the kin of two civilians shot dead (Ayush Sharma)

Enough wheat to meet all requirements, buffer norm: Govt

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:12 PM IST

The government’s annual wheat purchases for 2022-23 dipped to a 15-year low this year to 18.79 million tonnes, compared to 44 million tonnes purchased in the previous year, due to lower output.

The government’s wheat stock as on January 1, 2023, which is less than two weeks away, is estimated to be 15.9 million tonnes, higher than the buffer norm of 13.8 million tonnes applicable on that date, the official said. (PTI)
The government’s wheat stock as on January 1, 2023, which is less than two weeks away, is estimated to be 15.9 million tonnes, higher than the buffer norm of 13.8 million tonnes applicable on that date, the official said. (PTI)

Equity among nations must to meet biodiversity targets: India at COP15

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:11 PM IST

India in a statement on Saturday countered the move to leave out differentiation among countries, stating that decisions in Montreal should be framed in the light of science and equity, and the sovereign right of nations over their resources, as provided for in the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Climate activists hold signs during the United the Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Canada’s Montreal. (AFP)
Climate activists hold signs during the United the Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Canada’s Montreal. (AFP)

SC rejects Bilkis plea seeking review of its earlier order

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:06 PM IST

NEW DELHI The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by the 2002 Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano, seeking a review of its May 2022 order by which the state government was directed to consider the convicts’ plea for premature release in accordance with a 1992 remission policy – the one prevalent on the date of their conviction

New Delhi, Nov 11 (ANI): A flock of birds passes by the complex of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Shrikant Singh)
New Delhi, Nov 11 (ANI): A flock of birds passes by the complex of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Shrikant Singh)

Uttarakhand S.I.T. to file charge sheet in receptionist murder case

india news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 12:10 AM IST

A special investigation team is ready to press charges against three persons suspected of murdering a receptionist at a resort in Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand police said on Saturday.

The receptionist’s body was found on September 24, six days after she went missing from her home. (PTI)
The receptionist’s body was found on September 24, six days after she went missing from her home. (PTI)

India, Indonesia look to boost air connectivity

india news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 04:31 AM IST

India and Indonesia are looking at opening up new routes to boost air connectivity between the two nations, including a proposal to connect Port Blair in the Andamans and Aceh, the westernmost province of Indonesia.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 visit to Indonesia, both sides decided to discuss boosting connectivity between the Andamans and Aceh. (AP)
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 visit to Indonesia, both sides decided to discuss boosting connectivity between the Andamans and Aceh. (AP)

Govt-run health and wellness centres to come up in Lko, docs interviewed

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:56 PM IST

These centres will have a doctor, paramedical staff, and medicines, along with the facility to conduct basic tests.

A total of 108 doctors will be selected among the 250 applicants. (HT Photo)
A total of 108 doctors will be selected among the 250 applicants. (HT Photo)

Messi hunts World Cup glory as Mbappe stands in his way

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:53 PM IST

Doha: Arab World Cup

HT Image
HT Image

Two people booked for ink attack on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:52 PM IST

Another person was booked by Kothrud police for allegedly making objectionable comments about Patil on social media.

A man threw ink on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A man threw ink on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (HT FILE PHOTO)
