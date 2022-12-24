Live
LIVE: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Sat, 24 Dec 2022 05:35 AM
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting hip-hp star Megan Thee Stallion in 2020
A US court on Friday found Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, 30, guilty in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, which left her wounded and with bullet fragments in her feet, AP reported.
