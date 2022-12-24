Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai ‘mega block’ to impact local train services in these lines: Check details

Mumbai 'mega block' to impact local train services in these lines: Check details

Ahead of Christmas, Central Railway, Mumbai Division issued a notification stating it will operate a “mega block” its certain suburban sections for maintenance work on Sunday.

The notification read that arrangements have been made for special suburban trains on the Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period.(HT Photo)
Mumbai suburban railway network is due to face certain disruptions along some routes on Sunday on account of maintenance work, the Central Railway, Mumbai Division said. “Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 25.12.2022,” an official notification read.

“Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Dn slow line,” the railways informed. “Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.”

On disruptions along Vadala Road-Mankhurd Up and Dn harbour lines, the notification read, “Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm will remain cancelled.” However, CSMT – Bandra/Goregaon services will not be affected and will follow the designated schedule during the block period.

The railway department further said that harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the “Transharbour / Mainline between 10.00 am to 4.30 pm,” and that arrangements have been made for special suburban trains on the Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period.

